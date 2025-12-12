ESPN Touts Impressive Numbers for This Week's Monday Night Football; Biggest Week 14 Game on Record

This week's Eagles vs. Chargers game was accompanied by the "Monsters Funday Football" alt-cast.

ESPN is touting some big numbers for this week's Monday Night Football, announcing it's the biggest audience for the equivalent Week 14 of a MNF season on record.

What's Happening:

The numbers in question that are considered "on record" go from 2006 to the present.

Viewership for the showdown between the Eagles and Chargers, which aired on December 8, was up 9% from the Week 14 game in the 2024 season, when the Bengals took on the Cowboys.

Monday Night Football aired on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App, while the alternate presentation of the Mike & Sulley-powered Monsters Funday Football was simultaneously available on ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and NFL+. The graphic ESPN included said 563,000 viewers came from the alt-cast.

So far this season, Monday Night Football is averaging 15.8 million viewers, running through Week 14 & 18 games. This viewership mark is on pace for ESPN’s second-best MNF season in 20 years.

You can take a look at how the Monsters Funday Football version of the game took Randy Newman's score for Monsters, Inc. and incorporated it with the Monday Night Football music.

Plus, make sure to check out Rebekah's review of Monsters Funday Football, in which she was impressed by improvements made this time out to the presentation compared to previous alt-casts, writing "Compared to previous animated attempts, such as the Simpsons game, on-field action was much easier to follow. Fewer moments of seemingly random actions on the field, while various overlays added to the monster world fun."