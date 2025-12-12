ESPN Touts Impressive Numbers for This Week's Monday Night Football; Biggest Week 14 Game on Record
This week's Eagles vs. Chargers game was accompanied by the "Monsters Funday Football" alt-cast.
ESPN is touting some big numbers for this week's Monday Night Football, announcing it's the biggest audience for the equivalent Week 14 of a MNF season on record.
What's Happening:
- The numbers in question that are considered "on record" go from 2006 to the present.
- Viewership for the showdown between the Eagles and Chargers, which aired on December 8, was up 9% from the Week 14 game in the 2024 season, when the Bengals took on the Cowboys.
- Monday Night Football aired on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App, while the alternate presentation of the Mike & Sulley-powered Monsters Funday Football was simultaneously available on ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and NFL+. The graphic ESPN included said 563,000 viewers came from the alt-cast.
- So far this season, Monday Night Football is averaging 15.8 million viewers, running through Week 14 & 18 games. This viewership mark is on pace for ESPN’s second-best MNF season in 20 years.
- You can take a look at how the Monsters Funday Football version of the game took Randy Newman's score for Monsters, Inc. and incorporated it with the Monday Night Football music.
- Plus, make sure to check out Rebekah's review of Monsters Funday Football, in which she was impressed by improvements made this time out to the presentation compared to previous alt-casts, writing "Compared to previous animated attempts, such as the Simpsons game, on-field action was much easier to follow. Fewer moments of seemingly random actions on the field, while various overlays added to the monster world fun."
