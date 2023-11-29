Blu-Ray Review: Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection

When I was a kid, I kept my Disney VHS collection in a chest that I called my “Disney Vault.” I was obsessive enough that I had my movies in chronological order, based on Dave Smith’s official list, with index cards for “classics” I didn’t have yet. In other words, ever since studios began releasing large multi-film box sets, I’ve been hoping Disney would do something like this. And so when the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection was announced at Destination D23, I was pretty excited about the news. While the set isn’t exactly what I’d hoped for and comes with a monumental price tag ($1,499.96!!!), sentimentality won its battle over my conscience. After lengthy delays (release date November 14th, received November 28th), I can finally crack open the WalMart exclusive set and give my honest review (note: It appears to be sold out, as the listing is no longer available).
Themed to Disney’s 100th anniversary, a legacy that began with the Walt Disney Animation Studios, the box set includes all 61 animated features by that entity, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs through Strange World. It also includes all 27 films from Pixar Animation Studios, ranging from Toy Story through Elemental. That’s 94 films, so to bring the total to 100, the theatrically released Disney Toon Studios projects were thrown in, starting with A Goofy Movie and excluding any big-screen outings of animated series like DuckTales, Recess, Doug, and Teacher’s Pet. With those stipulations, the set was still at 99 titles, so the first Tinker Bell film was added, which had an international theatrical release (but so, too, did many other DisneyToon Studios titles that were direct-to-video domestically).
100 advertised films, but 116 discs when you account for the bonus discs included with 16 Pixar films. Most of the discs are clones of their most recent releases, so long as that release predates this sets announcement. For example, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is not the 2023 4K restoration on a Blu-Ray disc (shown for size comparison in the first image), but a clone of the 2016 Signature Collection disc. Cinderella, on the other hand, contains the most recent restoration used on its 4K re-release. Those hoping for a new pressing of The Sword in the Stone will be disappointed to hear that this disc is the same from 2013 (trailers and all) and not the improved restoration streaming on Disney+.
Discs that are newly authored tend to be for titles that were previously released with multiple films on the same disc. The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under each have a new disc just for that film, as do Saludos Amigos and The Three Caballeros (the transfers themselves are the same, with Saludos Amigos remaining uncensored). Direct-to-video sequels (by DisneyToon Studios) have been removed from The Fox and the Hound, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Brother Bear. All of these films have a new static menus set to score, with minor animated effects added in. In most cases, bonus features were included, although Hunchback lost all of them, most notably its commentary and making-of featurette (they aren’t on the digital copy, either). Atlantis loses its filmmaker commentary. In the case of Pocahontas and Lilo & Stitch, the discs included are previously released standalone versions, without the sequels. This means that the version of Lilo & Stitch in this set is the UK censored “pizza box” version that is also streaming on Disney+.
In addition to the discs, the set includes collectible crystal mouse ears, provided by Arribas Bros., who has shops in Disney Parks around the world. The ears are engraved with the Disney100 logo and come in their own box, stored separately from the box set.
Packaging & Design
The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection was shipped in a generic white box, the interior of which features icons from the films included in the set. The heavy box was enveloped by foam shippers, one of which has space for the boxed crystal ears.
Being a heavy box set, our shipment was dented in one corner, which impacted the set itself.
The boxset itself was shrink-wrapped. A sheet on the back of the package contained details only for the Pixar films in the set. It was attached to the box by three sticky dots.
The backside of this sheet included information about the set’s contents.
The box set has a satin matte finish, with gold embossed outlines and fireworks that refract light. The castle features subtle inner details.
The outer box uses a magnetic clasp to secure it shut. The three books inside hold all of the discs. Additional foam padding was included for safe transport.
The binding of each book pops out when opened, becoming a stand for the set.
Each book features a quote by Walt Disney, along with a table of contents.
The last page of each book contains a key to all of the icons within that volume’s artwork.
Discs have been given a uniform white and gold design. Discs are housed in a scratch-prone sleeve on the edge of the cardboard pages. A character or icon has been assigned to each film (note: Hyacinth Hippo was assigned to Fantasia 2000 despite only appearing in the first Fantasia).
The last page of the third volume contains an envelope of paper ephemera.
It holds an individually numbered certificate of authenticity, produced on translucent paper.
A small “exclusive” lithograph from Disney’s Wish has the box set’s logo embossed in the corner (a larger print of this same image has been given away at other Disney events).
And this space also holds an envelope full of digital copy codes. There’s a unique code for each film, redeemable through Movies Anywhere, which limits users to 5 code entries per day.
Bonus Features
Note: Bonus features with an asterisk are only included with the digital copy. They can’t be found on a disc included with the set.
Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Audio Commentary by Walt Disney and John Canemaker
- In Walt's Words: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Iconography
- @DisneyAnimation: Designing Disney's First Princess
- The Fairest Facts of Them All: 7 Facts You May Now Know About Snow White
- Snow White in Seventy Seconds
- Alternate Sequence: The Prince Meets Snow White
- Disney's First Feature: The Making of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Bringing Snow White To Life
- Hyperion Studios Tour
- Decoding The Exposure Sheet
- Snow White Returns
- Deleted Scenes
- Soup Eating Sequence
- Bed Building Sequence
- Story Meetings
- The Dwarfs
- The Huntsman
- Animation Voice Talent
- *Short: Hungry Hobos
Pinocchio (1940)
- Walt's Story Meetings: Pleasure Island
- In Walt's Words – "Pinocchio"
- The Pinocchio Project: "When You Wish Upon a Star"
- Short: "Poor Papa"
- No Strings Attached: The Making Of Pinocchio
- The Sweatbox
- Geppettos Then And Now
- Live-Action Reference Footage
- "When You Wish Upon A Star" Music Video By Meaghan Jette Martin
- A Wish Come True: The Making Of Pinocchio
- Storyboard To Final Film Comparison
- Audio Commentary by Leonard Maltin, Eric Goldberg, and J.B. Kaufman
- Deleted Scenes
- The Story of the Grandfather Tree
- In the Belly of the Whale
- Alternate Ending
- Publicity
- Original Theatrical Trailer – 1940
- Theatrical Trailer – 1984
- Theatrical Trailer – 1992
Fantasia (1940)
- Audio Commentaries
- Walt Disney, hosted by John Canemaker
- Brian Sibley
- The Schultheis Notebook: A Disney Treasure
- Interactive Art Gallery
- The Interstitials
- Introduction
- Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
- Alternate Concept – Reconstructed Story Reel
- The Nutcracker Suite
- Introduction
- Excerpt: "The Story of the Animated Drawing"
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- Introduction
- Deleted Animation: Mickey with the Broom
- Story Reel
- The Rite of Spring
- Introduction
- Excerpt: "Tricks of Our Trade"
- The Pastoral Symphony
- Introduction
- Dance of the Hours
- Introduction
- Excerpt: "Tricks of Our Trade"
- Unused Rough Animation
- Night on Bald Mountain
- Introduction
- Excerpt: "The Plausible Impossible"
- Ave Maria
- Introduction
- The Fantasia That Never Was
- Introduction
- Clair de Lune
- The Ride of the Valkyries – Story Reel
- The Swan of Tuonela – Story Reel
- Invitation to the Dance – Story Reel
- Adventures in a Perambulator – Story Reel
- Publicity
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- 1990 50th Anniversary Trailer
Dumbo (1941)
- Deleted Scenes
- The Mouse's Tale
- Are You a Man or a Mouse?
