Disney Launches Official "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Store Ahead of Season 2

Disney Entertainment and Snow Commerce unveil a dedicated Percy Jackson store packed with apparel, accessories, and collectibles.

With Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians about to make waves on Disney+ and Hulu, Disney is unlocking a treasure trove worthy of the gods themselves with the official Percy Jackson online store.





What’s Happening:

Just in time for the long-awaited second season, Disney Entertainment and Snow Commerce have launched the brand-new Percy Jackson and the Olympians online store, a digital hub where Camp Half-Blood pride, Olympian iconography, and series-inspired collectibles come together under one banner.

Accessible exclusively at percyjackson.shoptwdc.com, the shop gives fans a place to suit up, represent their parentage, or simply celebrate the magic and mythology of Rick Riordan’s beloved world.

The launch marks a major expansion of the Percy Jackson franchise’s consumer offering, and with Season 2 diving even deeper into adventure, monsters, and mythology, the timing couldn’t be better.

The debut collection draws directly from the series’ mythology-rich worldbuilding, offering fans a chance to wear, hold, or display their divine allegiance with pride.

These exclusive offerings include: Camp Half-Blood T-shirts and hats — just like the iconic ones worn by campers, Mugs and tumblers themed to the 12 Olympian gods, Stickers and posters emblazoned with each god’s crest, Merch representing Poseidon, Ares, Athena, Hermes, Zeus, Hera, Apollo, Artemis, Dionysus, Hephaestus, Demeter, and Aphrodite.

More items will be added in the coming months, making the shop a living, growing hub for all things demigod.

Whether you’re a child of Athena needing new stationery, a Poseidon kid requiring a new mug for your morning ambrosia, or a Dionysus fan looking to pay tribute to Camp Half-Blood’s crankiest director, this store has something tailored for every cabin.

Based on the best-selling novels by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson as he discovers his divine heritage and begins navigating the perilous world of gods, monsters, and destiny.

Season 2 sends Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson across the treacherous Sea of Monsters to rescue Grover and protect Camp Half-Blood from new threats bringing one of the most beloved books in the series to life.

Filmed in Vancouver and produced by Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, Season 2 promises bigger quests, deeper lore, and even more Easter eggs for fans who’ve grown up with the franchise.

Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu, making it the perfect time to rewatch Percy’s first encounters with gods and monsters before the action ramps up in Season 2 on December 10.

