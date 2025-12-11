The Smoothie Straw That Cracked a Cold Case? "IMPACT x Nightline" Investigates the Murder of Theresa Fusco

"IMPACT x Nightline – The Last Straw: Solving Theresa Fusco’s Murder" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a break in the 41-year-old case of missing teenager Theresa Fusco.

This week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries investigates the case of 16-year-old Theresa Fusco, who disappeared after her shift at Hot Skates Roller Rink in Lynbrook, Long Island way back in 1984.

Her body was discovered nearly a month later in a wooded area near the rink, brutally beaten and naked. Under pressure to find the killer, authorities homed in on three men. Those three men spent more than 15 years in jail, their convictions were overturned with the help of DNA testing.

Since then, the case went cold... until now. Now, a smoothie straw is at the center of a stunning breakthrough, with advanced testing from the DNA evidence now pointing to a Long Island man authorities believe killed Theresa.

Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts investigates the case and interview the relatives of two other Long Island teens who went missing in the mid-1980s; Anne T. Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney who unveiled a new indictment in Theresa’s homicide case; and Kate Germond, a former senior investigator at Centurion Ministries, who worked to free the three men wrongly convicted for Theresa’s murder.

The episode also features archival interviews with the three men wrongfully convicted.

