Disney Scores 103 Children’s & Family Emmy Nominations Across Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the nominations for the 4th annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, and the Walt Disney Company has nabbed an astounding 103 nominations!
What’s Happening:
- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominations for the 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.
- This awards ceremony is set to take place in New York City for the first time on March 1 and 2, 2026, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.
- We’ve listed all of Disney’s 103 nominations below. The complete list of nominees is also available on the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website.
- In addition to the full Disney nominations below, here is a rundown of nominations by program for titles with multiple nominations.
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — 17
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing — 11
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — 11
- A Real Bug’s Life — 8
- Dream Productions — 8
- Win or Lose — 7
- RoboGobo — 5
- Kiff — 4
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — 4
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — 3
- An Almost Christmas Story — 4
- Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends — 3
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — 2
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — 2
Disney Children’s & Family Emmys Nominees
Outstanding Young Teen Series
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Fiction Special
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip — Disney+
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
Outstanding Informational Program
- Harlem Ice — Disney+ [Imagine Entertainment]
- A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series
- Big City Greens — Disney+ | Disney Channel
- Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Animated Special
- An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]
- Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]
- Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- How Not to Draw — Disney+ | Disney Channel
- Road Trip — Disney+ | Disney Channel
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program
- Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program
- Dara Reneé as Uliana, Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program
- Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program
- Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola, SuperKitties — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Sony Pictures Television Kids]
- Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs & Zeepohz, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]
- Amber Riley as Ursula, Disney Jr.'s Ariel — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Wild Canary]
Outstanding Single Role Voice Performer in a Children's or Young Teen Program
- Cynthia Erivo as The Slink, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]
- John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer, An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]
- Maya Rudolph as Jean, Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Multiple Role Voice Performer in a Children's or Young Teen Program
- H. Michael Croner as Barry Buns, Rat, Chubbles Wubbington, Soda Jerk & Buffalo Security, Kiff — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]
Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program
- Chanel Stewart as Kai, Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- Kensington Tallman as Riley, Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker, Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Marvel Studios | Atomic Cartoons]
- Ja'Siah Young as Dax, RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children's Series
- “Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Series
- “Stay Out of the Basement, Part I,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
- “This Could Be a Real Adventure,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Writing for a Children's or Young Teen Animated Series
- “Crushed,” Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Flying Bark Productions]
- “Pickle,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Series
- “The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series
- “Guess Who's Coming to Dinner,” Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Flying Bark Productions]
- “Home,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- “Part 4: A Night to Remember,” Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series
- “Francis Wants to Be Alone” | “The Sash,” StuGo — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse Animation]
- “If This Be My Destiny…,” Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+ [Marvel Studios]
- “Shoot for the Moon,” Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Flying Bark Productions]
- “Up All Night” | “Rotten Banana,” Kiff — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Titmouse, Inc.]
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
- “Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
- “Welcome to Camp Nightmare,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
- “Part 4: A Night to Remember,” Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- “Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
- “This Could Be a Real Adventure,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- “Tiny Heroes Down Under,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program
- “Happy Trails,” Bunk'd: Learning the Ropes — Disney+ | Disney Channel
- “Nigh is Now,” Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney+ | Disney Channel [Entertainment Force | Potato Monkey Productions]
Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program
- “Love in the Forest,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
Outstanding Editing for a Young Teen Live Action Program
- “The Real Good Guys,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- “We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- “You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
- “The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- “Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma” | “Hulk's Squirrely Switch,” Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Marvel Studios | Atomic Cartoons]
Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program
- An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television | Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]
- “Mixed Signals,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- “Part 4: A Night to Remember,” Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
- “The Girl Next Door,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
- “Once a Pond a Time,” A Real Bug's Life — National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]
- “You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
- “The Battle of Tenoo,” Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- “Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma” | “Hulk's Squirrely Switch,” Marvel's Spidey & His Amazing Friends — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Marvel Studios | Atomic Cartoons]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program
- “Home,” Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- “Part Two,” LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
- “Everything Is Not What It Seems,” Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney+ | Disney Channel
- “Welcome to Camp Nightmare,” Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
- “You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Costume Design / Styling
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
- “Way, Way Out Past the Barrier,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
- “Zero Friends Again,” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program
- “Grow Your World,” Rise Up, Sing Out — Disney+ | Disney Jr.
- “I Want To Go Home,” Kindergarten: The Musical! — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Oddbot Inc]
- “One Colorful Ocean,” Disney Jr.'s Ariel — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Wild Canary]
- “The Show Will Go On,” RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]
Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program
- “It's Okay,” Zombies: The Re-Animated Series — Disney+ | Disney Channel
- “Red,” Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
- “Red Christmas,” Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+
Outstanding Show Open
- Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television | Sarofsky]
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+ [Marvel Studios]
Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program
- An Almost Christmas Story — Disney+ [Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj | Titmouse | Maere Studios]
- Dream Productions — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
- RoboGobo — Disney+ | Disney Jr. [Brown Bag Films]
- Win or Lose — Disney+ [Pixar Animation Studios]
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing — Disney+ [Sony Pictures Television]
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — Disney+ [Lucasfilm Ltd.]
Outstanding Choreography
- Descendants: The Rise of Red — Disney+ [Disney Branded Television]