- Taking Flight: The Making of Dumbo
- The Magic Of Dumbo: A Ride of Passage
- Audio Commentary by Pete Docter, Paula Sigman, and Andreas Deja
- Cine-Explore
- Sound Design Excerpt from The Reluctant Dragon
- Original Walt Disney Television Introduction
- Celebrating Dumbo
- Short: The Flying Mouse
- Short: Elmer Elephant
- Galleries
- “What Do You See?” Game
- “What Do You Know?” Game
Bambi (1942)
- Studio Stories: Bambi
- The Bambi Effect
- Deleted Scenes
- Bambi's Ice and Snow
- The Grasshopper
- Two Leaves
- Bambi Stuck on a Reed
- Winter Grass
- Short: Africa Before Dark
- Short: The Old Mill
- Bambi Fawn Facts
- Deleted Song: "Twitterpated"
- The Making of Bambi – A Prince is Born
- Tricks of Our Trade (Excerpt)
- Inside the Disney Archives
- The Golden Age
- Original Theatrical Trailer (0:56)
- *Celebrating Tyrus Wong
Saludos Amigos (1943)
- None
The Three Caballeros (1945)
- None
Make Mine Music (1946)
- Short: The Band Concert
- Short: Music Land
- Short: Farmyard Symphony
Fun And Fancy Free (1947)
- None
Melody Time (1948)
- Short: Casey Bats Again
- Short: Lambert the Sheepish Lion
- Short: Donald Applecore
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Storybook (6:29)
Cinderella (1950)
- In Walt’s Words: The Envisioning of Cinderella
- Try This Trivia on for Size
- Diane Disney Miller Introduction
- From Rags to Riches: The Making of Cinderella
- The Cinderella That Almost Was
- The Magic of the Glass Slipper: A Cinderella Story
- The Real Fairy Godmother
- Alternate Opening Sequence
- Storyboard to Film Comparison: Opening Sequence
- From Walt’s Table: A Tribute to the Nine Old Men
- The Art of Mary Blair
- Behind the Magic: A New Disney Princess Fantasyland
- 1922 Laugh-O-Grams: Cinderella
- Excerpt from The Mickey Mouse Club with Helen Stanley
- Radio Programs
- Village Store Excerpt
- Gulf Oil Presents
- Scouting the Stars
- Theatrical Trailers
- 1950 Original Release Trailer
- 1965 Reissue Trailer
- 1973 Reissue Trailer
- 1981 Reissue Trailer
- 1987 Reissue Trailer #1
- 1987 Reissue Trailer #2
Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Through the Keyhole: A Companion's Guide to Wonderland
- Reference Footage: Alice and the Doorknob
- Pencil Test: Alice Shrinks
- “I'm Odd” Unused Song
- Short: Thru the Mirror
- One Hour in Wonderland
- Alice's Wonderland
- Theatrical Trailers
- Walt Disney TV Introductions
- Operation Wonderland
- The Fred Waring Show (excerpt)
- Abandoned Content
- From Wonderland to Neverland: The Evolution of a Song
- Deleted Storyboard Concept: Alice Daydreams in the Park
- Original Song Demos
- "Beware the Jabberwock"
- "Everything Has a Useness"
- "So They Say"
- "Dream Caravan"
- "Beautiful Soup"
- "If You'll Believe in Me"
- Art Gallery
Peter Pan (1953)
- Stories from Walt's Office: Walt & Flight
- A Darling Conversation with Wendy & John: Kathryn Beaumont and Paul Collins
- "You Can Fly"-Oke
- "Never Smile at a Crocodile"-Oke
- You Can Fly: The Making of Peter Pan
- Tinker Bell: A Fairy's Tale
- The Peter Pan That Almost Was
- The Peter Pan Story
- Growing Up with Nine Old Men
- Audio Commentary by Roy E. Disney
- "Never Land": The Lost Song
- In Walt's Words: "Why I Made Peter Pan"
- Music Video: "Never Land" (Performed by Paige O'Hara)
- Music Video: "The Second Star to the Right" (Performed by T-Squad)
- Deleted Scenes
- The Journey Home
- Alternate Arrival
- Deleted Songs
- "The Pirate's Song"
- "Never Smile at a Crocodile"
- "The Boatswain Song"
Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Inside Walt's Story Meetings
- Walt & His Dogs
- Stories from Walt's Office
- How to Make a Meatball and Other Fun Facts About Lady and The Tramp
- Diane Disney Miller: Remembering Dad
- Never-Recorded Song: "I'm Free as the Breeze"
- Deleted Scenes
- Introduction of Boris
- Waiting for Baby
- Dog Show
- *Turning The Tables
- *The Arrival Of Baby
- *Baby Arrives
- *Lady's Sweater
- *Lady's Pedigree: The Making Of Lady And The Tramp
- *Finding Lady: The Art Of The Storyboard
- *Original 1943 Storyboard Version Of The Film
- *PuppyPedia: Going To The Dogs
Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- Audio Commentary with John Lasseter, Andreas Deja, and Leonard Maltin
- In Walt's Words: Sleeping Beauty
- Fun Facts Behind Sleeping Beauty
- Deleted Scenes
- The Curse is Fulfilled
- The Fair with Deleted Character, The Vulture
- Arrival Of Maleficent: Alternate Version
- *Alternate Opening
- Art of Evil: Generations Of Disney Villains
- @DisneyAnimation: Artists in Motion, Extended Edition
- Beauty-Oke: "Once Upon A Dream".
- Picture Perfect: The Making Of Sleeping Beauty
- *Stories From Walt's Office: Designing the Studio
- *The Sound Of Beauty: Restoring A Classic
- *"Once Upon a Dream" Music Video by Emily Osment
- *Four Artists Paint One Tree
- *Eyvind Earle: A Man And His Art
- *Sequence 8
- *Storyboard Sequences + Intro
- *Live Action Reference
- *Original Theatrical Trailer
- *Once Upon A Parade, Starring Sarah Hyland
- *Short: Grand Canyon
One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
- In Walt's Words: 101 Dalmatians
- Cruella DeVil: Marc Davis' Last Animated Character
- Color and Line: The Visual Design of 101 Dalmatians
- The Further Adventures Of Thunderbolt
- The Further Adventures Of Thunderbolt: Behind the Scenes
- Lucky Dogs
- Walt Disney Presents "The Best Doggoned Dog in the World"
- Redefining the Line: The Making of 101 Dalmatians
- Cruella De Vil: Drawn to be Bad
- "Sincerely Yours, Walt Disney"
- Cruella's Lost Role
- Dalmatians 101
- "Cruella De Vil" Music Video By Selena Gomez
- Demo Recordings and Alternate Versions
- "Dalmatian Plantation"
- “Cruella DeVil”
- “Kanine Crunchies”
- Trailers & TV Spots
- 1961 Original Release
- 1969 Reissue
- 1979 Reissue
- 1985 Reissue
- Promotional Radio Spots
- 1961 Original Release
- 1969 Reissue
- 1979 Reissue
The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- Alternate Opening
- Music Magic: The Sherman Brothers
- All About Magic Excerpt
- Short: A Knight for a Day
- Short: Brave Little Tailor
The Jungle Book (1967)
- Audio Commentary with Richard M. Sherman, Andreas Deja, and Bruce Reitherman
- Introduction By Diane Disney Miller
- Introduction By Richard M. Sherman
- Music, Memories & Mowgli: A Conversation with Richard M. Sherman, Diane Disney Miller and Floyd Norman
- I Wanna Be Like You: Hangin' Out At Disney's Animal Kingdom
- @DisneyAnimation: Sparking Creativity
- DisneyPedia: Junglemania!
- The Making of The Jungle Book
- Disney’s Kipling: Walt's Magic Touch On A Literary Classic
- The Lure Of The Jungle Book
- Mowgli's Return To The Wild
- Frank & Ollie
- Deleted Scenes
- Mowgli And The Hunter – Alternate Ending
- Rocky The Rhino
- "I Wan'na Be Like You" Music Video Performed by the Jonas Brothers
The Aristocats (1970)
- The Lost Open
- The Sherman Brothers: The Aristocats of Disney Songs
- Deleted Song: "She Never Felt Alone."
- "Oui Oui Marie" Music Video by D!tto
- "The Great Cat Family” Excerpt
- Short: Bath Day
Robin Hood (1973)
- Deleted Storyline "Love Letters"
- Alternate Ending
- Robin Hood Art Gallery
- Robin Hood Storybook
- Oo-De-Lally Sing-Along
- Short: Ye Olden Days
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- Pooh Play-Along
- Mini Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- "If I Wasn't So Small"
- "Piglet's Drawings
- "The Expedition”
- "Geniuses"
- "The Honey Song"
- Short: A Day for Eeyore
- The Story Behind the Masterpiece
- “Winnie the Pooh” Music Video by Carly Simon
The Rescuers (1977)
- Deleted Song: "Peoplitis"
- Water Birds – A True Life Adventure
- Short: Three Blind Mouseketeers
- Sing-Along Song: "Someone's Waiting for You."
The Fox and The Hound (1981)
- Unlikely Friends
The Black Cauldron (1985)
- Deleted Scene: The Fairfolk
- Short: Trick or Treat
The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Making of The Great Mouse Detective
- So You Think You Can Sleuth?
