Pedal to the Metal: "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Announced at The Game Awards

Star Wars is having a big night at The Game Awards! While fans got the announcement of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a brand new racing game taking place in the Star Wars universe is also on its way.

What’s Happening:

During the 2025 The Game Awards, Star Wars: Galactic Racer was announced with a debut trailer from Fuse Games and Lucasfilm Games.

The game introduces a new character Shade, a mysterious lone racer that players will learn more about as they race through the game’s campaign.

Fuse Games, known for Need for Speed, Burnout, and Battlefront II Starfighter Mode, is developing the game in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

Racing has always had strong roots in Star Wars,which can be seen in iconic moments from the series like the podracing from Episode I.

Players will race landspeeders, speederbikes, and new vehicles like skim speeders across locations such as Jakku, Ando Prime, and the newly revealed Sentinel One.

Sentinel One features hazardous terrain and toxic fumes that affect engine performance.

Races are high-stakes, blending solo campaign progression with multiplayer competition, with vehicle choice, upgrades, and event paths helping shake up each individual racer's journey.

Different speeder classes can race simultaneously, creating dynamic interactions based on handling differences.

The game features new planets, vehicles, rivals, and narrative elements, with more details to come before release.

The racing game doesn’t quite have a release date yet, so make sure you stay tuned to find out more information as it’s announced!

