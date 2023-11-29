Blu-Ray Review: Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection

When I was a kid, I kept my Disney VHS collection in a chest that I called my “Disney Vault.” I was obsessive enough that I had my movies in chronological order, based on Dave Smith’s official list, with index cards for “classics” I didn’t have yet. In other words, ever since studios began releasing large multi-film box sets, I’ve been hoping Disney would do something like this. And so when the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection was announced at Destination D23, I was pretty excited about the news. While the set isn’t exactly what I’d hoped for and comes with a monumental price tag ($1,499.96!!!), sentimentality won its battle over my conscience. After lengthy delays (release date November 14th, received November 28th), I can finally crack open the WalMart exclusive set and give my honest review (note: It appears to be sold out, as the listing is no longer available).

Themed to Disney’s 100th anniversary, a legacy that began with the Walt Disney Animation Studios, the box set includes all 61 animated features by that entity, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs through Strange World. It also includes all 27 films from Pixar Animation Studios, ranging from Toy Story through Elemental. That’s 94 films, so to bring the total to 100, the theatrically released Disney Toon Studios projects were thrown in, starting with A Goofy Movie and excluding any big-screen outings of animated series like DuckTales, Recess, Doug, and Teacher’s Pet. With those stipulations, the set was still at 99 titles, so the first Tinker Bell film was added, which had an international theatrical release (but so, too, did many other DisneyToon Studios titles that were direct-to-video domestically).

100 advertised films, but 116 discs when you account for the bonus discs included with 16 Pixar films. Most of the discs are clones of their most recent releases, so long as that release predates this sets announcement. For example, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is not the 2023 4K restoration on a Blu-Ray disc (shown for size comparison in the first image), but a clone of the 2016 Signature Collection disc. Cinderella, on the other hand, contains the most recent restoration used on its 4K re-release. Those hoping for a new pressing of The Sword in the Stone will be disappointed to hear that this disc is the same from 2013 (trailers and all) and not the improved restoration streaming on Disney+.

Discs that are newly authored tend to be for titles that were previously released with multiple films on the same disc. The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under each have a new disc just for that film, as do Saludos Amigos and The Three Caballeros (the transfers themselves are the same, with Saludos Amigos remaining uncensored). Direct-to-video sequels (by DisneyToon Studios) have been removed from The Fox and the Hound, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Brother Bear. All of these films have a new static menus set to score, with minor animated effects added in. In most cases, bonus features were included, although Hunchback lost all of them, most notably its commentary and making-of featurette (they aren’t on the digital copy, either). Atlantis loses its filmmaker commentary. In the case of Pocahontas and Lilo & Stitch, the discs included are previously released standalone versions, without the sequels. This means that the version of Lilo & Stitch in this set is the UK censored “pizza box” version that is also streaming on Disney+.

In addition to the discs, the set includes collectible crystal mouse ears, provided by Arribas Bros., who has shops in Disney Parks around the world. The ears are engraved with the Disney100 logo and come in their own box, stored separately from the box set.

Packaging & Design

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection was shipped in a generic white box, the interior of which features icons from the films included in the set. The heavy box was enveloped by foam shippers, one of which has space for the boxed crystal ears.

Being a heavy box set, our shipment was dented in one corner, which impacted the set itself.

The boxset itself was shrink-wrapped. A sheet on the back of the package contained details only for the Pixar films in the set. It was attached to the box by three sticky dots.

The backside of this sheet included information about the set’s contents.

The box set has a satin matte finish, with gold embossed outlines and fireworks that refract light. The castle features subtle inner details.

The outer box uses a magnetic clasp to secure it shut. The three books inside hold all of the discs. Additional foam padding was included for safe transport.

The binding of each book pops out when opened, becoming a stand for the set.

Each book features a quote by Walt Disney, along with a table of contents.

The last page of each book contains a key to all of the icons within that volume’s artwork.

Discs have been given a uniform white and gold design. Discs are housed in a scratch-prone sleeve on the edge of the cardboard pages. A character or icon has been assigned to each film (note: Hyacinth Hippo was assigned to Fantasia 2000 despite only appearing in the first Fantasia).

The last page of the third volume contains an envelope of paper ephemera.

It holds an individually numbered certificate of authenticity, produced on translucent paper.

A small “exclusive” lithograph from Disney’s Wish has the box set’s logo embossed in the corner (a larger print of this same image has been given away at other Disney events).

And this space also holds an envelope full of digital copy codes. There’s a unique code for each film, redeemable through Movies Anywhere, which limits users to 5 code entries per day.

Bonus Features

Note: Bonus features with an asterisk are only included with the digital copy. They can’t be found on a disc included with the set.

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Audio Commentary by Walt Disney and John Canemaker

In Walt's Words: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Iconography

@DisneyAnimation: Designing Disney's First Princess

The Fairest Facts of Them All: 7 Facts You May Now Know About Snow White

Snow White in Seventy Seconds

Alternate Sequence: The Prince Meets Snow White

Disney's First Feature: The Making of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Bringing Snow White To Life

Hyperion Studios Tour

Decoding The Exposure Sheet

Snow White Returns

Deleted Scenes Soup Eating Sequence Bed Building Sequence

Story Meetings The Dwarfs The Huntsman

Animation Voice Talent

*Short: Hungry Hobos

Pinocchio (1940)

Walt's Story Meetings: Pleasure Island

In Walt's Words – "Pinocchio"

The Pinocchio Project: "When You Wish Upon a Star"

Short: "Poor Papa"

No Strings Attached: The Making Of Pinocchio

The Sweatbox

Geppettos Then And Now

Live-Action Reference Footage

"When You Wish Upon A Star" Music Video By Meaghan Jette Martin

A Wish Come True: The Making Of Pinocchio

Storyboard To Final Film Comparison

Audio Commentary by Leonard Maltin, Eric Goldberg, and J.B. Kaufman

Deleted Scenes The Story of the Grandfather Tree In the Belly of the Whale Alternate Ending

Publicity Original Theatrical Trailer – 1940 Theatrical Trailer – 1984 Theatrical Trailer – 1992



Fantasia (1940)

Audio Commentaries Walt Disney, hosted by John Canemaker Brian Sibley

The Schultheis Notebook: A Disney Treasure

Interactive Art Gallery

The Interstitials Introduction

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor Alternate Concept – Reconstructed Story Reel

The Nutcracker Suite Introduction Excerpt: "The Story of the Animated Drawing"

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Introduction Deleted Animation: Mickey with the Broom Story Reel

The Rite of Spring Introduction Excerpt: "Tricks of Our Trade"

The Pastoral Symphony Introduction

Dance of the Hours Introduction Excerpt: "Tricks of Our Trade" Unused Rough Animation

Night on Bald Mountain Introduction Excerpt: "The Plausible Impossible"

Ave Maria Introduction

The Fantasia That Never Was Introduction Clair de Lune The Ride of the Valkyries – Story Reel The Swan of Tuonela – Story Reel Invitation to the Dance – Story Reel Adventures in a Perambulator – Story Reel

Publicity Original Theatrical Trailer 1990 50th Anniversary Trailer



Dumbo (1941)

Deleted Scenes The Mouse's Tale Are You a Man or a Mouse?

Taking Flight: The Making of Dumbo

The Magic Of Dumbo: A Ride of Passage

Audio Commentary by Pete Docter, Paula Sigman, and Andreas Deja

Cine-Explore

Sound Design Excerpt from The Reluctant Dragon

Original Walt Disney Television Introduction

Celebrating Dumbo

Short: The Flying Mouse

Short: Elmer Elephant

Galleries

“What Do You See?” Game

“What Do You Know?” Game

Bambi (1942)

Studio Stories: Bambi

The Bambi Effect

Deleted Scenes Bambi's Ice and Snow The Grasshopper Two Leaves Bambi Stuck on a Reed Winter Grass

Short: Africa Before Dark

Short: The Old Mill

Bambi Fawn Facts

Deleted Song: "Twitterpated"

The Making of Bambi – A Prince is Born

Tricks of Our Trade (Excerpt)

Inside the Disney Archives

The Golden Age

Original Theatrical Trailer (0:56)

*Celebrating Tyrus Wong

Saludos Amigos (1943)

None

The Three Caballeros (1945)

None

Make Mine Music (1946)

Short: The Band Concert

Short: Music Land

Short: Farmyard Symphony

Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

None

Melody Time (1948)

Short: Casey Bats Again

Short: Lambert the Sheepish Lion

Short: Donald Applecore

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Storybook (6:29)

Cinderella (1950)

In Walt’s Words: The Envisioning of Cinderella

Try This Trivia on for Size

Diane Disney Miller Introduction

From Rags to Riches: The Making of Cinderella

The Cinderella That Almost Was

The Magic of the Glass Slipper: A Cinderella Story

The Real Fairy Godmother

Alternate Opening Sequence

Storyboard to Film Comparison: Opening Sequence

From Walt’s Table: A Tribute to the Nine Old Men

The Art of Mary Blair

Behind the Magic: A New Disney Princess Fantasyland

1922 Laugh-O-Grams: Cinderella

Excerpt from The Mickey Mouse Club with Helen Stanley

with Helen Stanley Radio Programs Village Store Excerpt Gulf Oil Presents Scouting the Stars

Theatrical Trailers 1950 Original Release Trailer 1965 Reissue Trailer 1973 Reissue Trailer 1981 Reissue Trailer 1987 Reissue Trailer #1 1987 Reissue Trailer #2



Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Through the Keyhole: A Companion's Guide to Wonderland

Reference Footage: Alice and the Doorknob

Pencil Test: Alice Shrinks

“I'm Odd” Unused Song

Short: Thru the Mirror

One Hour in Wonderland

Alice's Wonderland

Theatrical Trailers

Walt Disney TV Introductions

Operation Wonderland

The Fred Waring Show (excerpt)

Abandoned Content

From Wonderland to Neverland: The Evolution of a Song

Deleted Storyboard Concept: Alice Daydreams in the Park

Original Song Demos "Beware the Jabberwock" "Everything Has a Useness" "So They Say" "Dream Caravan" "Beautiful Soup" "If You'll Believe in Me"

Art Gallery

Peter Pan (1953)

Stories from Walt's Office: Walt & Flight

A Darling Conversation with Wendy & John: Kathryn Beaumont and Paul Collins

"You Can Fly"-Oke

"Never Smile at a Crocodile"-Oke

You Can Fly: The Making of Peter Pan

Tinker Bell: A Fairy's Tale

The Peter Pan That Almost Was

The Peter Pan Story

Growing Up with Nine Old Men

Audio Commentary by Roy E. Disney

"Never Land": The Lost Song

In Walt's Words: "Why I Made Peter Pan"

Music Video: "Never Land" (Performed by Paige O'Hara)

Music Video: "The Second Star to the Right" (Performed by T-Squad)

Deleted Scenes The Journey Home Alternate Arrival

Deleted Songs "The Pirate's Song" "Never Smile at a Crocodile" "The Boatswain Song"



Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Inside Walt's Story Meetings

Walt & His Dogs

Stories from Walt's Office

How to Make a Meatball and Other Fun Facts About Lady and The Tramp

Diane Disney Miller: Remembering Dad

Never-Recorded Song: "I'm Free as the Breeze"

Deleted Scenes Introduction of Boris Waiting for Baby Dog Show *Turning The Tables *The Arrival Of Baby *Baby Arrives *Lady's Sweater

*Lady's Pedigree: The Making Of Lady And The Tramp

*Finding Lady: The Art Of The Storyboard

*Original 1943 Storyboard Version Of The Film

*PuppyPedia: Going To The Dogs

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Audio Commentary with John Lasseter, Andreas Deja, and Leonard Maltin

In Walt's Words: Sleeping Beauty

Fun Facts Behind Sleeping Beauty

Deleted Scenes The Curse is Fulfilled The Fair with Deleted Character, The Vulture Arrival Of Maleficent: Alternate Version *Alternate Opening

Art of Evil: Generations Of Disney Villains

@DisneyAnimation: Artists in Motion, Extended Edition

Beauty-Oke: "Once Upon A Dream".

Picture Perfect: The Making Of Sleeping Beauty

*Stories From Walt's Office: Designing the Studio

*The Sound Of Beauty: Restoring A Classic

*"Once Upon a Dream" Music Video by Emily Osment

*Four Artists Paint One Tree

*Eyvind Earle: A Man And His Art

*Sequence 8

*Storyboard Sequences + Intro

*Live Action Reference

*Original Theatrical Trailer

*Once Upon A Parade, Starring Sarah Hyland

*Short: Grand Canyon

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

In Walt's Words: 101 Dalmatians

Cruella DeVil: Marc Davis' Last Animated Character

Color and Line: The Visual Design of 101 Dalmatians

The Further Adventures Of Thunderbolt

The Further Adventures Of Thunderbolt: Behind the Scenes

Lucky Dogs

Walt Disney Presents "The Best Doggoned Dog in the World"

Redefining the Line: The Making of 101 Dalmatians

Cruella De Vil: Drawn to be Bad

"Sincerely Yours, Walt Disney"

Cruella's Lost Role

Dalmatians 101

"Cruella De Vil" Music Video By Selena Gomez

Demo Recordings and Alternate Versions "Dalmatian Plantation" “Cruella DeVil” “Kanine Crunchies”

Trailers & TV Spots 1961 Original Release 1969 Reissue 1979 Reissue 1985 Reissue

Promotional Radio Spots 1961 Original Release 1969 Reissue 1979 Reissue



The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Alternate Opening

Music Magic: The Sherman Brothers

All About Magic Excerpt

Short: A Knight for a Day

Short: Brave Little Tailor

The Jungle Book (1967)

Audio Commentary with Richard M. Sherman, Andreas Deja, and Bruce Reitherman

Introduction By Diane Disney Miller

Introduction By Richard M. Sherman

Music, Memories & Mowgli: A Conversation with Richard M. Sherman, Diane Disney Miller and Floyd Norman

I Wanna Be Like You: Hangin' Out At Disney's Animal Kingdom

@DisneyAnimation: Sparking Creativity

DisneyPedia: Junglemania!

The Making of The Jungle Book

Disney’s Kipling: Walt's Magic Touch On A Literary Classic

The Lure Of The Jungle Book

Mowgli's Return To The Wild

Frank & Ollie

Deleted Scenes Mowgli And The Hunter – Alternate Ending Rocky The Rhino

"I Wan'na Be Like You" Music Video Performed by the Jonas Brothers

The Aristocats (1970)

The Lost Open

The Sherman Brothers: The Aristocats of Disney Songs

Deleted Song: "She Never Felt Alone."

"Oui Oui Marie" Music Video by D!tto

"The Great Cat Family” Excerpt

Short: Bath Day

Robin Hood (1973)

Deleted Storyline "Love Letters"

Alternate Ending

Robin Hood Art Gallery

Robin Hood Storybook

Oo-De-Lally Sing-Along

Short: Ye Olden Days

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Pooh Play-Along

Mini Adventures of Winnie the Pooh "If I Wasn't So Small" "Piglet's Drawings "The Expedition” "Geniuses" "The Honey Song"

Short: A Day for Eeyore

The Story Behind the Masterpiece

“Winnie the Pooh” Music Video by Carly Simon

The Rescuers (1977)

Deleted Song: "Peoplitis"

Water Birds – A True Life Adventure

Short: Three Blind Mouseketeers

Sing-Along Song: "Someone's Waiting for You."

The Fox and The Hound (1981)

Unlikely Friends

The Black Cauldron (1985)

Deleted Scene: The Fairfolk

Short: Trick or Treat

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Making of The Great Mouse Detective

So You Think You Can Sleuth?

Sing-Along Song: "World's Greatest Criminal Mind"

Oliver & Company (1988)

The Making of Oliver & Company

Short: Lend a Paw

Short: Puss Cafe

Disney's Animated Animals

Publicity 1988 theatrical trailer 1996 re-release trailer TV spot



The Little Mermaid (1989)

Audio Commentary with Ron Clements, John Musker, and Alan Menken

Alan Menken and the Leading Ladies

"What I Want From You Is…Your Voice"

Stories From Walt's Office: Gadgets and Gizmos

#Treasuresuntold

“Part of Your World” Music Video Performed by DCapella

Deleted Character: Harold the Merman

Under the Scene: The Art of Live Action Reference

Howard's Lecture

*@Disney Animation

*Part of Her World: Jodi Benson's Voyage to New Fantasyland

*Crab-E-Oke Sing-Along

*Deleted Scenes *"Fathom's Below" (Alternate Version) *"Backstage with Sebastian" *"Poor Unfortunate Souls" (Alternate Version) *"Sebastian Lost in the Castle" *"Advice from Sebastian" *"Fight with Ursula" (Alternate Ending) *"Silence is Golden" (Song Demo)

*Treasures Untold: The Making of The Little Mermaid

*Short: The Little Match Girl

*Storm Warning: Special Effects Unit

*The Little Mermaid: The Story Behind the Story

*Under the Sea Early Presentation Reel

*Original Theatrical Trailer

*John & Ron Make Caricatures of Each Other

*Animators Comment on their Characters

*The Little Mermaid Handshake

*“Part of Your World” Music Video Performed by Carly Rae Jepsen

*“Kiss the Girl” Music Video Performed by Ashley Tisdale

*Disneypedia: Life Under the Sea

*Behind The Ride that Almost Was

*Under the Sea Adventure: Ride the Attraction

*"Part of Your World" – A Look Back

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

The Making of The Rescuers Down Under

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Special Edition Viewing Option

Audio Commentary by Kirk Wise, Gary Trousdale, Don Hahn, and Alan Menken (Original Theatrical Release Only)

Alan Menken & Friends: 25 Years of Musical Inspiration

Always Belle…

#1074: Walt, Fairy Tales & Beauty and the Beast

The Recording Sessions

25 Fun Facts About Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast Sneak Peek

*Work-in-Progress Version

*Beyond Beauty: The Untold Stories Behind the Making of Beauty and the Beast

*Deleted Scene: Belle in the Library

*Alternate Story Open

*Broadway Beginnings

*Composing a Classic: A Musical Conversation with Alan Menken

*Deleted Song Sequence: “Human Again”

*Music Videos *Jordin Sparks “Beauty and the Beast” (3:26) – The American Idol *Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson “Beauty and the Beast” (4:24) – Celine Dion introduces her 1991 music video where the two singers perform from the recording studio. (Platinum Edition)

*Early Presentation Reel

*Alternate Version: “Be Our Guest”

*Alternate Score: “The Transformation”

*Animation Tests: Rough & Clean Ups

*The Transformation: Pencil Version

*A Transformation: Glen Keane

*Camera Move Test

*Trailers & TV Spots *Original Release Trailer *Large Format Release Trailer *TV Spot # 1 (0:32) *TV Spot # 2 (0:32) *TV Spot #3 (0:32) *TV Spot #4 (0:16)



Aladdin (1992)

Audio Commentaries Filmmaker’s Audio Commentary – Directors John Musker and Ron Clements, co-producer Amy Pell Animator’s Audio Commentary – Andreas Deja, Will Finn, Eric Goldberg and Glen Keane

Aladdin on Aladdin

Let’s Not Be Too Hasty: The Voices of Aladdin

Alternate Endings

Genie Outtakes

Aladdin: Creating Broadway Magic

Genie 101

Ron and John: You Ain’t Never Had a Friend Like Me

*Drawing Genie

*Inside the Genie’s Lamp: Guided Tour

*The Genie World Tour

*Alan Menken: Musical Renaissance Man

*The Art of Aladdin: Art review with Filmmaker’s Commentary

*Unboxing Aladdin

*Original Theatrical Trailer

*Deleted Scenes *Aladdin & Jasmine’s First Meeting *Aladdin in the Lap of Luxury

*Music Videos *“Proud of Your Boy” Performed by Clay Aiken *“A Whole New World” Performed by Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey *“A Whole New World” Performed by Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson

*Diamond in the Rough

*The Art of Aladdin: Art Review with Filmmaker’s Commentary

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Audio Commentary with Tim Burton, Henry Selick, and Danny Elfman

“What’s This? Jack’s Haunted Mansion

Tim Burton’s Early Film – Frankenweenie from 1984

from 1984 Tim Burton’s Original Poem Narrated by Christopher Lee

The Making of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Deleted Storyboards Behemoth Singing Oogie Boogie with Dancing Bugs Alternate Identity of Oogie Boogie

Deleted Animated Sequences Vampire Hockey Players Lock, Shock and Barrel Oogie Boogie Shadow Dance

Storyboard-to-Film Comparison

Posters and Trailers Posters Teaser Trailer Trailer



The Lion King (1994)

Audio Commentary with Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff, and Don Hahn

Visualizing a Villain

The Recording Sessions

Inside the Story Room

Nathan and Matthew: The Extended Lion King Conversation

Bloopers & Outtakes

The Morning Report: Extended Scene

Deleted & Alternate Scenes Zazu Flatters Mufasa “King of the Wild” Scar Wants Nala as his Queen Simba and Nala Reunited Zazu Flatters Scar

*The Lion King: A Memoir – Don Hahn

*The Animator’s Reunion

*Storyboard-to-Film Comparison

*Early Concept: Timon & Pumbaa Find Simba

*Early Concept: Simba’s Presenation

*Abandoned Scenes: Warthog Rhapsody

*Computer Animation

*Early Presenation Reel

*Platinum Edition Deleted Scenes *Bug Football *“Hakuna Matata” (Timon’s Verse) *“Can You Feel the Love Tonight”

*Stage Journey *Pride of The Lion King *Musical Origins *Screen to Stage *Musical Texture *Setting the Stage *Leaps of Fantasy

*Film Journey *Origins *Production Research Trip. *Art: African Influence *Reflections *Storyboard Process *Character Design *Mufasa *Simba *Scar *Rafiki *Timon and Pumbaa *Zazu *Hyenas

*Story Journey *Story Origins *Timeless Themes *The Story Comes to Life *Animal Journey *Lions *Meerkats *Warthogs *Hyenas *Disney & Animals

*Music & More *The Making of The Morning Report *Musical Inspiration *Landmark Songwriting *Orchestral Color *Scoring Emotion *Music: African Influence *Full Circle

*“Circle of Life” Music Video by Elton John

*“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” Music Video by Elton John

*“Circle of Life” Music Video by Disney Channel

*Making of “Circle of Life” Music Video

*“Hakuna Matata” Multi-Language Reel

*International Release

*DVD Sound Design

A Goofy Movie (1995)

None

Pocahontas (1995)

Audio Commentary with James Pentecost, Eric Goldberg, and Mike Gabriel

Drawing Inspiration: The Lost Story of Hiawatha

Deleted Song, "If I Never Knew You" (with or without commentary)

The Music of Pocahontas

Deleted Scenes Below Deck After Thomas’ Rescue “Dancing to the Wedding Drum” Transition to “Just Around the River Bend” Pocahontas Dresses as an English Woman Wiggins Gets Mud Thrown at Him “In the Middle of the River” John Smith Escapes “Just Around the River Bend” Miscellaneous Scenes

Short: Little Hiawatha

*The Making of Pocahontas

*Early Presentation Reel (with or without commentary)

*The Premiere in Central Park

*Multi-Language Reel: “Colors of the Wind”

*Design *Creating Pocahontas *Creating John Smith *Creating Ratcliffe *Ratcliffe Test Animation *Creating Grandmother Willow *Grandmother Willow Test Animation *Creating Meeko *Meeko Test Animation *Creating Flit *Flit Test Animation *Creating Percy *Thomas Test Animation *Kekata Test Animation *Deleted Character Test Animation – Redfeather *Creating Art Design, Layout & Backgrounds

*Production *Storyboard to Film Comparison *Production Progression

*Sing-Along: “Colors of the Wind”

*Sing-Along: “Just Around the River Bend”

*“Colors of the Wind” Music Video by Vanessa Williams

*“If I Never Knew You” Music Video by Jon Secada and Shanice Wilson

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 3 Sneak Peek: "The Story"

Audio Commentary with John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, Ralph Eggleston, Bill Reeves, Ralph Guggenheim, and Bonnie Arnold

Buzz Lightyear Mission Logs: Blast Off

Paths to Pixar: Artists

Studio Stories: John's Car

Studio Stories: Baby AJ

Studio Stories: Scooter Races

Buzz Takes Manhattan

Black Friday: The Toy Story You Never Saw

Filmmakers Reflect

Making Toy Story

The Legacy of Toy Story

Designing Toy Story

Deleted Scenes Torture Rain Alt. Opening: Buzz Show Alt. Opening: Shootout Woody’s Nightmare Eastern Gate Shakes the Rattle Sid’s Comuppance

Design Galleries 3D Visualization Color

Story Green Army Men Pitch Andy’s New Toy Story Reel The Chase Storyboard to Film Comparison

Production Production Tour Layout Tricks Animation Tour Multi-Language Reel

Music & Sound “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” Music Video by Randy Newman and Lyle Lovett Designing Sound Randy Newman Demos

Publicity Character Interviews Trailers TV Spots Posters Toys & Stuff Toy Story Treats

*Toy’s-Eye View

*Toy Box Trivia

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

The Making of James and the Giant Peach

“Good News” Music Video by Randy Newman

Theatrical Trailer

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

None

Hercules (1997)

The Making of Hercules

"No Importa la Distancia" Music Video by Ricky Martin.

Sing-Along: "Zero to Hero"

Mulan (1998)

Audio Commentary by Pam Coats, Tony Bancroft, and Barry Cook

Mulan's Fun Facts

Deleted Scenes Keem ‘Em Guessing The Prologue Chronicle Shadow Puppets Prologue The Betrothal Shan-Yu Destroys the Village Mulan’s Daydream The Emperor’s Dream

The Journey Begins Discovering Mulan The Ballad of Hua Mulan Early Presentation Reel 1995 Early Presentation Reel 1996

Story Artists' Journey Finding Mulan Storyboard-to-Film Comparison: Mushu Breaks the Dragon

Design Art Design Character Design Ballad of Color

Production Mushu Awakens Matchmaker Meets Mulan

Digital Production The Hun Charge Digital Dim Sum

Music Songs of Mulan Mulan's International Journey Multi-Language Presentation Music Video: "I'll Make a Man Out of You" performed in Mandarin by Jackie Chan Music Video: "Reflection" performed by Christina Aguilera Music Video: "Reflejo" performed by Lucero Music Video: "True to Your Heart" performed by Stevie Wonder & 98 Degrees Music Video: "True to Your Heart" performed by Raven



A Bug’s Life (1998)

Short: Geri's Game

Short: The Grasshopper and the Ants

Filmmakers' Roundtable

A Bug's Life – The First Draft

Audio Commentary

Pre-Production Fleabie Reel Storyboard Pitch Storyboard-to-Film Comparison Research Design (Character Turnarounds)

Production Behind the Scenes of A Bug's Life Voice Casting Early Tests Progression Demonstration: “Flaming Death Sequence” Trailers

Abandoned Sequences P.T.’s Office Original Museum Opening

Outtakes

Character Interviews

Tarzan (1999)

Audio Commentary by Chris Buck, Kevin Lima, and Bonnie Arnold

History and Development From Burroughs to Disney Early Presentation Reel Research Trip to Africa

The Characters of Tarzan Creating Tarzan Animating Tarzan Creating Jane and Porter Creating Kala and Kerchak Creating Terk and Tantor Creating Clayton

Animation Production The Deep Canvas Process Deep Canvas Demonstration Production Progression Demonstration Intercontinental Filmmaking

Story & Editorial Building the Story Storyboard-to-Film Comparison

Music & More The Making of the Music Tarzan Goes International Music Video: “You'll Be in My Heart" by Phil Collins Music Video: "Strangers Like Me" by Phil Collins Music Video: "Trashin' the Camp" by Phil Collins and N'Sync Phil Collins Song Demo

Deleted Scenes Alternate Opening Terk Finds the Humans' Camp Riverboat Fight

DisneyPedia: Living in the Jungle

Publicity

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 3 Sneak Peek: "The Characters"

Audio Commentary by John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich, Ash Brannon, and Andrew Stanton

Buzz Lightyear Mission Logs: International Space Station

Paths to Pixar: Technical Artists

Studio Stories: Toy Story 2 Sleep Deprivation Lab

Studio Stories: Pinocchio

Studio Stories: The Movie Vanishes

Pixar's Zoetrope

Celebrating Our Friend Joe Ranft

Making Toy Story 2

John Lasseter Profile

Cast of Characters

Toy Box Outtakes Jessie's Gag Riders in the Sky Music Medley Autographed Pictures Who's the Coolest Toy?

Deleted Scenes Godzilla Rex Crossing the Road

Design Galleries 3D Visualization Color

Production Designing Woody’s Past Making Woody’s Roundup Production Tour Early Animation Tests Special Effects International Scene

Music & Sound Designing Sound Making the Songs Music Video: “Woody’s Roundup” by Riders in the Sky “Jesse’s Song” Demo by Randy Newman

Publicity Character Interviews Trailers TV Spots Posters Baseball Woody



Fantasia/2000 (2000)

Fantasia 2000 Audio Commentaries Segment Animation and Art Directors Roy Disney, James Levine, and Donald W. Ernst

Short: Destino

Dali & Disney: A Date with Destino

Musicana

The Interstitials Proof of Concept Test

Symphony No. 5 Early Concept #1 – May 1993 Early Concept #2 – September 1993 CGI Test of Early Concept #2 Early Concept #3 Proof of Concept Story Reel – June 1998

Pines of Rome Creating “Pines of Rome” Penguin Subplot: Abandoned Concept Original Ending: Abandoned Concept Storyboard-to-Film Comparison

Rhapsody in Blue The Stages of Animation Storyboard-to-Film Comparison

Piano Concerto #2 Creating “Piano Concerto #2, Allegro, Opus 102 Alternate Rat Sequence: Abandoned Concept Original Ending: Abandoned Concept Tin Soldier Production Progression

Carnival of the Animals Creating “Carnival of the Animals” Early Story Reel – September 1994 Original Ending

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Introduction Deleted Animation: Mickey with the Broom Story Reel

Pomp and Circumstance Creating “Pomp and Circumstance” “Icarus Duck”: Abandoned Concept “Noah’s Dove”: Abandoned Concept

Firebird Suite – 1919 Version Creating “Firebird Suite – 1919 Version” Story Reel Effects Animation: Firebird Eruption Original Ending Sprite Awakens Production Progression

Publicity Trailers TV Spots



The Tigger Movie (2000)

A Tigger Tale

Mini Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Pooh & Tigger The Most Wonderful Thing About Tiggers Eeyore’s House Someone Like Tigger What Tigger’s Do Best Lullabee The Super Bounce Tigger Goes Ice Skating The Jagular Unbouncing Tigger

Sing-Along: "Round My Family Tree"

Music Video: "Your Heart Will Lead You Home" by Kenny Loggins

Dinosaur (2000)

Audio Commentary by Rob Zondag, Eric Leighton,Neil Eskuri, and Neil Krepela

Short: Blu-Scape – "Origins"

The Monster Cloud

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

None

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

The Making of Atlantis

Deleted Scenes (SD, 16 minutes): Four abandoned scenes, the first ( The Viking Prologue The Squid Bats The Lava Whales The Land Beast

How to Speak Atlantean

Atlantis: Fact or Fiction?

Theatrical Trailers

Monsters, Inc. (2001) – 2 Discs

Short: Toy Story Tunes: Partysaurus Rex

Short: For the Birds

Short: Mike's New Car

Filmmakers' Round Table

Audio Commentary by Rete Docter, Lee Unkrich, Andrew Stanton, and John Lasseter

Monsters, Inc. Ride and Go Seek: Building Monstropolis in Japan

Roz's 100 Door Challenge

Pixar Fun Factory Tour

Story Story Is King Monsters Are Real Original Treatment Story Pitch: Back to Work

Banished Concepts Intro to Banished Concepts Assistant Sulley End of Day Bad Scare Scream Refinery Original Sulley Intro

Storyboard to Film Comparison Storyreel Final Color Split-Screen Comparison

Art Gallery

Designing Monstropolis

Set Dressing Intro

Location Flyarounds

Monster File Cast of Characters What Makes a Great Monster?

Animation Animation Process Early Tests Opening Title Animation Hard Parts Shots Department Production Demonstration

Music & Sound Monster Song Sound Design

Release The Premiere Trailers TV Spots International Inserts Multi-Langauge Clip Reel Toys Outtakes and Company Play

New Monster Adventures Monster TV Treats Music Video: "If I Didn't Have You" by Billy Crystal and John Goodman Ponkickies 21

Behind the Screams: On the Job with Mike & Sulley

Orientation Welcome to Monsters, Inc. Your First Day History of the Monster World



Return to Never Land (2002)

Deleted Scenes Jane and Hook Meet for the First Time Gift for Tink I'll Try Hook's Song: “I'll Give You One Guess" "Lullaby: Second Star to the Right."

Pixie Previews Hide and Tink Dust Up Shooting Stars Volley Bug Just Desserts

Music Video: "I'll Try" by Jonatha Brooke

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Hula Lesson

Animating the Hula

DisneyPedia: Hawai’i – The Islands of Aloha Big Island of Hawai’i Oahu Maui Kuai’i Lana’i Moloka’i

Music Music Video: “Burnin’ Love” by Wynonna Music Video: “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” by A*Teens Young Voices of Hawai’i Music Video: “Your Ohana”

Audio Commentary by Clark Spencer, Chris Sanders, and Dean DeBlois

A Stitch in Time

“Inter-Stitch-ials”: Theatrical Teaser Trailers Beauty and the Beast Aladdin The Little Mermaid The Lion King

*The Story Room

*The Look of Lilo & Stitch

*On Location with the Directors

*Deleted Scenes and Early Versions *Stitch’s Trial *Gantu’s Challenge *The Untimely Death of Pudge the Fish *Bedtime Story *The 747 Sequence *Model Citizen – Mayhem on the Beach *Jumba Attacks *The 747 Sequence with Stitch’s Gang



Treasure Planet (2002)

Laurie Metcalf Introduction

Audio Commentary by Roy Conli, John Musker, Ron Clements, Glen Keane, John Ripa, and Ian Gooding

Story “Treasure Island” Trailer

Music Music Video: “I'm Still Here” by John Rzeznik

Art Design The Brandywine School The 70/30 Law

The Characters The Hook Test Silver Arm Test 3D Character/2D World Maquettes

Animation Delbert Doppler Silver Progression Animation Pencil Animation: Amelia's Cabin Rough Animation to Film Comparison

Dimensional Staging Pose Camera Effects Animation Layout Demonstrations Treasure Planet Found Lighting

Release Original Teaser Trailer Original Theatrical Trailer

Disney's Animation Magic

Deleted Scenes Original Prologue: Adult Jim Jim Meets Ethan Alternate Ending: Rebuilding the Benbow

R.L.S. Legacy: Virtual 3D Tour Technical Tour Nautical Tour

DisneyPedia: The Life of a Pirate Revealed

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Synopsis of the Original Movie The Jungle Book

The Legacy of The Jungle Book

Deleted Scenes I Got You Beat Braver

Music and More Sing-Along Track Music Video: “W-I-L-D” Music Video: “Jungle Rhythm”



Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

None

Finding Nemo (2003) – 2 Discs

Cine-Explore with Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich & Bob Peterson

Finding Nemo: A Filmmakers' Roundtable

Reinventing the Submarine Voyage

A Lesson in Flashbacks

Making Nemo

Deleted Scenes Alt. Opening Crush the Hippie Shark Volleyball Frantic Dad Scent of Lavender Sewage Prologue: Bedtime Story Soap Opera/Gill Lies

Short: Knick Knack

Aquarium

Art Review

Exploring the Reef

Studio Tour

Glenn McQueen Tribute

Voice Acting

Animation

Old School

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

Publicity Pieces

Mr. Ray's Encyclopedia

Brother Bear (2003)

Audio Commentary by Rutt and Tuke

Paths of Discovery: The Making of Brother Bear

Deleted Scenes Where's Koda Confession Muri the Squirrel

Koda's Outtakes

The Fishing Song

Sing-Along: “On My Way”

Sing-Along: “Transformation”

Music Video: “Look Through My Eyes” by Phil Collins

Bear Legends: Native American Tales

Making Noise: The Art of Foley

Art Review

Home on the Range (2004)

Audio Commentary by Alice Dewey Goldstone, Will Finn, and John Sanford

Deleted Scenes Heroes, Villains and Cows Slim for President Coyote Chase Meet Lucky Jack

Music Video: “Anytime You Need A Friend” by The Beu Sisters

Art Review

Trailblazers: The Making of Home on the Range

Short: A Dairy Tale: The Three Little Pigs

Yodelmentary

Joke Corral – Heard of Jokes (Animated Short)

The Incredibles (2004) – 2 Discs

Audio Commentaries Brad Bird and John Walker Tony Fucile, Steven Hunter, Alan Barillaro, Gini Santos, David DeVan, Jureha Yokoo, Dave Mullins, John Kahrs, Robert Russ, Angus MacLane, Travis Hathaway, Doug Frankel, and Peter Sohn

Short: Boundin' (with Optional Commentary)

Short: Jack-Jack Attack (with Optional Visual Commentary)

The Incredibles Revisited

Paths to Pixar: Story Artists

Studio Stories: Gary's Birthday

Ending with a Bang: Making the End Credits

The New Nomanisan: A Top Secret Redevelopment Plan

Deleted Scenes Alternate Opening Snug Vipers Bob in Traffic Helen Confronts Bob Helen’s Nightmare

Making of The Incredibles

Story

Character Design

E Volution

Building Humans

Building Extras

Set Design

Sound

Music

Lighting

Tools

Mr. Incredible and Pals (with Optional Commentary by Mr. Incredible and Frozone)

NSA Files

Who Is Bud Luckey?

Vowellett — An Essay by Sarah Vowell

Art Gallery

Easter Eggs

Teaser Trailer

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

None

Chicken Little (2005)

Audio Commentary by Randy Fullmer, Mark Dindal, and Steve Goldberg

Filmmakers Q&A

Alien Invasion Game

Deleted Scenes Alternate Opening #1: Chicken Little Storybook Alternate Opening #2: Cooking with Klaus Original Opening with Chicken Little As a Girl Lunch Break Mayor Lurkey's Pep Talk Buck's Apology Something Must Be Done Lunch Room B

Music and More

Music Video: “Shake Your Tail Feather” by The Cheetah Girls

Music Video: “One Little Slip: by Barenaked Ladies

Karaoke: “One Little Slip”

Sing-Along: “One Little Slip”

Hatching Chicken Little: The Making of the Movie

Easter Eggs

Cars (2006)

Cine-Explore by John Lasseter

Cine-Explore by Eben F. Ostby, William Cone, Bob Pauley, Scott Clark, Doug Sweetland, Jean-Claude Kalache, Tia Wallace Kratter, Tim Milliron, Sophie Vincelette, Steve Purcell, Dan Scanlon, James Ford Murphy, and Bobby Podesta

Cine-Explore Documentary Shorts Radiator Springs Character Design Animation and Acting Real World Racing: Getting Geeky with Details Hudson Hornet Graphics Darrell Waltrip Museum Tour The Inspiration for Cars

Carfinder Game

Short: One Man Band

Short: Mater and the Ghostlight

Epilogue in HD

Boundin' Cars

Deleted Scenes Top Down Truck Stop Lost Community Service Motorama Girls Traffic School



Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Audio Commentary by Stephen J. Anderson

Inventing the Robinsons

Deleted Scenes Arriving in the Future Meeting Carl Bowler Hat Guy's Redemption Wilbur's Plan Dinner with the Robinsons Alternate Ending

Keep Moving Forward: Inventions That Shaped the World

Bowler Hat Barrage Game

Family Function 5000: Family Tree Game

Music Video: “Little Wonders” by Rob Thomas

Music Video: “Kids of the Future” by Jonas Brothers

Isolated Effects Track

Ratatouille (2007)

Cine Explore by Brad Bird and Brad Lewis

Cine Explore: Animation Briefings Mushroom and Cheese Caught Linguini is Made Reuinited Homecoming: Old Issues Homecoming: Silence Game Emile Returns: Motorcycle Ride Emile Returns: Demoted to Rat Car Escape Colette Moves On Rats Cook The Review La Ratatouille

Cine Explore: Documentary Shorts Care and Feeding For Your CG Rat Building Paris Tiny Rat Cameraman A Woman in a Man's World Behind the Swinging Doors Something New Where the Color Isn't My Dad, the Composer Good Enough to Eat 2D Animation

Cine-Explore:Deleted Scenes Chez Gusteau First Day Meet Gusteau

Deleted Shots R.I.P.

Fine Food and Film: A Conversation with Brad Bird and Thomas Keller

Short: Lifted

Short: Your Friend the Rat

Remembering Dan Lee

The Will

Easter Eggs

Wall•E (2008) – 2 Discs

Cine-Explore with director Andrew Stanton

Geek Track with Lindsey Collins, Bill Wise, Derek Thompson & Angus MacLane

Short: Presto

Short: BURN-E (with Optional Picture-in-Picture Storyboards)

Wall-E's Treasures and Trinkets

Lots of Bots Storybook

Axoim Arcade

Sneak Peek: Wall-E's Tour of the Universe

Deleted Scenes Garbage Air Lock Dumped Secret Files Docking

The Imperfect Lens: Creating the Look of WALL-E

Animation Sound Design: Building Worlds from the Sound Up

Captain's Log: The Evolution of Humans

Trash Planet

Notes on a Score

Life of a Shot: Deconstructing the Pixar Process

Robo-Everything

WALL-E & EVE

BnL Shorts Captaining the Axiom Operation Cleanup Meet the BnL Bots The History of Buy n Large All Aboard the Axiom

3D Set Flythroughs

Galleries

Trailers

“The Pixar Story” by Leslie Iwerks

*Go Live

*Truck Tour

Tinker Bell (2008)

The Magical Guide to Pixie Hollow

Tinker Trainer Game

Ever Wonder

Music Video: “Fly to Your Heart” by Selena Gomez

Creating Pixie Hollow

Deleted Scenes Queen Clarion’s Pixie Dust Fairies Venture to the Mainland Becoming a Garden Fairy Tinker Bell’s Tinkering Talents Vidia Tricks Tinker Bell Fairies Express Tinker Bell’s Importance



Bolt (2008)

Short: Super Rhino

Deleted Scenes Dog Fight in Vegas River Sequence

In Session: With John Travolta and Miley Cyrus

Music Video: “I Thought I Lost You” by John Travolta and Miley Cyrus

A New Breed of Directors: A Filmmakers' Journey

Act, Speak! The Voices of Bolt

Creating the World of Bolt

Art Gallery

Bolt's Be-Awesome Mission Game

Up (2009) – 2 Discs

Cine-Explore Commentary by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson

Short: Partly Cloudy

Short: Dug's Special Mission

Adventure is Out There

The Many Endings of Muntz

Geriatric Hero

Canine Companions

Wilderness Explorer

Our Giant Flightless Friend

Homemakers of Pixar

Balloons and Flight

Composing for Characters

Married Life

Global Guardian Badge Game

Up Promo Montage

Worldwide Trailers

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Audio Commentary by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Peter Del Vecho

Work-In-Progress Version

Deleted Scenes Advice from Mama Alternate Louis Introduction (partially animated) Stop and Smell the Roses Naveen Confided in Ray

Bringing Life to Animation

Magic in the Bayou: The Making of a Princess

The Return to Hand Drawn Animation

The Disney Legacy

Disney's Newest Princess

The Princess and the Animator

Conjuring the Villain

A Return to the Animated Musical

Art Gallery

What Do You See? Princess Portraits Game

Music Video: “Never Knew I Needed” by Ne-Yo

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Short: Day & Night

Buzz Lightyear Mission Logs: The Science of Adventure

Toys!

