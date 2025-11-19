"The Simpsons" Gets Cloned! A Hoard of Homers Invades Fortnite's Battle Royale Island and the Real World

D'oh times ∞, no givesies backsies!
by |
The chaos of Fortnite x The Simpsons has taken a new form, with the release of a brand new short and a real world invasion of Homer clones. 

What’s Happening:

  • A new short of Fortnite | The Simpsons has arrived cloning the chaos of the epic collaboration. 
  • Titled “Miltiplidiocy,” Homer has filled Springfield with a hoard of zombie clones of himself and Lisa and Bart find themselves wondering how to handle them. 
  • With the Homers glowing pink, Chief Wiggum arrives, blasting the clones with a ray gun. 
  • The purple glow rises into the sky into an evil looking storm cloud. 
  • Realizing that Homer is trapped inside the cloud, Lisa and Bart begin shouting “Are you there yet?” to coerce their father back to reality. 
  • The massive hoard of Homers are now invading Fortnite island, with players having to take down clones of the iconic character. 

  • But the massive hoard of Homers aren’t just contained in Fortnite, as The Simpsons official X account has shared a video of the clones causing a commotion in Glendale, CA. 
  • In the video, you can see the walk around characters running through the streets. 
  • The Homers also invaded a bowling alley, filling up the lanes. 

  • Thanks to TikTok user Ray Carsillo, we even got a shot of the Homers invading the bowling alley from the wild. 
  • You can check out the video below:

@raycarsillo

The Homers have invaded a bowling alley in Glendale. They remain on the move. #simpsons #fortnite @The Simpsons

♬ "The Simpsons" Main Title Theme - The Simpsons

  • Starting on November 1st, fans were invited to drop from the Battle Bus straight into the heart of Springfield for a hilarious and stylized version of the hit game. 
  • During gameplay, fans can expect to bump into their favorite characters while visiting locations from the series, including Moe’s, the Simpsons’ home, the Springfield sign, and more. 

What’s Next:

  • Towards the end of the short, we also got a preview of what’s to come this Fortnite season. 
  • After getting the real Homer to come back down from the storm cloud, he happens to be a giant version of himself. 
  • Part of the shard is trapped inside his body, causing him to tower over the iconic Springfield locations.
  • Homer begins destroying buildings and stomping across the island. 
  • You’ll have to jump into Fortnite to find out what happens next. 
  • Fortnite’s The Simpsons themed season runs now through November 29th. 
  • Fortnite, by Epic Games, is free-to-play on PC, mobile, and all major gaming consoles. 

