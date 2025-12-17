Jake Sully and Neytiri Return to Fortnite Just in Time for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

In fact, the entire Warriors of Pandora bundle is also back.
As James Cameron prepares to transport us once again to the world of Pandora with Avatar: Fire and Ash, Fortnite is reintroducing two characters from the franchise.

What's Happening:

  • Jake Sully and Neytiri outfits are once again available in the Fortnite Item Shop, through December 21st – just in time for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
  • The outfits were previously available as part of Fortnite's Warriors of Pandora bundle back in February – which is also back alongside the outfits.
  • Included in the bundle are outfits of Jake Sully and Neytiri, plus their LEGO versions, as well as the following:
    • Woodsprite
    • Ikran Totem
    • Hunter’s Banshee
    • Pandora’s Bloom
    • Jake’s Hatchet
    • Neytiri’s Knife
    • Ikran’s Flight

  • For more information and to purchase the Warriors of Pandora bundle, head to Fortnite’s website.
  • Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

