Get Ready for Third Season of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" With New Trailer

The trailer implies that this might be the final season of the hit series.

Members of Nubs Nation - and just general fans of the series, are getting a special holiday gift this year with the debut of the third season of the acclaimed hit series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

What’s Happening:

Younglings Kai Brightstar and Lys Solay and the rest of our favorites (including Nubs!) from the hit animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney Jr. and Disney+, are about to return this holiday season.

All seven episodes of the third season of Lucasfilm’s original animated series will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on December 8th.

The series, set during the High Republic era, follows friends Kai, Lys and Nubs, as they study the ways of the Force, learn from Jedi Master Yoda, explore the galaxy, and help citizens and creatures in need.

This season, young fans will join the adventure as the young Jedi face off against Rek Minuu, a mischievous master droidsmith; befriend Dotti, a beloved local shop owner known for her droid-fixing skills; and meet a trio of new droid companions: Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi.

Season 3 of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars: Ja'Siah Young as Kai Brightstar Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs Emma Berman as Nash Durango Trey Murphy as Cyrus Vuundir/Taborr Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik Piotr Michael as Master Yoda

Season 3 introduces Rek Minuu, voiced by Mason Wertheimer, and Dotti, voiced by April Winchell. Jamaal Avery Jr, who voiced Kai Brightstar in Season 1, returns as Padawan Kai in the series epilogue.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 arrives on December 8th. The same day, the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 Original Series Soundtrack EP, which includes three tracks by composer Andy Bean will also be available.

For Young and Old Jedis:

While Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures has the target demographic for preschoolers and the very young, many Star Wars fans watch and enjoy the series.

Set during the High Republic era, which is in the Star Wars universe centuries before the events of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, the fans have latched onto characters like Kai and Lys. Not to mention an entire legion of fans devoted to Nubs in the series.

The series has been nominated for multiple Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, including noms for Outstanding Preschool Animated series.

You can catch up with the first two seasons of the acclaimed series, streaming now on Disney+.