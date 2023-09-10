Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection to Feature 100 Disney and Pixar Films, Available for Pre-Order September 18th

The Walt Disney Company announced today the release of the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, featuring 100 animated films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar, packaged together in a beautiful hardbound, self-standing three-volume set that unfolds into your own storybook.

What’s Happening:

As part of Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, a limited number of sets will be available for pre-order only on Walmart.com beginning September 18th, each including a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The set includes 100 animated titles on Blu-ray, digital codes for each title, features the original theatrical poster art, a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation’s all-new musical comedy Wish , and a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney100 engraving.

, and a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney100 engraving. This special collection features a stunning array of Disney Animation and Pixar classics including Bambi , Sleeping Beauty , The Lion King , Toy Story , Frozen and Encanto .

, , , , and . Select Pixar titles also include a bonus disc of extras.

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will be released on November 14th, 2023.

List of Films: