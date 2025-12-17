Jake Sully and Neytiri Return to Fortnite Just in Time for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
In fact, the entire Warriors of Pandora bundle is also back.
As James Cameron prepares to transport us once again to the world of Pandora with Avatar: Fire and Ash, Fortnite is reintroducing two characters from the franchise.
What's Happening:
- Jake Sully and Neytiri outfits are once again available in the Fortnite Item Shop, through December 21st – just in time for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
- The outfits were previously available as part of Fortnite's Warriors of Pandora bundle back in February – which is also back alongside the outfits.
- Included in the bundle are outfits of Jake Sully and Neytiri, plus their LEGO versions, as well as the following:
- Woodsprite
- Ikran Totem
- Hunter’s Banshee
- Pandora’s Bloom
- Jake’s Hatchet
- Neytiri’s Knife
- Ikran’s Flight
- For more information and to purchase the Warriors of Pandora bundle, head to Fortnite’s website.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters worldwide this week, on Friday, December 19th.
- You can check out our own Ben Breitbart's interview with James Cameron about the film, in which Cameron discusses where the third chapter of the series takes the Sully family in the wake of their great loss in Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Ben also reviewed the third film in the franchise, which he said could very well be one of the greatest films ever made.