- Sing-Along Song: "World's Greatest Criminal Mind"
Oliver & Company (1988)
- The Making of Oliver & Company
- Short: Lend a Paw
- Short: Puss Cafe
- Disney's Animated Animals
- Publicity
- 1988 theatrical trailer
- 1996 re-release trailer
- TV spot
The Little Mermaid (1989)
- Audio Commentary with Ron Clements, John Musker, and Alan Menken
- Alan Menken and the Leading Ladies
- "What I Want From You Is…Your Voice"
- Stories From Walt's Office: Gadgets and Gizmos
- #Treasuresuntold
- “Part of Your World” Music Video Performed by DCapella
- Deleted Character: Harold the Merman
- Under the Scene: The Art of Live Action Reference
- Howard's Lecture
- *@Disney Animation
- *Part of Her World: Jodi Benson's Voyage to New Fantasyland
- *Crab-E-Oke Sing-Along
- *Deleted Scenes
- *"Fathom's Below" (Alternate Version)
- *"Backstage with Sebastian"
- *"Poor Unfortunate Souls" (Alternate Version)
- *"Sebastian Lost in the Castle"
- *"Advice from Sebastian"
- *"Fight with Ursula" (Alternate Ending)
- *"Silence is Golden" (Song Demo)
- *Treasures Untold: The Making of The Little Mermaid
- *Short: The Little Match Girl
- *Storm Warning: Special Effects Unit
- *The Little Mermaid: The Story Behind the Story
- *Under the Sea Early Presentation Reel
- *Original Theatrical Trailer
- *John & Ron Make Caricatures of Each Other
- *Animators Comment on their Characters
- *The Little Mermaid Handshake
- *“Part of Your World” Music Video Performed by Carly Rae Jepsen
- *“Kiss the Girl” Music Video Performed by Ashley Tisdale
- *Disneypedia: Life Under the Sea
- *Behind The Ride that Almost Was
- *Under the Sea Adventure: Ride the Attraction
- *"Part of Your World" – A Look Back
The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- The Making of The Rescuers Down Under
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Special Edition Viewing Option
- Audio Commentary by Kirk Wise, Gary Trousdale, Don Hahn, and Alan Menken (Original Theatrical Release Only)
- Alan Menken & Friends: 25 Years of Musical Inspiration
- Always Belle…
- #1074: Walt, Fairy Tales & Beauty and the Beast
- The Recording Sessions
- 25 Fun Facts About Beauty and the Beast
- Beauty and the Beast Sneak Peek
- *Work-in-Progress Version
- *Beyond Beauty: The Untold Stories Behind the Making of Beauty and the Beast
- *Deleted Scene: Belle in the Library
- *Alternate Story Open
- *Broadway Beginnings
- *Composing a Classic: A Musical Conversation with Alan Menken
- *Deleted Song Sequence: “Human Again”
- *Music Videos
- *Jordin Sparks “Beauty and the Beast” (3:26) – The American Idol winner performs the song in a flowing dress in a decrepit mansion. (Diamond Edition)
- *Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson “Beauty and the Beast” (4:24) – Celine Dion introduces her 1991 music video where the two singers perform from the recording studio. (Platinum Edition)
- *Early Presentation Reel
- *Alternate Version: “Be Our Guest”
- *Alternate Score: “The Transformation”
- *Animation Tests: Rough & Clean Ups
- *The Transformation: Pencil Version
- *A Transformation: Glen Keane
- *Camera Move Test
- *Trailers & TV Spots
- *Original Release Trailer
- *Large Format Release Trailer
- *TV Spot # 1 (0:32)
- *TV Spot # 2 (0:32)
- *TV Spot #3 (0:32)
- *TV Spot #4 (0:16)
Aladdin (1992)
- Audio Commentaries
- Filmmaker’s Audio Commentary – Directors John Musker and Ron Clements, co-producer Amy Pell
- Animator’s Audio Commentary – Andreas Deja, Will Finn, Eric Goldberg and Glen Keane
- Aladdin on Aladdin
- Let’s Not Be Too Hasty: The Voices of Aladdin
- Alternate Endings
- Genie Outtakes
- Aladdin: Creating Broadway Magic
- Genie 101
- Ron and John: You Ain’t Never Had a Friend Like Me
- *Drawing Genie
- *Inside the Genie’s Lamp: Guided Tour
- *The Genie World Tour
- *Alan Menken: Musical Renaissance Man
- *The Art of Aladdin: Art review with Filmmaker’s Commentary
- *Unboxing Aladdin
- *Original Theatrical Trailer
- *Deleted Scenes
- *Aladdin & Jasmine’s First Meeting
- *Aladdin in the Lap of Luxury
- *Music Videos
- *“Proud of Your Boy” Performed by Clay Aiken
- *“A Whole New World” Performed by Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
- *“A Whole New World” Performed by Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson
- *Diamond in the Rough
- *The Art of Aladdin: Art Review with Filmmaker’s Commentary
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Audio Commentary with Tim Burton, Henry Selick, and Danny Elfman
- “What’s This? Jack’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Tour”
- Tim Burton’s Early Film – Frankenweenie from 1984
- Tim Burton’s Original Poem Narrated by Christopher Lee
- The Making of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Deleted Storyboards
- Behemoth Singing
- Oogie Boogie with Dancing Bugs
- Alternate Identity of Oogie Boogie
- Deleted Animated Sequences
- Vampire Hockey Players
- Lock, Shock and Barrel
- Oogie Boogie Shadow Dance
- Storyboard-to-Film Comparison
- Posters and Trailers
- Posters
- Teaser Trailer
- Trailer
The Lion King (1994)
- Audio Commentary with Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff, and Don Hahn
- Visualizing a Villain
- The Recording Sessions
- Inside the Story Room
- Nathan and Matthew: The Extended Lion King Conversation
- Bloopers & Outtakes
- The Morning Report: Extended Scene
- Deleted & Alternate Scenes
- Zazu Flatters Mufasa
- “King of the Wild”
- Scar Wants Nala as his Queen
- Simba and Nala Reunited
- Zazu Flatters Scar
- *The Lion King: A Memoir – Don Hahn
- *The Animator’s Reunion
- *Storyboard-to-Film Comparison
- *Early Concept: Timon & Pumbaa Find Simba
- *Early Concept: Simba’s Presenation
- *Abandoned Scenes: Warthog Rhapsody
- *Computer Animation
- *Early Presenation Reel
- *Platinum Edition Deleted Scenes
- *Bug Football
- *“Hakuna Matata” (Timon’s Verse)
- *“Can You Feel the Love Tonight”
- *Stage Journey
- *Pride of The Lion King
- *Musical Origins
- *Screen to Stage
- *Musical Texture
- *Setting the Stage
- *Leaps of Fantasy
- *Film Journey
- *Origins
- *Production Research Trip.
