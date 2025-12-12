"The Artful Dodger" Returns: Official Season 2 Poster Debuts

The hit series returns with a promise: The Dodger is in.

The game’s changed, but The Dodger hasn’t lost his edge. With the first teaser poster now revealed, The Artful Dodger Season 2 is officially on the horizon.





What’s Happening:

Hulu has dropped the first poster for The Artful Dodger Season 2 via X, confirming the return of Jack Dawkins in a brand-new chapter of the fan-favorite series.

Premiering February 2026, the new season promises higher stakes, sharper schemes, and the same irresistible blend of charm, chaos, and Victorian grit that made Season 1 such a standout.

The poster, emblazoned with the tagline “The Dodger Is In,” signaling a sharper, bolder, and far more dangerous return to the world fans couldn’t get enough of.

In Season 2, The Artful Dodger is going to be bringing more chaos, charm, and high-stakes escapades to Port Victory.

The hit comedy-adventure series starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Maia Mitchell returns for Season 2 on February 10, streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.

The Dodger returns.



Season 2 of #TheArtfulDodger premieres February 10 on Hulu and @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/J3CpjjCkWO — Hulu (@hulu) December 12, 2025

What We Know About The Artful Dodger Season 2:

Picking up where the first season left off, the new chapter finds Jack facing greater danger, bigger schemes, and deeper emotional ties than ever before.

Jack Dawkins’ life has never been simple, but Season 2 begins with the infamous Artful Dodger in more trouble than he’s ever seen. With his neck literally on the line, Jack is staring down an appointment with the noose while being pursued across Port Victory by Inspector Boxer, the town’s newly arrived, no-nonsense lawman.

His one lifeline, Lady Belle, is also the one person he absolutely cannot risk seeing, as being near her could lead directly to his execution.

Lady Belle, meanwhile, is stepping boldly into her own future. Determined to build a career in medicine despite the expectations placed on her, she throws herself into her ambitions headfirst. Her dedication puts her in dangerous situations, but Belle is driven by both her calling and the unresolved love that still hangs precariously between her and Jack. Adding to the tension is Inspector Boxer, who not only wants to lock Jack up, but is increasingly drawn to Belle himself, setting the stage for a charged and complicated love triangle.

The legendary schemer returns to drag Jack into their most perilous heist yet. At the same time, a killer is on the loose in Port Victory, and the growing threat forces unexpected alliances, daring escapes, and shocking twists.

This season expands the world of The Artful Dodger with new characters, bigger storytelling swings, and fresh locations. The returning cast includes Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Tim Minchin, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Kim Gyngell, Luke Carroll, Vivienne Awosoga, Aljin Abella, Brigid Zeneni and Albert Latailakepa. Joining them for Season 2 are Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims, and Zac Burgess, each adding new dynamics to the ensemble.

Mark your calendars, The Artful Dodger arrives February 10 on Hulu and Disney+.

