4K/Blu-Ray Review: "The Emperor’s New Groove" Gets a Vibrant Anniversary Restoration

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 40th animated feature, The Emperor’s New Groove, comes to 4K Ultra-HD in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary. Released on December 15th, 2000, the madcap transformational comedy became a big hit when it was released on home video, inspiring a direct-to-video sequel (Kronk’s New Groove) and a prequel animated series (The Emperor’s New School). Today, it is largely considered Disney’s funniest animated film, but it also boasts the needed amount of heart to have gone the distance on its journey to classic status.

Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) has everything he could ever want, but that doesn’t stop him from wanting more. After telling peasant Pacha (John Goodman) that his home will be demolished to make way for the emperor’s new vacation home, Kuzco is transformed into a llama by his recently ousted adviser, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), and her clueless henchman, Kronk (Patrick Warburton). Forced to turn to Pacha for help, Kuzco will have to traverse the treacherous Peruvian mountains to get back home and stop Yzma’s quest for the throne.



As funny and iconic as the film is, the real heart of the story is the internal transformation Kuzco goes through by the end of the film. From a vapid, self-obsessed dictator in the opening sequence to the more democratic friend by the end, The Emperor’s New Groove features a message about it being what’s inside that counts.

I got to see the film’s new 4K restoration on the big screen during an anniversary screening at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, which included a filmmaker Q&A. The film looks and sounds better than ever before, although when it comes to the at-home celebration of The Emperor’s New Groove’s silver anniversary, the fun starts and stops there.

Video

The Emperor’s New Groove has simply never looked better. This new 4K presentation cleans up the small visual hiccups that have lingered since the DVD and Blu-ray days, smoothing out the occasional aliasing while keeping the film’s hand-drawn charm intact. The movie’s intentionally minimalist style means the jump in detail isn’t always dramatic, but when the artwork leans into richer backgrounds, you can actually appreciate the texture of the painted environments in a way that earlier releases couldn’t quite capture. Colors feel true to the film’s original look—nothing artificially boosted—yet the added range gives warm tones a little extra life without pushing them into anything flashy. The 1.66:1 framing also reveals a touch more image at the top and bottom than previous releases, making this the most natural and pleasing presentation the film has ever had at home.

The Blu-Ray disc is an exact copy of the single-film release found in the 2023 Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection. This means the transfer is the same as the previous Blu-Ray releases, going back to 2013, but with less compression. It’s in the slightly cropped aspect ratio of 1.68:1.



Audio

The new Dolby Atmos mix is a fun and noticeably more immersive way to experience The Emperor’s New Groove. Sound effects and voices travel convincingly around the room, with moments like the opening rain sequence and Kuzco’s constant commentary really showing off the added sense of space. Outdoor scenes make especially good use of the surrounds, keeping the environment lively without overwhelming the dialogue. The music also spreads nicely through all channels in a 7.1 setup, creating a fuller soundstage even if it isn’t a night-and-day change from previous releases. Overall, it’s a playful, engaging mix that suits the film’s energy well. Additional audio options on the 4K disc include a stereo descriptive audio mix, plus French and Spanish 5.1.

The same audio options are included on the Blu-Ray, with the exception of the Dolby Atmos mix. In its place is the 2013 DTS-HDMA 5.1 surround mix from 2013.

Bonus Features

There aren’t any bonus features on either disc, nor are any included with the digital copy. It’s a curious choice for an anniversary release boasting a brand-new restoration. Since previous HD releases also omitted bonus features, Disney missed an opportunity to get double-dips from fans who don’t have a 4K player. Here’s what could’ve been included.

The 2005 DVD release contained the following bonus features. A copy of this same disc was included with previous Blu-Ray releases, giving fans access to some supplemental features.

Audio Commentary with director Mark Dindal, producer Randy Fullmer, Art Director Colin Stimpson, Character Designer Joseph Moshier, Head of Story Stephen Anderson, and animators Nik Ramieri and Bruce Smith.

Deleted Scenes “Destruction of Pacha's Village” (Fully animated) “Pacha’s Family” “Original Kuzcotopia Ending”

Music Videos: “My Funny Friend and Me” by Sting “Walk the Llama, Llama” by Rascal Flatts

"The Research Trip" Featurette

"Character Voices" Featurette

"CGI Props" Featurette

Alongside the film’s original 2001 DVD release was the 2-disc “Ultimate Groove” set, which included all of the above, plus more in-depth behind-the-scenes bonus features that have never been re-released since:

Development “The Process” Featurette “Story Treatment” Featurette “Visual Development” Gallery “Kingdom of the Sun” Gallery with video introduction

Story And Editorial “The Process” Featurette “The Pitch” - Three variations of the “Perfect World” opening to show how it evolved. “Putting it Up on Reels” Featurette

Layouts And Backgrounds “The Layout and Background Departments” Featurette Inside Scene Planning - Tour, Storyboard to Background Comparison, Workbook Gallery Layouts - Introduction and Gallery Backgrounds - Introduction and Gallery

Animation “Animation Process” Featurette Production Progression - Switch between Story Reel, Rough Animation, Clean-Up Animation, and the Final Scene Character Animation - Background to Rough Animation Comparison, Character Design Galleries, and Animation Tests Clean-Up Animation - Rough Animation to Clean-Up Animation Comparison, Model Sheets Gallery

Putting It All Together “Ink & Paint/Compositing” Featurette Clean-Up Animation to Ink & Paint Comparison Color Models Gallery

Music And Sound “Music and Sound Effects” Featurette “Mixing Demo” Interactive feature

Publicity Trailers and TV Spots Posters and Ad Galleries



Packaging & Design

The Emperor’s New Groove comes to 4K Ultra-HD in a standard black Blu-Ray case with disc holders on either side of the interior. Both discs contain artwork unique to this release. The only insert is a digital copy code, redeemable through Movies Anywhere. A glossy holofoil embossed slipcover is included in the initial pressing.

The menu for both discs features a static image of Pacha and Kuzco (in llama form) set to score.

Final Thoughts

There’s no question that The Emperor’s New Groove shines in 4K. The new restoration highlights everything fans love about the film—its snappy visual humor, its vibrant characters, and the sly warmth beating beneath Kuzco’s chaotic journey. The upgraded Atmos track is icing on the cake, making an already lively comedy feel even more playful. The absence of bonus features, however, keeps this release from reaching true anniversary-edition status. As a technical upgrade, it’s a winner; as a celebratory package, it’s missing the heart that the film itself champions. Even so, longtime fans will appreciate seeing Kuzco and company in their best groove yet.