- *Art: African Influence
- *Reflections
- *Storyboard Process
- *Character Design
- *Mufasa
- *Simba
- *Scar
- *Rafiki
- *Timon and Pumbaa
- *Zazu
- *Hyenas
- *Story Journey
- *Story Origins
- *Timeless Themes
- *The Story Comes to Life
- *Animal Journey
- *Lions
- *Meerkats
- *Warthogs
- *Hyenas
- *Disney & Animals
- *Music & More
- *The Making of The Morning Report
- *Musical Inspiration
- *Landmark Songwriting
- *Orchestral Color
- *Scoring Emotion
- *Music: African Influence
- *Full Circle
- *“Circle of Life” Music Video by Elton John
- *“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” Music Video by Elton John
- *“Circle of Life” Music Video by Disney Channel’s Circle of Stars
- *Making of “Circle of Life” Music Video
- *“Hakuna Matata” Multi-Language Reel
- *International Release
- *DVD Sound Design
A Goofy Movie (1995)
- None
Pocahontas (1995)
- Audio Commentary with James Pentecost, Eric Goldberg, and Mike Gabriel
- Drawing Inspiration: The Lost Story of Hiawatha
- Deleted Song, "If I Never Knew You" (with or without commentary)
- The Music of Pocahontas
- Deleted Scenes
- Below Deck After Thomas’ Rescue
- “Dancing to the Wedding Drum”
- Transition to “Just Around the River Bend”
- Pocahontas Dresses as an English Woman
- Wiggins Gets Mud Thrown at Him
- “In the Middle of the River”
- John Smith Escapes
- “Just Around the River Bend”
- Miscellaneous Scenes
- Short: Little Hiawatha
- *The Making of Pocahontas
- *Early Presentation Reel (with or without commentary)
- *The Premiere in Central Park
- *Multi-Language Reel: “Colors of the Wind”
- *Design
- *Creating Pocahontas
- *Creating John Smith
- *Creating Ratcliffe
- *Ratcliffe Test Animation
- *Creating Grandmother Willow
- *Grandmother Willow Test Animation
- *Creating Meeko
- *Meeko Test Animation
- *Creating Flit
- *Flit Test Animation
- *Creating Percy
- *Thomas Test Animation
- *Kekata Test Animation
- *Deleted Character Test Animation – Redfeather
- *Creating Art Design, Layout & Backgrounds
- *Production
- *Storyboard to Film Comparison
- *Production Progression
- *Sing-Along: “Colors of the Wind”
- *Sing-Along: “Just Around the River Bend”
- *“Colors of the Wind” Music Video by Vanessa Williams
- *“If I Never Knew You” Music Video by Jon Secada and Shanice Wilson
Toy Story (1995)
- Toy Story 3 Sneak Peek: "The Story"
- Audio Commentary with John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, Ralph Eggleston, Bill Reeves, Ralph Guggenheim, and Bonnie Arnold
- Buzz Lightyear Mission Logs: Blast Off
- Paths to Pixar: Artists
- Studio Stories: John's Car
- Studio Stories: Baby AJ
- Studio Stories: Scooter Races
- Buzz Takes Manhattan
- Black Friday: The Toy Story You Never Saw
- Filmmakers Reflect
- Making Toy Story
- The Legacy of Toy Story
- Designing Toy Story
- Deleted Scenes
- Torture
- Rain
- Alt. Opening: Buzz Show
- Alt. Opening: Shootout
- Woody’s Nightmare
- Eastern Gate
- Shakes the Rattle
- Sid’s Comuppance
- Design
- Galleries
- 3D Visualization
- Color
- Story
- Green Army Men Pitch
- Andy’s New Toy Story Reel
- The Chase Storyboard to Film Comparison
- Production
- Production Tour
- Layout Tricks
- Animation Tour
- Multi-Language Reel
- Music & Sound
- “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” Music Video by Randy Newman and Lyle Lovett
- Designing Sound
- Randy Newman Demos
- Publicity
- Character Interviews
- Trailers
- TV Spots
- Posters
- Toys & Stuff
- Toy Story Treats
- *Toy’s-Eye View
- *Toy Box Trivia
James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- The Making of James and the Giant Peach
- “Good News” Music Video by Randy Newman
- Theatrical Trailer
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- None
Hercules (1997)
- The Making of Hercules
- "No Importa la Distancia" Music Video by Ricky Martin.
- Sing-Along: "Zero to Hero"
Mulan (1998)
- Audio Commentary by Pam Coats, Tony Bancroft, and Barry Cook
- Mulan's Fun Facts
- Deleted Scenes
- Keem ‘Em Guessing
- The Prologue Chronicle
- Shadow Puppets Prologue
- The Betrothal
- Shan-Yu Destroys the Village
- Mulan’s Daydream
- The Emperor’s Dream
- The Journey Begins
- Discovering Mulan
- The Ballad of Hua Mulan
- Early Presentation Reel 1995
- Early Presentation Reel 1996
- Story Artists' Journey
- Finding Mulan
- Storyboard-to-Film Comparison: Mushu Breaks the Dragon
- Design
- Art Design
- Character Design
- Ballad of Color
- Production
- Mushu Awakens
- Matchmaker Meets Mulan
- Digital Production
- The Hun Charge
- Digital Dim Sum
- Music
- Songs of Mulan
- Mulan's International Journey
- Multi-Language Presentation
- Music Video: "I'll Make a Man Out of You" performed in Mandarin by Jackie Chan
- Music Video: "Reflection" performed by Christina Aguilera
- Music Video: "Reflejo" performed by Lucero
- Music Video: "True to Your Heart" performed by Stevie Wonder & 98 Degrees
- Music Video: "True to Your Heart" performed by Raven
A Bug’s Life (1998)
- Short: Geri's Game
- Short: The Grasshopper and the Ants
- Filmmakers' Roundtable
- A Bug's Life – The First Draft
- Audio Commentary
- Pre-Production
- Fleabie Reel
- Storyboard Pitch
- Storyboard-to-Film Comparison
- Research
- Design (Character Turnarounds)
- Production
- Behind the Scenes of A Bug's Life
- Voice Casting
- Early Tests
- Progression Demonstration: “Flaming Death Sequence”
- Trailers
- Abandoned Sequences
- P.T.’s Office
- Original Museum Opening
- Outtakes
- Character Interviews
Tarzan (1999)
- Audio Commentary by Chris Buck, Kevin Lima, and Bonnie Arnold
- History and Development
- From Burroughs to Disney
- Early Presentation Reel
- Research Trip to Africa
- The Characters of Tarzan
- Creating Tarzan
- Animating Tarzan
- Creating Jane and Porter
- Creating Kala and Kerchak
- Creating Terk and Tantor
- Creating Clayton
- Animation Production
- The Deep Canvas Process
- Deep Canvas Demonstration
- Production Progression Demonstration
- Intercontinental Filmmaking
- Story & Editorial
- Building the Story
- Storyboard-to-Film Comparison
- Music & More
- The Making of the Music
- Tarzan Goes International
- Music Video: “You'll Be in My Heart" by Phil Collins
- Music Video: "Strangers Like Me" by Phil Collins
- Music Video: "Trashin' the Camp" by Phil Collins and N'Sync
- Phil Collins Song Demo
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Opening
- Terk Finds the Humans' Camp
- Riverboat Fight
- DisneyPedia: Living in the Jungle
- Publicity
Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Toy Story 3 Sneak Peek: "The Characters"
- Audio Commentary by John Lasseter, Lee Unkrich, Ash Brannon, and Andrew Stanton
- Buzz Lightyear Mission Logs: International Space Station
- Paths to Pixar: Technical Artists
- Studio Stories: Toy Story 2 Sleep Deprivation Lab
- Studio Stories: Pinocchio
- Studio Stories: The Movie Vanishes
- Pixar's Zoetrope
- Celebrating Our Friend Joe Ranft
- Making Toy Story 2
- John Lasseter Profile
- Cast of Characters
- Toy Box
- Outtakes
- Jessie's Gag
- Riders in the Sky Music Medley
- Autographed Pictures
- Who's the Coolest Toy?
- Deleted Scenes
- Godzilla Rex
- Crossing the Road
- Design
- Galleries
- 3D Visualization
- Color
- Production
- Designing Woody’s Past
- Making Woody’s Roundup
- Production Tour
- Early Animation Tests
- Special Effects
- International Scene
- Music & Sound
- Designing Sound
- Making the Songs
- Music Video: “Woody’s Roundup” by Riders in the Sky
- “Jesse’s Song” Demo by Randy Newman
- Publicity
- Character Interviews
- Trailers
- TV Spots
- Posters
- Baseball Woody
Fantasia/2000 (2000)
- Fantasia 2000 Audio Commentaries
- Segment Animation and Art Directors
- Roy Disney, James Levine, and Donald W. Ernst
- Short: Destino
- Dali & Disney: A Date with Destino
- Musicana
- The Interstitials
- Proof of Concept Test
- Symphony No. 5
- Early Concept #1 – May 1993
- Early Concept #2 – September 1993
- CGI Test of Early Concept #2
- Early Concept #3
- Proof of Concept Story Reel – June 1998
- Pines of Rome
- Creating “Pines of Rome”
- Penguin Subplot: Abandoned Concept
- Original Ending: Abandoned Concept
- Storyboard-to-Film Comparison
- Rhapsody in Blue
- The Stages of Animation
- Storyboard-to-Film Comparison
- Piano Concerto #2
- Creating “Piano Concerto #2, Allegro, Opus 102
- Alternate Rat Sequence: Abandoned Concept
- Original Ending: Abandoned Concept
- Tin Soldier Production Progression
- Carnival of the Animals
- Creating “Carnival of the Animals”
- Early Story Reel – September 1994
- Original Ending
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- Introduction
- Deleted Animation: Mickey with the Broom
- Story Reel
- Pomp and Circumstance
- Creating “Pomp and Circumstance”
- “Icarus Duck”: Abandoned Concept
- “Noah’s Dove”: Abandoned Concept
- Firebird Suite – 1919 Version
- Creating “Firebird Suite – 1919 Version”
- Story Reel
- Effects Animation: Firebird Eruption
- Original Ending
- Sprite Awakens Production Progression
- Publicity
- Trailers
- TV Spots
The Tigger Movie (2000)
- A Tigger Tale
- Mini Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Pooh & Tigger
- The Most Wonderful Thing About Tiggers
- Eeyore’s House
- Someone Like Tigger
- What Tigger’s Do Best
- Lullabee
- The Super Bounce
- Tigger Goes Ice Skating
- The Jagular
- Unbouncing Tigger
- Sing-Along: "Round My Family Tree"
- Music Video: "Your Heart Will Lead You Home" by Kenny Loggins
Dinosaur (2000)
- Audio Commentary by Rob Zondag, Eric Leighton,Neil Eskuri, and Neil Krepela
- Short: Blu-Scape – "Origins"
- The Monster Cloud
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
- None
Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- The Making of Atlantis
- Deleted Scenes (SD, 16 minutes): Four abandoned scenes, the first (
- The Viking Prologue
- The Squid Bats
- The Lava Whales
- The Land Beast
- How to Speak Atlantean
- Atlantis: Fact or Fiction?
