Review - "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw" Marks the Franchise's Best Entry Yet

After taking 2024 off, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated franchise returns to Disney+ with The Last Straw, a film that not only reaffirms the series’ charm but also marks its strongest entry yet. Across its first three installments, the franchise steadily found its footing, refining its tone and better translating the book’s awkward humor, and doodle-book energy into feature-length storytelling. This fourth outing continues that upward trajectory, setting a new high bar for what these adaptations can deliver.

Jeff Kinney once again adapts his own work, which has always been the secret sauce of these films. But this time he’s joined by a new creative partner at the helm: Matt Danner. Disney fans will recognize Danner as the creative force behind Legend of the Three Caballeros, and his influence is immediately felt. The comedic timing hits sharper, the character animation has more elasticity and personality, and the pacing feels more confidently calibrated for a streaming family audience. The result is a film that balances the snappiness of Kinney’s books with the expressiveness animation affords.

One of the biggest shifts is environmental: what was originally a summer-set story has now been moved to winter, a clever adjustment designed to match the holiday release window. The snowy setting adds cozy seasonal flair, but it never becomes the movie’s focus. Instead, the film wisely centers the evolving relationship between Greg Heffley and his dad Frank — voiced with warmth and comedic earnestness by Mickey Mouse himself, Chris Diamantopoulos. Their dynamic has always been part of the spine of Kinney’s books, but this adaptation moves it to the forefront, giving the film surprising emotional heft. Having this story arrive during a season already steeped in family rituals makes the father-son theme land even more effectively.

Much of what continues to stand out about these animated adaptations is Kinney’s willingness to reshape his own material. Rather than clinging to every beloved beat from the book, he trims, expands, or reimagines scenes to better support a cinematic structure. It’s a sign not just of creative confidence but of a rare kind of authorial generosity — he knows the movies aren’t meant to be illustrated carbon copies but living interpretations. Many of the set pieces are updated or reframed, and the mischief Greg gets into feels fresh without betraying the spirit of the original. The heart of the story remains intact, but the storytelling is cleaner, more cohesive, and built with filmgoers (or streamers) in mind.

The film also carries a deeply personal touch: it’s dedicated to Jeff Kinney’s father, who passed away earlier this year. While the specifics of their relationship are private, the emotional threads woven through the movie feel universal. The film captures something true about father-son relationships — the push and pull between frustration and admiration, the misunderstandings that pile up, and the quiet, unconditional love at the center of it all. That sincerity radiates throughout The Last Straw, elevating it beyond a simple comedic romp.

Ultimately, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is both a crowd-pleaser and a step forward, reinforcing why this franchise — and its continued evolution — remains worth watching. With Danner’s direction energizing the visuals and Kinney’s thoughtful adaptation grounding the story, the film becomes a warm, funny, and resonant family watch perfectly timed for the holidays.

If this is the direction the franchise continues to move in, Greg Heffley’s animated misadventures should have a long, healthy life ahead on Disney+.

I give Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw 4.5 out of 5 stars.

P.S. - You can read (and watch) my interview with Jeff Kinney as well.