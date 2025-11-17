That's the Power of the Keyblade! FiGPiN Releases New Mystery Pack "Kingdom Hearts" Pin Series

Plus, learn how you can collect the LE100 Riku Pin.

Disney and Square Enix’s hit game series Kingdom Hearts is the subject of a brand new mystery pin series from FiGPiN.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2003, Square Enix and Disney teamed up to combine the worlds of Disney films and Final Fantasy to create an unforgettable video game adventure called Kingdom Hearts.

Originally released on the PlayStation 2, the game sparked one of the largest video game series ever, filled with heart, action, and the power of friendship.

The ongoing saga, which sees Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they venture out into different worlds to stop protect the hearts of Disney and Square Enix’s endless library of characters, has now become the subject of a new FiGPiN mystery box series, featuring fan-favorite characters from the series.

Available to purchase on the official FiGPiN website as a single box for $10 or a 10 pack case for $100, the set includes several character silhouettes situated in keyblade-style frames.

Fans have the ability to collect ten different pins of different rarity levels.

These include: Common (4:10) – Sora, King Mickey, and Donald Duck Uncommon (3:10) – Black and white variants of Sora, King Mickey, and Donald Duck Rare (2:15) – Roxas Super Rare (1:10) – Axel Hyper Rare (1:20) – Riku Ultra Rare (LE100) – Riku in Black and White. This can be purchased in the FiGPin App after unlocking all common, rare, and super rare pins.



Buying the case doesn’t guarantee unlocking all 10 pins, with each mystery box containing one pin.

You can shop the Kingdom Hearts Mystery Series 01 on the official FiGPiN website now!

The Power of Friendship:

For Disney fans who have never ventured into the worlds of Kingdom Hearts, the 9 main game, 2 mobile game, 1 movie series may be a tad overwhelming to jump into.

However, these games are well worth the commitment.

Combining the warmth and familiarity of Disney’s magical films with the fantasy action of Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts is one of the most unique and worthwhile video game series released.

Beginning in 2003 with the original Kingdom Hearts, Sora, chosen by the keyblade, must rescue his friends, the seven princesses of light (Disney Princesses), and their worlds from the Disney Villains’ attempt to cover everything in darkness.

If you are interested in checking out more in-depth information on these games, a recommended playthrough order, and timeline of events, you can check out our Kingdom Hearts guide here.

Read More Video Games: