"The Simpsons" Gets Cloned! A Hoard of Homers Invades Fortnite's Battle Royale Island and the Real World

The chaos of Fortnite x The Simpsons has taken a new form, with the release of a brand new short and a real world invasion of Homer clones.

What’s Happening:

A new short of Fortnite | The Simpsons has arrived cloning the chaos of the epic collaboration.

Titled “Miltiplidiocy,” Homer has filled Springfield with a hoard of zombie clones of himself and Lisa and Bart find themselves wondering how to handle them.

With the Homers glowing pink, Chief Wiggum arrives, blasting the clones with a ray gun.

The purple glow rises into the sky into an evil looking storm cloud.

Realizing that Homer is trapped inside the cloud, Lisa and Bart begin shouting “Are you there yet?” to coerce their father back to reality.

The massive hoard of Homers are now invading Fortnite island, with players having to take down clones of the iconic character.

But the massive hoard of Homers aren’t just contained in Fortnite, as The Simpsons official X account has shared a video of the clones causing a commotion in Glendale, CA.

In the video, you can see the walk around characters running through the streets.

The Homers also invaded a bowling alley, filling up the lanes.

Homer clones dropped in to take over and enjoy some 🍩 and 🎳. Stream The Simpsons on Disney+! pic.twitter.com/fJpJ5yFBfu — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 19, 2025

Thanks to TikTok user Ray Carsillo, we even got a shot of the Homers invading the bowling alley from the wild.

You can check out the video below:

Starting on November 1st, fans were invited to drop from the Battle Bus straight into the heart of Springfield for a hilarious and stylized version of the hit game.

During gameplay, fans can expect to bump into their favorite characters while visiting locations from the series, including Moe’s, the Simpsons’ home, the Springfield sign, and more.

What’s Next:

Towards the end of the short, we also got a preview of what’s to come this Fortnite season.

After getting the real Homer to come back down from the storm cloud, he happens to be a giant version of himself.

Part of the shard is trapped inside his body, causing him to tower over the iconic Springfield locations.

Homer begins destroying buildings and stomping across the island.

You’ll have to jump into Fortnite to find out what happens next.

Fortnite’s The Simpsons themed season runs now through November 29th.

Fortnite, by Epic Games, is free-to-play on PC, mobile, and all major gaming consoles.

