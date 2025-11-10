S.H.I.E.L.D. Returns in Zdarsky's Captain America
The iconic organization, disbanded since 2017, returns this January with a new leader and a secret mission.
Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and writer Chip Zdarsky revealed that S.H.I.E.L.D. is officially returning to the Marvel Universe this January in CAPTAIN AMERICA #6!
What’s Happening:
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 hits stands on November 19, and the new arc begins in CAPTAIN AMERICA #6 this January.
- The iconic covert organization S.H.I.E.L.D, which was dissolved following the events of 2017's Secret Empire, is back. This new iteration is described as "smaller, leaner, and more underground."
- This new S.H.I.E.L.D. is led by Nick Fury Jr. and features a squad of new and eclectic agents, including Red Widow.
- The story kicks off in Captain America #6, moving the series to the present day after its opening arc. It will be drawn by series artist Valerio Schiti, along with guest artists Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar.
- Cap finds himself in Latveria trying to keep the peace after Doom's fall, but Nick Fury Jr.'s new S.H.I.E.L.D. team arrives with its own secret agenda: retrieve Doom's weapons stockpile, even if it means clashing with Captain America.
- This new Captain America arc will be a key chapter in the buildup to ARMAGEDDON, Marvel's next major comic event series, also written by Zdarsky, which is set for next summer.
- The new team includes:
- Joe Ramos: An altruistic soldier from Brooklyn.
- Charles Castlemore: A retired Marine with strong opinions.
- Trevor Tambling: A soldier of fortune with unclear motives.
- Red Widow: A former Russian agent with questionable loyalty.
What They're Saying
- C.B. Cebulski, Editor in Chief: “Ever since S.H.I.E.L.D. disbanded almost 10 years ago, the idea of bringing it back has come up at every creative retreat we’ve had. We’ve been working on the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a long time, and especially so over the past few months since our most recent creative retreat. After digging more into this Captain America story with Chip, Valerio, and our teams, it became clear that this was the right story and right time to do so. And with this year being the 60th anniversary since S.H.I.E.L.D.’s debut, we thought it was even more fitting to make this happen.”
Chip Zdarsky, Writer: “When we first announced plans for the second arc of this Cap run, I had a different idea in mind for the team supporting Steve. But when the possibility of a new S.H.I.E.L.D. came along, we just hit the ground running. S.H.I.E.L.D. is Marvel. It’s human ingenuity and fortitude, keeping the world safe. Bringing them back with a new mandate and scope has been incredibly fun. They’re starting small, but they, and Fury, have big plan.
About S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Fall: Why Have They Been Gone?
- For fans who may have missed it, there's a very good reason S.H.I.E.L.D. has been absent from the Marvel Universe.
- The organization's end came during the catastrophic Secret Empire storyline.
- It was revealed that Captain America himself had been a covert Hydra agent (due to reality being altered by a Cosmic Cube). Using his position of ultimate trust, he dismantled all threats and staged a complete Hydra takeover of the United States.
- As the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. at the time, "Hydra Cap" used the organization as his primary weapon, completely compromising it from the inside out.
- After the real Steve Rogers returned and defeated his evil counterpart, the U.S. government and the world's heroes could no longer trust the S.H.I.E.L.D. name or infrastructure. The organization was deemed irreparably damaged and was officially, and quietly, dissolved.
- This new version, led by Nick Fury Jr. (the son of the original Nick Fury, who is now the cosmic being known as The Unseen), marks the first official return of S.Services. in the mainline Marvel continuity since that devastating betrayal.