- Theatrical Trailers
Monsters, Inc. (2001) – 2 Discs
- Short: Toy Story Tunes: Partysaurus Rex
- Short: For the Birds
- Short: Mike's New Car
- Filmmakers' Round Table
- Audio Commentary by Rete Docter, Lee Unkrich, Andrew Stanton, and John Lasseter
- Monsters, Inc. Ride and Go Seek: Building Monstropolis in Japan
- Roz's 100 Door Challenge
- Pixar Fun Factory Tour
- Story
- Story Is King
- Monsters Are Real
- Original Treatment
- Story Pitch: Back to Work
- Banished Concepts
- Intro to Banished Concepts
- Assistant Sulley
- End of Day
- Bad Scare
- Scream Refinery
- Original Sulley Intro
- Storyboard to Film Comparison
- Storyreel
- Final Color
- Split-Screen Comparison
- Art Gallery
- Designing Monstropolis
- Set Dressing Intro
- Location Flyarounds
- Monster File
- Cast of Characters
- What Makes a Great Monster?
- Animation
- Animation Process
- Early Tests
- Opening Title Animation
- Hard Parts
- Shots Department
- Production Demonstration
- Music & Sound
- Monster Song
- Sound Design
- Release
- The Premiere
- Trailers
- TV Spots
- International Inserts
- Multi-Langauge Clip Reel
- Toys
- Outtakes and Company Play
- New Monster Adventures
- Monster TV Treats
- Music Video: "If I Didn't Have You" by Billy Crystal and John Goodman
- Ponkickies 21
- Behind the Screams: On the Job with Mike & Sulley
- Orientation
- Welcome to Monsters, Inc.
- Your First Day
- History of the Monster World
Return to Never Land (2002)
- Deleted Scenes
- Jane and Hook Meet for the First Time
- Gift for Tink
- I'll Try
- Hook's Song: “I'll Give You One Guess"
- "Lullaby: Second Star to the Right."
- Pixie Previews
- Hide and Tink
- Dust Up
- Shooting Stars
- Volley Bug
- Just Desserts
- Music Video: "I'll Try" by Jonatha Brooke
Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Hula Lesson
- Animating the Hula
- DisneyPedia: Hawai’i – The Islands of Aloha
- Big Island of Hawai’i
- Oahu
- Maui
- Kuai’i
- Lana’i
- Moloka’i
- Music
- Music Video: “Burnin’ Love” by Wynonna
- Music Video: “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” by A*Teens
- Young Voices of Hawai’i
- Music Video: “Your Ohana”
- Audio Commentary by Clark Spencer, Chris Sanders, and Dean DeBlois
- A Stitch in Time
- “Inter-Stitch-ials”: Theatrical Teaser Trailers
- Beauty and the Beast
- Aladdin
- The Little Mermaid
- The Lion King
- *The Story Room
- *The Look of Lilo & Stitch
- *On Location with the Directors
- *Deleted Scenes and Early Versions
- *Stitch’s Trial
- *Gantu’s Challenge
- *The Untimely Death of Pudge the Fish
- *Bedtime Story
- *The 747 Sequence
- *Model Citizen – Mayhem on the Beach
- *Jumba Attacks
- *The 747 Sequence with Stitch’s Gang
Treasure Planet (2002)
- Laurie Metcalf Introduction
- Audio Commentary by Roy Conli, John Musker, Ron Clements, Glen Keane, John Ripa, and Ian Gooding
- Story
- “Treasure Island” Trailer
- Music
- Music Video: “I'm Still Here” by John Rzeznik
- Art Design
- The Brandywine School
- The 70/30 Law
- The Characters
- The Hook Test
- Silver Arm Test
- 3D Character/2D World
- Maquettes
- Animation
- Delbert Doppler
- Silver Progression Animation
- Pencil Animation: Amelia's Cabin
- Rough Animation to Film Comparison
- Dimensional Staging
- Pose Camera
- Effects Animation
- Layout Demonstrations
- Treasure Planet Found
- Lighting
- Release
- Original Teaser Trailer
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Disney's Animation Magic
- Deleted Scenes
- Original Prologue: Adult Jim
- Jim Meets Ethan
- Alternate Ending: Rebuilding the Benbow
- R.L.S. Legacy: Virtual 3D Tour
- Technical Tour
- Nautical Tour
- DisneyPedia: The Life of a Pirate Revealed
The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- Synopsis of the Original Movie The Jungle Book
- The Legacy of The Jungle Book
- Deleted Scenes
- I Got You Beat
- Braver
- Music and More
- Sing-Along Track
- Music Video: “W-I-L-D”
- Music Video: “Jungle Rhythm”
Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)
- None
Finding Nemo (2003) – 2 Discs
- Cine-Explore with Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich & Bob Peterson
- Finding Nemo: A Filmmakers' Roundtable
- Reinventing the Submarine Voyage
- A Lesson in Flashbacks
- Making Nemo
- Deleted Scenes
- Alt. Opening
- Crush the Hippie
- Shark Volleyball
- Frantic Dad
- Scent of Lavender
- Sewage
- Prologue: Bedtime Story
- Soap Opera/Gill Lies
- Short: Knick Knack
- Aquarium
- Art Review
- Exploring the Reef
- Studio Tour
- Glenn McQueen Tribute
- Voice Acting
- Animation
- Old School
- Deleted Scenes
- Outtakes
- Publicity Pieces
- Mr. Ray's Encyclopedia
Brother Bear (2003)
- Audio Commentary by Rutt and Tuke
- Paths of Discovery: The Making of Brother Bear
- Deleted Scenes
- Where's Koda
- Confession
- Muri the Squirrel
- Koda's Outtakes
- The Fishing Song
- Sing-Along: “On My Way”
- Sing-Along: “Transformation”
- Music Video: “Look Through My Eyes” by Phil Collins
- Bear Legends: Native American Tales
- Making Noise: The Art of Foley
- Art Review
Home on the Range (2004)
- Audio Commentary by Alice Dewey Goldstone, Will Finn, and John Sanford
- Deleted Scenes
- Heroes, Villains and Cows
- Slim for President
- Coyote Chase
- Meet Lucky Jack
- Music Video: “Anytime You Need A Friend” by The Beu Sisters
- Art Review
- Trailblazers: The Making of Home on the Range
- Short: A Dairy Tale: The Three Little Pigs
- Yodelmentary
- Joke Corral – Heard of Jokes (Animated Short)
The Incredibles (2004) – 2 Discs
- Audio Commentaries
- Brad Bird and John Walker
- Tony Fucile, Steven Hunter, Alan Barillaro, Gini Santos, David DeVan, Jureha Yokoo, Dave Mullins, John Kahrs, Robert Russ, Angus MacLane, Travis Hathaway, Doug Frankel, and Peter Sohn
- Short: Boundin' (with Optional Commentary)
- Short: Jack-Jack Attack (with Optional Visual Commentary)
- The Incredibles Revisited
- Paths to Pixar: Story Artists
- Studio Stories: Gary's Birthday
- Ending with a Bang: Making the End Credits
- The New Nomanisan: A Top Secret Redevelopment Plan
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Opening
- Snug
- Vipers
- Bob in Traffic
- Helen Confronts Bob
- Helen’s Nightmare
- Making of The Incredibles
- Story
- Character Design
- E Volution
- Building Humans
- Building Extras
- Set Design
- Sound
- Music
- Lighting
- Tools
- Mr. Incredible and Pals (with Optional Commentary by Mr. Incredible and Frozone)
- NSA Files
- Who Is Bud Luckey?
