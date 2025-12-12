12 Days of Disney+ Perks: Win a VIP Studio Tour at The Walt Disney Studios

Step into the world of Walt Disney! Enter daily for your chance to win a VIP Studio Tour at The Walt Disney Studios as part of 12 Days of Disney+ Perks.

Ever dreamed of walking in Walt Disney’s footsteps? Now’s your chance. A rare opportunity to step inside the legendary Walt Disney Studios, which is normally closed to the public, and its up for grabs as part of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks.

What’s Happening:

For Disney fans, few experiences are more coveted than a tour of the historic Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, the birthplace of Snow White, Mary Poppins, and nearly a century of animation history.

Now, Disney+ is giving fans across the U.S. a chance to go behind the gates with an exclusive VIP Studio Tour Sweepstakes, offering daily entries throughout the promotional window.

This isn’t just another giveaway; it’s one of the most iconic fan experiences Disney has ever offered, and it arrives as part of the platform’s 12 Days of Disney+ Perks giveaway, bringing special offers, surprises, and exclusive perks to Disney+ subscribers and fans.

While this is part of the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks, this giveaway is also open to non-Disney+ subscribers. Here’s how you can enter:

Disney+ Subscribers can enter online by logging in via their MyDisney account at the Perks website and enter directly through the Studio Tour sweepstakes page.

The alternate method of entry for non-Disney+ subscribers is a mail-in option, allowing any eligible U.S. resident to handwrite and mail an entry. The entry must be handwritten, include required personal details, be mailed to the specified sweepstakes PO box, and must arrive by the stated deadline 12 Days of Perks: Studio Tour Sweepstakes Entry P.O. Box 1559, Social Circle, GA 30025-1559 ("Mail-in Entry")



You must be 18+ (or age of majority in their state), Be a legal U.S. resident, and meet all conditions during the entry AND prize fulfillment period.

The sweepstakes opens: December 12, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT and closes: December 29, 2025, at 8:59 AM PT.

From the Animation Building to the iconic Hyperion Bungalow replicas and the historic soundstages, a VIP tour at The Walt Disney Studios isn’t just a visit, it’s a walk through living Disney history.

With daily entries, fans have more chances than ever to experience this rare look inside the creative heart of Disney.





