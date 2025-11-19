"The Simpsons" Gets Cloned! A Hoard of Homers Invades Fortnite's Battle Royale Island and the Real World
D'oh times ∞, no givesies backsies!
The chaos of Fortnite x The Simpsons has taken a new form, with the release of a brand new short and a real world invasion of Homer clones.
What’s Happening:
- A new short of Fortnite | The Simpsons has arrived cloning the chaos of the epic collaboration.
- Titled “Miltiplidiocy,” Homer has filled Springfield with a hoard of zombie clones of himself and Lisa and Bart find themselves wondering how to handle them.
- With the Homers glowing pink, Chief Wiggum arrives, blasting the clones with a ray gun.
- The purple glow rises into the sky into an evil looking storm cloud.
- Realizing that Homer is trapped inside the cloud, Lisa and Bart begin shouting “Are you there yet?” to coerce their father back to reality.
- The massive hoard of Homers are now invading Fortnite island, with players having to take down clones of the iconic character.
- But the massive hoard of Homers aren’t just contained in Fortnite, as The Simpsons official X account has shared a video of the clones causing a commotion in Glendale, CA.
- In the video, you can see the walk around characters running through the streets.
- The Homers also invaded a bowling alley, filling up the lanes.
- Thanks to TikTok user Ray Carsillo, we even got a shot of the Homers invading the bowling alley from the wild.
- You can check out the video below:
- Starting on November 1st, fans were invited to drop from the Battle Bus straight into the heart of Springfield for a hilarious and stylized version of the hit game.
- During gameplay, fans can expect to bump into their favorite characters while visiting locations from the series, including Moe’s, the Simpsons’ home, the Springfield sign, and more.
What’s Next:
- Towards the end of the short, we also got a preview of what’s to come this Fortnite season.
- After getting the real Homer to come back down from the storm cloud, he happens to be a giant version of himself.
- Part of the shard is trapped inside his body, causing him to tower over the iconic Springfield locations.
- Homer begins destroying buildings and stomping across the island.
- You’ll have to jump into Fortnite to find out what happens next.
- Fortnite’s The Simpsons themed season runs now through November 29th.
- Fortnite, by Epic Games, is free-to-play on PC, mobile, and all major gaming consoles.
