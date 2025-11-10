S.H.I.E.L.D. Returns in Zdarsky's Captain America

C.B. Cebulski, Editor in Chief: “Ever since S.H.I.E.L.D. disbanded almost 10 years ago, the idea of bringing it back has come up at every creative retreat we’ve had. We’ve been working on the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a long time, and especially so over the past few months since our most recent creative retreat. After digging more into this Captain America story with Chip, Valerio, and our teams, it became clear that this was the right story and right time to do so. And with this year being the 60

anniversary since S.H.I.E.L.D.’s debut, we thought it was even more fitting to make this happen.”