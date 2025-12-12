Pedal to the Metal: "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Announced at The Game Awards
Race across fan-favorite and brand new planets!
Star Wars is having a big night at The Game Awards! While fans got the announcement of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a brand new racing game taking place in the Star Wars universe is also on its way.
What’s Happening:
- During the 2025 The Game Awards, Star Wars: Galactic Racer was announced with a debut trailer from Fuse Games and Lucasfilm Games.
- The game introduces a new character Shade, a mysterious lone racer that players will learn more about as they race through the game’s campaign.
- Fuse Games, known for Need for Speed, Burnout, and Battlefront II Starfighter Mode, is developing the game in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.
- Racing has always had strong roots in Star Wars,which can be seen in iconic moments from the series like the podracing from Episode I.
- Players will race landspeeders, speederbikes, and new vehicles like skim speeders across locations such as Jakku, Ando Prime, and the newly revealed Sentinel One.
- Sentinel One features hazardous terrain and toxic fumes that affect engine performance.
- Races are high-stakes, blending solo campaign progression with multiplayer competition, with vehicle choice, upgrades, and event paths helping shake up each individual racer's journey.
- Different speeder classes can race simultaneously, creating dynamic interactions based on handling differences.
- The game features new planets, vehicles, rivals, and narrative elements, with more details to come before release.
- The racing game doesn’t quite have a release date yet, so make sure you stay tuned to find out more information as it’s announced!