- Vowellett — An Essay by Sarah Vowell
- Art Gallery
- Easter Eggs
- Teaser Trailer
Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)
- None
Chicken Little (2005)
- Audio Commentary by Randy Fullmer, Mark Dindal, and Steve Goldberg
- Filmmakers Q&A
- Alien Invasion Game
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Opening #1: Chicken Little Storybook
- Alternate Opening #2: Cooking with Klaus
- Original Opening with Chicken Little As a Girl
- Lunch Break
- Mayor Lurkey's Pep Talk
- Buck's Apology
- Something Must Be Done
- Lunch Room B
- Music and More
- Music Video: “Shake Your Tail Feather” by The Cheetah Girls
- Music Video: “One Little Slip: by Barenaked Ladies
- Karaoke: “One Little Slip”
- Sing-Along: “One Little Slip”
- Hatching Chicken Little: The Making of the Movie
- Easter Eggs
Cars (2006)
- Cine-Explore by John Lasseter
- Cine-Explore by Eben F. Ostby, William Cone, Bob Pauley, Scott Clark, Doug Sweetland, Jean-Claude Kalache, Tia Wallace Kratter, Tim Milliron, Sophie Vincelette, Steve Purcell, Dan Scanlon, James Ford Murphy, and Bobby Podesta
- Cine-Explore Documentary Shorts
- Radiator Springs
- Character Design
- Animation and Acting
- Real World Racing: Getting Geeky with Details
- Hudson Hornet
- Graphics
- Darrell Waltrip Museum Tour
- The Inspiration for Cars
- Carfinder Game
- Short: One Man Band
- Short: Mater and the Ghostlight
- Epilogue in HD
- Boundin' Cars
- Deleted Scenes
- Top Down Truck Stop
- Lost
- Community Service
- Motorama Girls
- Traffic School
Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Audio Commentary by Stephen J. Anderson
- Inventing the Robinsons
- Deleted Scenes
- Arriving in the Future
- Meeting Carl
- Bowler Hat Guy's Redemption
- Wilbur's Plan
- Dinner with the Robinsons
- Alternate Ending
- Keep Moving Forward: Inventions That Shaped the World
- Bowler Hat Barrage Game
- Family Function 5000: Family Tree Game
- Music Video: “Little Wonders” by Rob Thomas
- Music Video: “Kids of the Future” by Jonas Brothers
- Isolated Effects Track
Ratatouille (2007)
- Cine Explore by Brad Bird and Brad Lewis
- Cine Explore: Animation Briefings
- Mushroom and Cheese
- Caught
- Linguini is Made
- Reuinited
- Homecoming: Old Issues
- Homecoming: Silence Game
- Emile Returns: Motorcycle Ride
- Emile Returns: Demoted to Rat
- Car Escape
- Colette Moves On
- Rats Cook
- The Review
- La Ratatouille
- Cine Explore: Documentary Shorts
- Care and Feeding For Your CG Rat
- Building Paris
- Tiny Rat Cameraman
- A Woman in a Man's World
- Behind the Swinging Doors
- Something New
- Where the Color Isn't
- My Dad, the Composer
- Good Enough to Eat
- 2D Animation
- Cine-Explore:Deleted Scenes
- Chez Gusteau
- First Day
- Meet Gusteau
- Deleted Shots R.I.P.
- Fine Food and Film: A Conversation with Brad Bird and Thomas Keller
- Short: Lifted
- Short: Your Friend the Rat
- Remembering Dan Lee
- The Will
- Easter Eggs
Wall•E (2008) – 2 Discs
- Cine-Explore with director Andrew Stanton
- Geek Track with Lindsey Collins, Bill Wise, Derek Thompson & Angus MacLane
- Short: Presto
- Short: BURN-E (with Optional Picture-in-Picture Storyboards)
- Wall-E's Treasures and Trinkets
- Lots of Bots Storybook
- Axoim Arcade
- Sneak Peek: Wall-E's Tour of the Universe
- Deleted Scenes
- Garbage Air Lock
- Dumped
- Secret Files
- Docking
- The Imperfect Lens: Creating the Look of WALL-E
- Animation Sound Design: Building Worlds from the Sound Up
- Captain's Log: The Evolution of Humans
- Trash Planet
- Notes on a Score
- Life of a Shot: Deconstructing the Pixar Process
- Robo-Everything
- WALL-E & EVE
- BnL Shorts
- Captaining the Axiom
- Operation Cleanup
- Meet the BnL Bots
- The History of Buy n Large
- All Aboard the Axiom
- 3D Set Flythroughs
- Galleries
- Trailers
- “The Pixar Story” by Leslie Iwerks
- *Go Live
- *Truck Tour
Tinker Bell (2008)
- The Magical Guide to Pixie Hollow
- Tinker Trainer Game
- Ever Wonder
- Music Video: “Fly to Your Heart” by Selena Gomez
- Creating Pixie Hollow
- Deleted Scenes
- Queen Clarion’s Pixie Dust
- Fairies Venture to the Mainland
- Becoming a Garden Fairy
- Tinker Bell’s Tinkering Talents
- Vidia Tricks Tinker Bell
- Fairies Express Tinker Bell’s Importance
Bolt (2008)
- Short: Super Rhino
- Deleted Scenes
- Dog Fight in Vegas
- River Sequence
- In Session: With John Travolta and Miley Cyrus
- Music Video: “I Thought I Lost You” by John Travolta and Miley Cyrus
- A New Breed of Directors: A Filmmakers' Journey
- Act, Speak! The Voices of Bolt
- Creating the World of Bolt
- Art Gallery
- Bolt's Be-Awesome Mission Game
Up (2009) – 2 Discs
- Cine-Explore Commentary by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson
- Short: Partly Cloudy
- Short: Dug's Special Mission
- Adventure is Out There
- The Many Endings of Muntz
- Geriatric Hero
- Canine Companions
- Wilderness Explorer
- Our Giant Flightless Friend
- Homemakers of Pixar
- Balloons and Flight
- Composing for Characters
- Married Life
- Global Guardian Badge Game
- Up Promo Montage
- Worldwide Trailers
The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Audio Commentary by Ron Clements, John Musker, and Peter Del Vecho
- Work-In-Progress Version
- Deleted Scenes
- Advice from Mama
- Alternate Louis Introduction (partially animated)
- Stop and Smell the Roses
- Naveen Confided in Ray
- Bringing Life to Animation
- Magic in the Bayou: The Making of a Princess
- The Return to Hand Drawn Animation
- The Disney Legacy
- Disney's Newest Princess
- The Princess and the Animator
- Conjuring the Villain
- A Return to the Animated Musical
- Art Gallery
- What Do You See? Princess Portraits Game
- Music Video: “Never Knew I Needed” by Ne-Yo
Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Short: Day & Night
- Buzz Lightyear Mission Logs: The Science of Adventure
- Toys!
- Cine-Explore Picture-in-Picture Commentary with Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
- Beyond the Toybox: An Alternative Commentary Track with Jason Katz, Bob Pauley, Guido Quaroni, Bobby Podesta, and Michael Venturini
- Film Fans Featurettes
- Roundin' Up a Western Opening
- Bonnie's Playtime: A Story Roundtable
- Beginnings: Setting a Story in Motion
- Life of a Shot
- Making of Day & Night
- Paths to Pixar: Editorial
- Studio Stories: Where's Gordon?
- Studio Stories: Cereal Bar
- Studio Stories: Clean Start
- Family Play Features
- The Gang's All Here
- Goodbye Andy
- Accidental Toymakers
- A Toy's Eye View: Creating a Whole New Land
- Epilogue
- Toy Story Trivia Dash Game
- Publicity Goodies
- Grab Bag
- Ken's Dating Tips
- Lots-o-Hugging Bear Commercials
- Making Of Lots-o-Hugging Bear Commercials
- Dancing with the Stars at Pixar
- TS3 Silence Trailer
- TS3 Anti-Piracy Trailer
- Character Intros
- Poster Gallery
- Audition: Ken and Barbie
- Audition: Ken
- Audition: Jessie
- Audition: Woody
- Cars 2 sneak peak
- *Pixar Goes to Prison
Tangled (2010)
- Deleted Scenes
- The Jaunty Moose
- Chemistry Develops
- Vigor the Visionary
- Original Storybook Openings
- Version 1
- Version 2
- 50th Animated Motion Picture Countdown
- Extended Songs
- “When Will My Life Begin”
- “Mother Knows Best”
- Untangled: The Making of a Fairy Tale
- Tangled Teasers
Cars 2 (2011) – 2 Discs
- Audio Commentary by John Lasseter and Brad Lewis
- Short: Hawaiian Vacation
- Short: Air Mater
- Deleted Scenes
- Tell Tale
- Paris Race
- Germany
- Oktoberfest
- Alternate Opening: Prague Chase
- Extended Scene: Tokyo Race, Lap One
- The Origins of Cars 2
- Somewhere in the Pacific
- Making Lemon-aides
- Brawl at Big Bentley
- Spyfield
- Streets of Paris
- Munich
- Mater-hosen
- Finding Porto Corsa
- The Heart of Italy
- International Insurance
- Mater Takes Tokyo
- Many Nations, One Race
- Motorama
- He Lives! Making the Finn McMissile Toy
- Animation Pit Stop
- Spy Training Shorts
- London
- Paris
- Tokyo
- Set Explorations
- Art Slideshows
- Trailers
- Sneak Peek: The Nuts & Bolts of Cars Land
- Easter Eggs
Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh and His Story Too
- Deleted Scenes
- The Tummy Song
- Rabbit's Friends And Relations
- Extended Eeyore Introduction
- Alternate Tigger Introduction
- Pooh Searches For A Tail
- Short: The Ballad of Nessie
- The Mini Adventures of Winnie the Pooh: “Pooh's Balloon"
- Creating the Perfect Winnie the Pooh Nursery
Brave (2012) – 2 Discs
- Audio Commentary by Mark Andrews, Steve Purcell, Brian Larsen, and editor Nick Smith
- Short: La Luna
- Short: The Legend of Mor'du
- Behind the Scenes
- Brave Old World
- Merida & Elinor
- Bears
- Brawl in the Hall
- Wonder Moss
- Magic
- Clan Pixar
- Once Upon a Scene
- Extended Scenes
- Meet the Lords
- Triplets' Distraction
- The Ruins
- Blockade
- Promotional Pieces
- Feast Your Eyes Montage
- Relics
- Clan Dun Broch
- Launch
- Flying Guts Theater
- Trailers
- Fergus & Mor'Du: An Alternate Opening
- Fallen Warriors
- Dirty Hairy People
- It is English… Sort Of
- Angus
- The Tapestry
- Art Galleries
Frankenweenie (2012)
- Miniatures in Motion: Bringing Frankenweenie to Life
- Frankenweenie Touring Exhibit
- Original Live-Action Frankenweenie Short
- Short: Captain Sparky vs. The Flying Saucers
- Music Video: "Pet Sematary" by Plain White T’s
Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- Short: Paperman
- Bit by Bit: Creating the Worlds of Wreck-It Ralph
- Alternate & Deleted Scenes
- Ralph in Hero's Duty Prison
- The Maize Maze
- Vanellope's Volcano
- Extreme EZ Livin'
- Video Game Commercials
- Fix-It Felix, Jr.
- Hero's Duty
- Sugar Rush
- Fix-It Felix Hammer
Monsters University (2013) – 2 Discs
- Short: The Blue Umbrella
- Audio Commentary by Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae, and Kelsey Mann
- Campus Life
- Story School
- Scare Games
- Monthropology
- Welcome to MU
- Music Appreciation
- Scare Tactics
- Color and Light
- Paths to Pixar: MU Edition
- Furry Monsters: A Technical Retrospective
- Deleted Scenes
- Rivalry
- Recon
- Movie Night
- Drama Class
- Promo Picks
- Set Flythroughs
- Art Galleries
Planes (2013)
- Franz's Song
- Klay's Flight Plan
- Deleted Scenes
- Training Montage
- Taj Mahal
- Meet The Racers
- El Chupacabra
- Ripslinger
- Dusty
- Ishani
- Top Ten Flyers
Frozen (2013)
- D'Frosted: Disney's Journey from Hans Christian Andersen to Frozen
- The Making of Frozen
- Deleted Scenes
- Never Underestimate the Power of Elsa
- The Dressing Room
- Meet Kristoff #1
- Meet Kristoff #2
- Music Videos
- "Let it Go" by Demi Lovato
- "Libre Soy" by Martina Stoessel
- "All'alba Sorgero" by Stoessel
- “Bebaskan” by Marsha Milan
- Short: Get a Horse!
- Original Teaser Trailer
- *13 Things You May Not Know About Frozen
Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)
- Short: Vitaminamulch: Air Spectacular
- Welcome to Piston Peak!
- CHoPs TV Promo
- Air Attack: Firefighters from the Sky
- Deleted Scenes
- Honkers
- Dusty's Dream No More
- Music Video: “Still I Fly” by Spencer Lee
- Additional Animated Shorts
- Dipper
- Smoke Jumpers
Big Hero 6 (2014)
- Short: Feast
- The Origin of Big Hero 6: Hiro's Journey
- Big Animator 6: The Characters Behind the Characters
- Deleted Scenes
- Prologue
- Silent Sparrow
- Yokai's Crew
- Every Great Super Hero Origin Story Starts with a Grappling Hook
- Big Hero 6 Theatrical Teaser
Inside Out (2015) – 2 Discs
- Audio Commentary by Pete Docter, Ronnie del Carmen, Patrick Lin & Bill Hader
- Short: Lava
- Short: Riley's First Date?
- Paths to Pixar: The Women of Inside Out
- Mixed Emotions
- The Good Dinosaur Sneak Peek
- Story of the Story
- Mapping the Mind
- Our Dads, the Filmmakers
- Into the Unknown: The Sound of Inside Out
- The Misunderstood Art of Animation Film Editing
- Mind Candy
- mind thinking
- we should cry
- socks of horror
- my bad
- 5 seconds rule
- Deleted Scenes
- Riley Grows Up
- Joy's Decline
- Misdirection
- Construction
- Trailers
The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- Audio Commentary with Peter Sohn, Kelsey Mann, Sanjay Bakshi, Michael Venturini, and Sharon Calahan
- Short: Sanjay's Super Team
- True Lies About Dinosaurs
- Recyclosaurus
- The Filmmakers' Journey
- Every Part of the Dinosaur
- Following the T-Rex Trail
- Deleted Scenes
- The Attack
- Building the Silo
- Waiting for Poppa
- Dino Bites
- Hide and Seek
- Trailers
Zootopia (2016)
- Research: A True-Life Adventure
- The Origin of an Animal Tale
- Zoology: The Roundtables
- Characters
- Environments
- Animation
- Scoretopia
- Z.P.D. Forensic Files
- Music Video: "Try Everything" by Shakira
- Deleted Characters
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Opening
- Wild Times Pitch
- Homesick Hopps
- Detective Work
- Alternate Jumbo Pops
- Hopps' Apartment
- The Taming Party
Finding Dory (2016) – 2 Discs
- Short: Piper
- Short: Marine Life Interviews
- The Octopus That Nearly Broke Pixar
- What Were We Talking About?
