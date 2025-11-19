Disney Scores 103 Children’s & Family Emmy Nominations Across Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm

Disney+ dominates the competition as Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel, and Disney Branded Television combine for a major 103-nomination haul.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 4th annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, and the Walt Disney Company has nabbed an astounding 103 nominations!

What’s Happening:

Disney Children’s & Family Emmys Nominees

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Fiction Special

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip — Disney+

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Informational Program

Harlem Ice — Disney+ [Imagine Entertainment]

A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series

Big City Greens — Disney+ | Disney Channel

Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Animated Special

An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]

Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

How Not to Draw — Disney+ | Disney Channel

Road Trip — Disney+ | Disney Channel

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

Dara Reneé as Uliana, Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program

Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola, SuperKitties — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Sony Pictures Television Kids]

Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs & Zeepohz, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]

Amber Riley as Ursula, Disney Jr.'s Ariel — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Wild Canary]

Outstanding Single Role Voice Performer in a Children's or Young Teen Program

Cynthia Erivo as The Slink, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]

John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer, An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]

Maya Rudolph as Jean, Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Multiple Role Voice Performer in a Children's or Young Teen Program

H. Michael Croner as Barry Buns, Rat, Chubbles Wubbington, Soda Jerk & Buffalo Security, Kiff — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]

Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program

Chanel Stewart as Kai, Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Kensington Tallman as Riley, Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Marvel Studios | Atomic Cartoons]

Ja'Siah Young as Dax, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children's Series

“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Series

“Stay Out of the Basement, Part I,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

“This Could Be a Real Adventure,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Teen Animated Series

“Crushed,” Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Flying Bark Productions]

“Pickle,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

“Stay Out of the Basement, Part I,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

“This Could Be a Real Adventure,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Series

“The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series

“Guess Who's Coming to Dinner,” Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Flying Bark Productions]

“Home,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

“Part 4: A Night to Remember,” Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series

“Francis Wants to Be Alone” | “The Sash,” StuGo — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse Animation]

“If This Be My Destiny…,” Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+ [Marvel Studios]

“Shoot for the Moon,” Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Flying Bark Productions]

“Up All Night” | “Rotten Banana,” Kiff — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

“Welcome to Camp Nightmare,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

“Part 4: A Night to Remember,” Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Single Camera Live Action Program

“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

“This Could Be a Real Adventure,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

“Tiny Heroes Down Under,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program

“Happy Trails,” Bunk'd: Learning the Ropes — Disney+ | Disney Channel

“Nigh is Now,” Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Entertainment Force | Potato Monkey Productions]

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program

“Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Outstanding Editing for a Young Teen Live Action Program

“The Real Good Guys,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

“We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

“You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

“Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma” | “Hulk's Squirrely Switch,” Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Marvel Studios | Atomic Cartoons]

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television | Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]

“Mixed Signals,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

“Part 4: A Night to Remember,” Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

“The Girl Next Door,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

“Once a Pond a Time,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

“You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

“Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma” | “Hulk's Squirrely Switch,” Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Marvel Studios | Atomic Cartoons]

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program

“Home,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

“Part Two,” LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

“Everything Is Not What It Seems,” Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney+ | Disney Channel

“Welcome to Camp Nightmare,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

“You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Costume Design / Styling

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

“Way, Way Out Past the Barrier,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

“Zero Friends Again,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program

“Grow Your World,” Rise Up, Sing Out — Disney+ | Disney Jr.

“I Want To Go Home,” Kindergarten: The Musical! — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Oddbot Inc]

“One Colorful Ocean,” Disney Jr.'s Ariel — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Wild Canary]

“The Show Will Go On,” RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]

Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program

“It's Okay,” Zombies: The Re-Animated Series — Disney+ | Disney Channel

“Red,” Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

“Red Christmas,” Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+

Outstanding Show Open

Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television | Sarofsky]

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+ [Marvel Studios]

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program

An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]

Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]

Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]

Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]

Outstanding Choreography

Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]