The Muppets' Miss Piggy and Rowlf Crash The Game Awards with an Epic and Improvised Gaming Anthem
Miss Piggy also appeared several times throughout the ceremony.
After Miss Piggy’s hilarious appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n’ Sweet Tour last month, The Muppets made an epic appearance at this year’s The Game Awards.
What’s Happening:
- The annual The Game Awards were held tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
- And while Disney did receive a few nods at the event, the real fun came from the return of The Muppets.
- The chaotic characters have been a staple at the award show for the past couple years, including the snarky quips of Waldorf and Statler at the 2024 event.
- This year, they promised the appearance of “at least 2 muppets,” which kicked off with an appearance by Miss Piggy.
- Arriving at the beginning of the ceremony just after the reveal of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Miss Piggy made her first appearance flirting with host Geoff Keighley.
- Bringing up their trip to Bora Bora, Keighley was quick to usher her off but not before Miss Piggy announced an exciting performance during the show.
- Later in the night, Miss Piggy returned, interrupting the live-stream crying as Rowlf still had not made it to the venue.
- Panicking about the missing Piano player, Miss Piggy was once again ushered off with her cries continuing to interrupt the program.
- Towards the end of the ceremony, Miss Piggy finally returned for her big moment.
- Rowlf, who finally showed up, helped push Miss Piggy to perform an impromptu song since the pair didn’t have time to rehearse.
- Singing about the amazing world of gaming, including how they bring people together, the pair sang the seemingly titled “The Game Awards Will Never Let You Down” exploring some of their favorite games, including Kingdom Hearts 3, Fortnite, MarioKart, and more!
- Check out the full performance below:
