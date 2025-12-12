ESPN Touts Impressive Numbers for This Week's Monday Night Football; Biggest Week 14 Game on Record

This week's Eagles vs. Chargers game was accompanied by the "Monsters Funday Football" alt-cast.
ESPN is touting some big numbers for this week's Monday Night Football, announcing it's the biggest audience for the equivalent Week 14 of a MNF season on record.

What's Happening:

  • The numbers in question that are considered "on record" go from 2006 to the present.
  • Viewership for the showdown between the Eagles and Chargers, which aired on December 8, was up 9% from the Week 14 game in the 2024 season, when the Bengals took on the Cowboys.
  • Monday Night Football aired on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App, while the alternate presentation of the Mike & Sulley-powered Monsters Funday Football was simultaneously available on ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and NFL+. The graphic ESPN included said 563,000 viewers came from the alt-cast.

