Hulu Set To Debut Unique Short Film "Hoops, Hopes, & Dreams" Next Month

The short also features animation to help tell the story.
by |
Tags: , , ,

A new and unique short film is on its way to Hulu, uncovering the story of how Martin Luther King, Jr. rallied voters at neighborhood basketball courts in Hoops, Hopes, & Dreams.

What’s Happening: 

  • Hulu has shared a new trailer for the upcoming film, Hoops, Hopes, & Dreams, revealing that it will be arriving on the platform next month. 
  • Hoops, Hopes & Dreams uncovers the untold story of how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a team of Civil Rights activists used neighborhood basketball courts to rally young voters, build community trust, and spark grassroots political engagement — a strategy that still resonates in modern politics.
  • Using creative animation, archival video, and thoughtful interviews, the short film traces a cultural and strategic throughline between MLK’s community-based efforts and the role basketball later played in the 2008 Obama presidential campaign. 
  • Featured voices include Civil Rights activist Ambassador Andrew Young, journalist Jemele Hill, Michael Strautmanis (Advisor to President Obama & EVP of the Obama Foundation), Reginald L. Love (Obama’s longtime aide), and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West. 
  • Together, they illustrate how basketball has served as both a gathering place and a platform for empowerment.
  • The film premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, later earning multiple honors including the Best Documentary Short award at the Cleveland International Film Festival.
  • Hoops, Hopes, & Dreams is set to premiere on January 19th, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti