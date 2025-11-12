Kith Launches Mega "Marvel vs. Capcom" Collaboration Spanning Apparel, Arcade Cabinets, and ASICS Sneakers

The collection includes a lot of firsts and is the most extensive collaboration in Kith's history.

Kith has officially dropped its most extensive, nostalgia-fueled collaboration yet, uniting the worlds of Marvel and Capcom for a massive collection of vintage-inspired apparel, collectibles, custom footwear, and gaming hardware.



Enter the Arcade: Gaming Hardware & Collectibles

Kith is bringing the arcade home through an extensive Marvel vs. Capcom collection premiering November 14 at 11AM EST.

Arcade1Up At-Home System: A reprise of the Kith and Arcade1Up partnership, this custom arcade system features WiFi live online play and is pre-loaded with eight classic Marvel vs. Capcom games, including Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. It features an exclusive co-branded start screen for an authentic collector experience.

Hyper Mega Tech Super Pocket: Kith partners with Hyper Mega Tech for a Capcom Edition Super Pocket handheld gaming device. The system is updated with Kith Monogram artwork and comes pre-loaded with twelve Capcom games, such as Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting and Mega Man.

The line of lifestyle goods and collectibles is the most extensive in Kith's collaboration history:

Kith’s first-ever action figures are made with Hasbro and Jada Toys, complete with exclusive packaging, featuring characters like Captain America, Wolverine, Ryu, and Mega Man ($45 each). Collectibles include a Modernica fiberglass Shell Chair with all-over artwork ($695), commemorative Skate Decks ($85 each), area rugs ($195), posters ($25), and mouse pads ($25). Fully custom blind boxes ($20) feature either the main comic or a custom Ryu vs. Wolverine cover, varying in color and rarity, and are available to purchase as standalone collectibles.



The Footwear Fighter: Kith x ASICS

For the third consecutive year, Kith and Marvel partner with ASICS, this time adding Capcom to present six custom sneaker silhouettes across three models:

The lineup breaks down as follows: Guile vs. Captain America (GEL-KAYANO 12.1): Presented in a double box, these feature colors drawn from each character with Kith branding on the tongue and footbed. ($450) Iron Man vs. Mega Man (GEL-NIMBUS 10.1): The second double box set, featuring Iron Man’s iteration with gradient ripstop underlays and Mega Man’s with closed mesh and iridescent overlays. ($450) Wolverine & Ryu (GEL-KAYANO 14): Two single boxes, with Wolverine’s featuring iridescent leather and Ryu’s utilizing a distressed canvas upper ($250)

Both double box sets feature custom retro arcade-themed packaging and include a special co-branded comic one-shot—with variant covers ranging in rarity and potentially graded by PSA.

Apparel and Accessories

The apparel collection features a range of vintage-inspired silhouettes and new twists on Kith staples:

Vintage tees with tri-branded artwork, Nelson Hoodies, Crewnecks, Rugbys, and jacquard knit sweaters.

Tees are designed to pair with the ASICS collaboration, featuring fighting motifs and characters like Black Panther, Magneto, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Venom, and Cyclops from Marvel, and Mega Man, Servbot, Akuma, Bison, and Chun Li from Capcom. Kith Classic Logo treatments are also reimagined with Marvel and Capcom artwork ($70-75 each).

Headwear includes staple Kith silhouettes and collaborative styles with New Era, including the Low Profile 59FIFTY and Bay Low Pinch Crown Snapback.

A dedicated Kith Kids collection features Marvel vs. Capcom artwork across classic crewnecks, hoodies, and tees.

Select apparel styles will include a special Marvel vs. Capcom Kith Comic Book as a gift with purchase. The one-shot comic is written by Paul Allor and drawn by Ron Lim, with a main cover by Michael Shelfer and additional "Match-Up" variant covers by Todd Nauck.

Release Details

The Marvel vs. Capcom | Kith collection releases globally on Friday, November 14th, in store, online, and on the Kith App at 11 AM in New York, London, and Paris time zones.

To celebrate the ASICS footwear launch, an oversized shoebox installation will be displayed at the main entrance of Shibuya PARCO in Tokyo from Friday, November 14 to Sunday, November 16.

The Legacy of the Crossover Game

The Kith collaboration is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Marvel vs. Capcom series, a franchise that essentially defined the "tag-team" fighting game genre.

The series began in 1996 with X-Men vs. Street Fighter, featuring a revolutionary two-on-two tag-team mechanic that allowed players to swap characters mid-battle and execute devastating Dual-Attacks. This gameplay style elevated the competitive fighting game scene, requiring players to master two distinct fighting styles, manage health-sharing, and execute complex character synergies. The inclusion of high-flying Super Jumps, over-the-top Hyper Combos, and the iconic "Versus" screen aesthetic (all featured heavily in this Kith collection) turned the games into cultural phenomena.

The most celebrated entry, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (one of the eight games on the Kith Arcade1Up), expanded the roster to a whopping 56 characters, introducing the three-on-three tag system. This entry is often cited as one of the greatest fighting games of all time, largely due to its chaotic, fast-paced gameplay and deep roster depth. The enduring legacy of this specific crossover series highlights how seamlessly the disparate worlds of Japanese arcade legends and American comic book heroes could be merged into a single, kinetic, and highly stylish universe.