Cine-Explore Picture-in-Picture Commentary with Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

Beyond the Toybox: An Alternative Commentary Track with Jason Katz, Bob Pauley, Guido Quaroni, Bobby Podesta, and Michael Venturini

Film Fans Featurettes Roundin' Up a Western Opening Bonnie's Playtime: A Story Roundtable Beginnings: Setting a Story in Motion Life of a Shot Making of Day & Night Paths to Pixar: Editorial Studio Stories: Where's Gordon? Studio Stories: Cereal Bar Studio Stories: Clean Start

Family Play Features The Gang's All Here Goodbye Andy Accidental Toymakers A Toy's Eye View: Creating a Whole New Land Epilogue Toy Story Trivia Dash Game

Publicity Goodies Grab Bag Ken's Dating Tips Lots-o-Hugging Bear Commercials Making Of Lots-o-Hugging Bear Commercials Dancing with the Stars at Pixar TS3 Silence Trailer TS3 Anti-Piracy Trailer Character Intros Poster Gallery

Audition: Ken and Barbie

Audition: Ken

Audition: Jessie

Audition: Woody

Cars 2 sneak peak

*Pixar Goes to Prison

Tangled (2010)

Deleted Scenes The Jaunty Moose Chemistry Develops Vigor the Visionary

Original Storybook Openings Version 1 Version 2

50th Animated Motion Picture Countdown

Extended Songs “When Will My Life Begin” “Mother Knows Best”

Untangled: The Making of a Fairy Tale

Tangled Teasers

Cars 2 (2011) – 2 Discs

Audio Commentary by John Lasseter and Brad Lewis

Short: Hawaiian Vacation

Short: Air Mater

Deleted Scenes Tell Tale Paris Race Germany Oktoberfest Alternate Opening: Prague Chase Extended Scene: Tokyo Race, Lap One

The Origins of Cars 2

Somewhere in the Pacific

Making Lemon-aides

Brawl at Big Bentley

Spyfield

Streets of Paris

Munich

Mater-hosen

Finding Porto Corsa

The Heart of Italy

International Insurance

Mater Takes Tokyo

Many Nations, One Race

Motorama

He Lives! Making the Finn McMissile Toy

Animation Pit Stop

Spy Training Shorts London Paris Tokyo

Set Explorations

Art Slideshows

Trailers

Sneak Peek: The Nuts & Bolts of Cars Land

Easter Eggs

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Winnie the Pooh and His Story Too

Deleted Scenes The Tummy Song Rabbit's Friends And Relations Extended Eeyore Introduction Alternate Tigger Introduction Pooh Searches For A Tail

Short: The Ballad of Nessie

The Mini Adventures of Winnie the Pooh: “Pooh's Balloon"

Creating the Perfect Winnie the Pooh Nursery

Brave (2012) – 2 Discs

Audio Commentary by Mark Andrews, Steve Purcell, Brian Larsen, and editor Nick Smith

Short: La Luna

Short: The Legend of Mor'du

Behind the Scenes Brave Old World Merida & Elinor Bears Brawl in the Hall Wonder Moss Magic Clan Pixar Once Upon a Scene

Extended Scenes Meet the Lords Triplets' Distraction The Ruins Blockade

Promotional Pieces Feast Your Eyes Montage Relics Clan Dun Broch Launch Flying Guts Theater Trailers

Fergus & Mor'Du: An Alternate Opening

Fallen Warriors

Dirty Hairy People

It is English… Sort Of

Angus

The Tapestry

Art Galleries

Frankenweenie (2012)

Miniatures in Motion: Bringing Frankenweenie to Life

Frankenweenie Touring Exhibit

Original Live-Action Frankenweenie Short

Short: Captain Sparky vs. The Flying Saucers

Music Video: "Pet Sematary" by Plain White T’s

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Short: Paperman

Bit by Bit: Creating the Worlds of Wreck-It Ralph

Alternate & Deleted Scenes Ralph in Hero's Duty Prison The Maize Maze Vanellope's Volcano Extreme EZ Livin'

Video Game Commercials Fix-It Felix, Jr. Hero's Duty Sugar Rush Fix-It Felix Hammer



Monsters University (2013) – 2 Discs

Short: The Blue Umbrella

Audio Commentary by Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae, and Kelsey Mann

Campus Life

Story School

Scare Games

Monthropology

Welcome to MU

Music Appreciation

Scare Tactics

Color and Light

Paths to Pixar: MU Edition

Furry Monsters: A Technical Retrospective

Deleted Scenes Rivalry Recon Movie Night Drama Class

Promo Picks

Set Flythroughs

Art Galleries

Planes (2013)

Franz's Song

Klay's Flight Plan

Deleted Scenes Training Montage Taj Mahal

Meet The Racers El Chupacabra Ripslinger Dusty Ishani

Top Ten Flyers

Frozen (2013)

D'Frosted: Disney's Journey from Hans Christian Andersen to Frozen

The Making of Frozen

Deleted Scenes Never Underestimate the Power of Elsa The Dressing Room Meet Kristoff #1 Meet Kristoff #2

Music Videos "Let it Go" by Demi Lovato "Libre Soy" by Martina Stoessel "All'alba Sorgero" by Stoessel “Bebaskan” by Marsha Milan

Short: Get a Horse!

Original Teaser Trailer

*13 Things You May Not Know About Frozen

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

Short: Vitaminamulch: Air Spectacular

Welcome to Piston Peak!

CHoPs TV Promo

Air Attack: Firefighters from the Sky

Deleted Scenes Honkers Dusty's Dream No More

Music Video: “Still I Fly” by Spencer Lee

Additional Animated Shorts Dipper Smoke Jumpers



Big Hero 6 (2014)

Short: Feast

The Origin of Big Hero 6: Hiro's Journey

Big Animator 6: The Characters Behind the Characters

Deleted Scenes Prologue Silent Sparrow Yokai's Crew Every Great Super Hero Origin Story Starts with a Grappling Hook

Big Hero 6 Theatrical Teaser

Inside Out (2015) – 2 Discs

Audio Commentary by Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen, Patrick Lin & Bill Hader

Short: Lava

Short: Riley's First Date?

Paths to Pixar: The Women of Inside Out

Mixed Emotions

The Good Dinosaur Sneak Peek

Story of the Story

Mapping the Mind

Our Dads, the Filmmakers

Into the Unknown: The Sound of Inside Out

The Misunderstood Art of Animation Film Editing

Mind Candy mind thinking we should cry socks of horror my bad 5 seconds rule

Deleted Scenes Riley Grows Up Joy's Decline Misdirection Construction

Trailers

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Audio Commentary with Peter Sohn, Kelsey Mann, Sanjay Bakshi, Michael Venturini, and Sharon Calahan

Short: Sanjay's Super Team

True Lies About Dinosaurs

Recyclosaurus

The Filmmakers' Journey

Every Part of the Dinosaur

Following the T-Rex Trail

Deleted Scenes The Attack Building the Silo Waiting for Poppa

Dino Bites

Hide and Seek

Trailers

Zootopia (2016)

Research: A True-Life Adventure

The Origin of an Animal Tale

Zoology: The Roundtables Characters Environments Animation

Scoretopia

Z.P.D. Forensic Files

Music Video: "Try Everything" by Shakira

Deleted Characters

Deleted Scenes Alternate Opening Wild Times Pitch Homesick Hopps Detective Work Alternate Jumbo Pops Hopps' Apartment The Taming Party



Finding Dory (2016) – 2 Discs

Short: Piper

Short: Marine Life Interviews

The Octopus That Nearly Broke Pixar

What Were We Talking About?

Casual Carpool

Animation & Acting

Deep in the Kelp

Creature Features

Audio Commentary by Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane, and Lindsey Collins

Behind the Scenes Skating & Sketching with Jason Deamer Dory's Theme Rough Day on the Reef Finding Nemo as Told by Emoji Fish Schticks

Living Aquariums

Deleted Scenes Losing Nemo Sleep Swimming Little Tension in Clown Town Meeting Hank The Pig Dory Dumped Starting Over

Trailers

*Piper: Exploring the Shore

*Piper Art Gallery

*Tank Gang

*Hidden Secrets of Finding Dory

Moana (2016)

Short: Inner Workings

Maui Mini-Movie: Gone Fishing

Voice of the Islands

Things You Didn't Know About… Ron, John, Auli'i & Dwayne Mark, Opetaia, & Lin-Manuel

Island Fashion

The Elements of… Mini-Maui Water Lava Hair

They Know the Way: Making the Music of Moana

Deleted Song: "Warrior Face"

Fishing for Easter Eggs

Deleted Scenes Grandmother's Warning/Legend of Maui Canoe Race Father, Daughter, Boat Education of Moana Discussing Moana's Future Race the Wind/Ties That Bind Under the Sea

Music Video: "How Far I'll Go" Performed by Alessia Cara

"How Far I'll Go" Around the World

Audio Commentary by John Musker and Ron Clements

Cars 3 (2017) – 2 Discs

Short: Lou

Short: Miss Fritter's Racing Skoool

Ready for the Race

Cruz Ramirez: The Yellow Car That Could

Audio Commentary by Brian Fee, Kevin Reher, Andrea Warren, and Jay Ward

Behind the Scenes Generations: The Story of Cars 3 Let's. Get. Crazy Cars to Die(cast) For Legendary World's Fastest Billboard

Fly Throughs

My First Car

Deleted Scenes The Boogie Woogie Lug Nuts Jars of Dirt The Bolt More Than New Paint

Trailers

Promos

Coco (2017) – 2 Discs

Welcome to the Fiesta

Mi Familia

Dante

How to Draw a Skeleton

Audio Commentary by Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina, and Darla Anderson

A Thousand Pictures a Day

The Music of Coco

Land of Our Ancestors

Fashion Through the Ages

The Real Guitar

Paths to Pixar: Coco

How to Make Papel Picado

You Got the Part!

Deleted Scenes Día del los Muertos The Way of the Riveras Celebrity Tour The Bus Escape Alebrije Attack The Family Fix To the Bridge

Trailers & Promos

*Music Video: “Remember Me” by Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade

Incredibles 2 (2018) – 2 Discs

Audio Commentary by Brad Bird, Alan Barillaro, Tony Fucile, Dave Mullins, and Bret Parker

Short: Bao

Short: Auntie Edna

Strong Coffee: A Lesson in Animation with Brad Bird

Super Stuff

Heroes & Villains

Ralph Eggleston: Production Designer

Paths to Pixar: Everyday Heroes

SuperBaby

Making "Bao"

Deleted Scenes Suburban Escape Kari Revisited Return of the Supers Chewed Out Late Audition Slow Day Frozone and Honey Restaurant Robbery Fashion Show Security Breakdown

Outtakes & Stories Raccoon Fight Story Evelyn Animation Outtakes Puppet Animator Interview Outtakes Goofy Arms Story SuperBaby Music Video

Character Theme Songs

Vintage Toy Commercial TV Spots

Toolkit Montage

Global "Incredibles 2" Trailers

*The Coolest Guy in Show Business

*Super Scene Breakdowns

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Surfing for Easter Eggs

The Music of Ralph Breaks the Internet

BuzzzTube Cats

How We Broke The Internet

Deleted Scenes Into the Internet Opposites Domestic Hell Bubble of One Recruiting Grandma

Music Videos “Zero” by Imagines Dragons “In This Place” by Julia Michaels

*Baby Drivers – Slaughter Racing School

*Character Gallery

*Trivia Challenge

Toy Story 4 (2019) – 2 Discs

Bo Rebooted

Toy Stories

Audio Commentary by Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen

Let’s Ride with Ally Maki

Woody & Buzz

Anatomy of a Scene: Playground

Toy Views

Toy Box

Deleted Scenes Scamming Playtime Bo Knows Hippos Desperate Toys Knock-Offs Recruit Duke She’s the One

Trailers and Promo

*Deleted Scene: Bonnies Playtime

*Anatomy of a Scene: Prologue

Frozen 2 (2019)

Outtakes

Did You Know???

The Spirits of “Frozen 2″

Scoring a Sequel

Deleted Scenes Prologue Secret Room Elsa’s Dream Hard Nokk’s A Place of Our Own

Deleted Songs “Home” “I Wanna Get This Right”

Gale Tests

“Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages

Music Videos “Into the Unknown” by Panic! At the Disco “Lost in the Woods” by Weezer

*Meet the Lopezes

*Deleted Song: “Unmeltable Me”

Onward (2020) – 2 Discs

Quest for Story

Citizens of New Mushroomton

Audio Commentary by Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Heart's Fire

Dragon High

Wizard Rock

Fantasy Is Our Destiny

Deleted Scenes Unstoppable Training Mismanaged Partnership Trees Warning Sirens

Trailers & Promos

Soul (2020) – 2 Discs

Not Your Average Joe

Astral Taffy

Audio Commentary by Pete Doctor, Dana Murray, and Kemp Powers

Pretty Deep for a Cartoon

Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul

Soul, Improvised

Jazz Greats

Deleted Scenes Mentor Orientation Clubhouse Forgery Home Lessons Living the Dream Press Shot

Trailers

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

Short: Us Again

Us Again Introduction

Taste of Raya

Raya: Bringing It Home

Martial Artists

We Are Kumandra

Outtakes

Fun Facts & Easter Eggs

The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa

Deleted Scenes The Bridge Escaping Namaari Dragon Blade Meet Boun The Heart of the Dragon



Luca (2021)

Our Italian Inspiration

Secretly a Sea Monster

Best Friends

Deleted Scenes Starfish Hunt – Alternate Opening Isola Mare – Alternate Opening Festa del Mare Here Comes Giulia Gelato Trouble Sea Monster Cannery

Trailers

*Getting the Scales

Encanto (2021)

Short: Far From the Tree

Familia Lo Es Todo

Discover Colombia

A Journey Through Music

Let’s Talk About Bruno

Our Casita

Outtakes

Journey to Colombia

Deleted Scenes Chores! Another Way In Isabela Goes Into the Woods Back to the Mural



Turning Red (2022)

Audio Commentary by Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins, and Mahyar Abousaeedi

Life of a Shot

Build Your Own Boy Band

Ani-Mei-Tion

Deleted Scenes Intro Meilin Taming The Panda The Debate Fei And Christina Hang 4*TOWN Dilemma Roping In Leo

Easter Egg – Robutton Deleted Scene

Lightyear (2022)

Building the World of Lightyear

The Zap Patrol

Toyetic

Deleted Scenes The Dump Polly Meet Izzy Up in the Lair Tilted Ship Fathership

Audio Commentary by Angus MacLane, Jason Headley, and Jeremy Lasky

Strange World (2022)

Anatomy of a Scene: Creating A Strange World

Strange Science

Creature Feature

The Hidden Secrets of Strange World

Outtakes

Deleted Scenes The Ballad of Jaeger Clade Lightning Lynx Funerals and Promises Searcher and Ethan



Elemental (2023)

Short: Carl’s Date

Ember and Wade

Next Stop: Element City

Deleted Scenes Mom Rejects Wade Dante Challenge Brook Dinner *Intro Ember *Beach Proposal

Audio Commentary by Peter Sohn, Sanjay Bakshi, Mike Venturini, and Gwendelyn Enderoglu

*Paths to Pixar: The Immigrant Experience

Final Thoughts

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has produced an attractive box set with The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection. The unique book packaging, with the transforming stand, makes for a cool experience. However, the lack of exclusive discs (save for Pooh’s Heffalump Movie) doesn’t add much incentive for diehard collectors to pick this up. But as the set (limited to 1,100 copies) appears to have sold out already, it appears Disney had a good understanding of the market and price point for this release. However, if they were to revisit this concept again in the future, I’d be much more interested in a chronological Walt Disney Animation Studios set that includes many shorts and actually spans 100 years’s worth of content rather than cramming in titles just to hit that milestone number.