- Casual Carpool
- Animation & Acting
- Deep in the Kelp
- Creature Features
- Audio Commentary by Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane, and Lindsey Collins
- Behind the Scenes
- Skating & Sketching with Jason Deamer
- Dory's Theme
- Rough Day on the Reef
- Finding Nemo as Told by Emoji
- Fish Schticks
- Living Aquariums
- Deleted Scenes
- Losing Nemo
- Sleep Swimming
- Little Tension in Clown Town
- Meeting Hank
- The Pig
- Dory Dumped
- Starting Over
- Trailers
- *Piper: Exploring the Shore
- *Piper Art Gallery
- *Tank Gang
- *Hidden Secrets of Finding Dory
Moana (2016)
- Short: Inner Workings
- Maui Mini-Movie: Gone Fishing
- Voice of the Islands
- Things You Didn't Know About…
- Ron, John, Auli'i & Dwayne
- Mark, Opetaia, & Lin-Manuel
- Island Fashion
- The Elements of…
- Mini-Maui
- Water
- Lava
- Hair
- They Know the Way: Making the Music of Moana
- Deleted Song: "Warrior Face"
- Fishing for Easter Eggs
- Deleted Scenes
- Grandmother's Warning/Legend of Maui
- Canoe Race
- Father, Daughter, Boat
- Education of Moana
- Discussing Moana's Future
- Race the Wind/Ties That Bind
- Under the Sea
- Music Video: "How Far I'll Go" Performed by Alessia Cara
- "How Far I'll Go" Around the World
- Audio Commentary by John Musker and Ron Clements
Cars 3 (2017) – 2 Discs
- Short: Lou
- Short: Miss Fritter's Racing Skoool
- Ready for the Race
- Cruz Ramirez: The Yellow Car That Could
- Audio Commentary by Brian Fee, Kevin Reher, Andrea Warren, and Jay Ward
- Behind the Scenes
- Generations: The Story of Cars 3
- Let's. Get. Crazy
- Cars to Die(cast) For
- Legendary
- World's Fastest Billboard
- Fly Throughs
- My First Car
- Deleted Scenes
- The Boogie Woogie
- Lug Nuts
- Jars of Dirt
- The Bolt
- More Than New Paint
- Trailers
- Promos
Coco (2017) – 2 Discs
- Welcome to the Fiesta
- Mi Familia
- Dante
- How to Draw a Skeleton
- Audio Commentary by Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina, and Darla Anderson
- A Thousand Pictures a Day
- The Music of Coco
- Land of Our Ancestors
- Fashion Through the Ages
- The Real Guitar
- Paths to Pixar: Coco
- How to Make Papel Picado
- You Got the Part!
- Deleted Scenes
- Día del los Muertos
- The Way of the Riveras
- Celebrity Tour
- The Bus Escape
- Alebrije Attack
- The Family Fix
- To the Bridge
- Trailers & Promos
- *Music Video: “Remember Me” by Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade
Incredibles 2 (2018) – 2 Discs
- Audio Commentary by Brad Bird, Alan Barillaro, Tony Fucile, Dave Mullins, and Bret Parker
- Short: Bao
- Short: Auntie Edna
- Strong Coffee: A Lesson in Animation with Brad Bird
- Super Stuff
- Heroes & Villains
- Ralph Eggleston: Production Designer
- Paths to Pixar: Everyday Heroes
- SuperBaby
- Making "Bao"
- Deleted Scenes
- Suburban Escape
- Kari Revisited
- Return of the Supers
- Chewed Out
- Late Audition
- Slow Day
- Frozone and Honey
- Restaurant Robbery
- Fashion Show
- Security Breakdown
- Outtakes & Stories
- Raccoon Fight Story
- Evelyn Animation Outtakes
- Puppet Animator Interview
- Outtakes Goofy Arms Story
- SuperBaby Music Video
- Character Theme Songs
- Vintage Toy Commercial TV Spots
- Toolkit Montage
- Global "Incredibles 2" Trailers
- *The Coolest Guy in Show Business
- *Super Scene Breakdowns
Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
- Surfing for Easter Eggs
- The Music of Ralph Breaks the Internet
- BuzzzTube Cats
- How We Broke The Internet
- Deleted Scenes
- Into the Internet
- Opposites
- Domestic Hell
- Bubble of One
- Recruiting Grandma
- Music Videos
- “Zero” by Imagines Dragons
- “In This Place” by Julia Michaels
- *Baby Drivers – Slaughter Racing School
- *Character Gallery
- *Trivia Challenge
Toy Story 4 (2019) – 2 Discs
- Bo Rebooted
- Toy Stories
- Audio Commentary by Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen
- Let’s Ride with Ally Maki
- Woody & Buzz
- Anatomy of a Scene: Playground
- Toy Views
- Toy Box
- Deleted Scenes
- Scamming Playtime
- Bo Knows Hippos
- Desperate Toys
- Knock-Offs
- Recruit Duke
- She’s the One
- Trailers and Promo
- *Deleted Scene: Bonnies Playtime
- *Anatomy of a Scene: Prologue
Frozen 2 (2019)
- Outtakes
- Did You Know???
- The Spirits of “Frozen 2″
- Scoring a Sequel
- Deleted Scenes
- Prologue
- Secret Room
- Elsa’s Dream
- Hard Nokk’s
- A Place of Our Own
- Deleted Songs
- “Home”
- “I Wanna Get This Right”
- Gale Tests
- “Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages
- Music Videos
- “Into the Unknown” by Panic! At the Disco
- “Lost in the Woods” by Weezer
- *Meet the Lopezes
- *Deleted Song: “Unmeltable Me”
Onward (2020) – 2 Discs
- Quest for Story
- Citizens of New Mushroomton
- Audio Commentary by Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
- Heart's Fire
- Dragon High
- Wizard Rock
- Fantasy Is Our Destiny
- Deleted Scenes
- Unstoppable
- Training
- Mismanaged
- Partnership
- Trees Warning
- Sirens
- Trailers & Promos
Soul (2020) – 2 Discs
- Not Your Average Joe
- Astral Taffy
- Audio Commentary by Pete Doctor, Dana Murray, and Kemp Powers
- Pretty Deep for a Cartoon
- Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul
- Soul, Improvised
- Jazz Greats
- Deleted Scenes
- Mentor Orientation
- Clubhouse Forgery
- Home Lessons
- Living the Dream
- Press Shot
- Trailers
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
- Short: Us Again
- Us Again Introduction
- Taste of Raya
- Raya: Bringing It Home
- Martial Artists
- We Are Kumandra
- Outtakes
- Fun Facts & Easter Eggs
- The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa
- Deleted Scenes
- The Bridge
- Escaping Namaari
- Dragon Blade
- Meet Boun
- The Heart of the Dragon
Luca (2021)
- Our Italian Inspiration
- Secretly a Sea Monster
- Best Friends
- Deleted Scenes
- Starfish Hunt – Alternate Opening
- Isola Mare – Alternate Opening
- Festa del Mare
- Here Comes Giulia
- Gelato Trouble
- Sea Monster Cannery
- Trailers
- *Getting the Scales
Encanto (2021)
- Short: Far From the Tree
- Familia Lo Es Todo
- Discover Colombia
- A Journey Through Music
- Let’s Talk About Bruno
- Our Casita
- Outtakes
- Journey to Colombia
- Deleted Scenes
- Chores!
- Another Way In
- Isabela Goes Into the Woods
- Back to the Mural
Turning Red (2022)
- Audio Commentary by Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins, and Mahyar Abousaeedi
- Life of a Shot
- Build Your Own Boy Band
- Ani-Mei-Tion
- Deleted Scenes
- Intro Meilin
- Taming The Panda
- The Debate
- Fei And Christina Hang
- 4*TOWN Dilemma
- Roping In Leo
- Easter Egg – Robutton Deleted Scene
Lightyear (2022)
- Building the World of Lightyear
- The Zap Patrol
- Toyetic
- Deleted Scenes
- The Dump
- Polly
- Meet Izzy
- Up in the Lair
- Tilted Ship
- Fathership
- Audio Commentary by Angus MacLane, Jason Headley, and Jeremy Lasky
Strange World (2022)
- Anatomy of a Scene: Creating A Strange World
- Strange Science
- Creature Feature
- The Hidden Secrets of Strange World
- Outtakes
- Deleted Scenes
- The Ballad of Jaeger Clade
- Lightning Lynx
- Funerals and Promises
- Searcher and Ethan
Elemental (2023)
- Short: Carl’s Date
- Ember and Wade
- Next Stop: Element City
- Deleted Scenes
- Mom Rejects Wade
- Dante Challenge
- Brook Dinner
- *Intro Ember
- *Beach Proposal
- Audio Commentary by Peter Sohn, Sanjay Bakshi, Mike Venturini, and Gwendelyn Enderoglu
- *Paths to Pixar: The Immigrant Experience
Final Thoughts
Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment has produced an attractive box set with The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection. The unique book packaging, with the transforming stand, makes for a cool experience. However, the lack of exclusive discs (save for Pooh’s Heffalump Movie) doesn’t add much incentive for diehard collectors to pick this up. But as the set (limited to 1,100 copies) appears to have sold out already, it appears Disney had a good understanding of the market and price point for this release. However, if they were to revisit this concept again in the future, I’d be much more interested in a chronological Walt Disney Animation Studios set that includes many shorts and actually spans 100 years’s worth of content rather than cramming in titles just to hit that milestone number.