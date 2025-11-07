Disney Video Game and Film Song and Scores Among List of 2026 Grammy Nominations

"TRON: Ares," "Music By John Williams," "Elton John: Never Too Late" and more are among the list of nominees.

The 2026 Grammys are set to take place early next year, with the full list of nominations revealed earlier. Among the list of nominations are several from various Walt Disney Company projects.

What’s Happening:

The 2026 Grammy nominations have been announced, with some notable nominations from the Walt Disney Company in three of the 95 Grammy categories ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, February 1st, 2026.

This year’s nominations span a wide range of artists, genres, and projects across pop, country, rap, R&B, Latin, global, jazz, and beyond.

This year marks the introduction of two new Grammy categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

As usual, winners will be determined by the Recording Academy's Voting Members, a peer group composed of music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and more. Their votes decide every nominee and Grammy winner, reinforcing the Grammy Award as music’s only industry-recognized, peer-voted honor.

The 2026 Grammys are set to take place on Sunday, February 1st, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Disney Nominations for the 2026 Grammys:

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires - Pinar Toprak, composer Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Gordy Haab, composer Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune - Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” From TRON: Ares - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails) “Never Too Late” From Elton John: Never Too Late - Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

Best Music Film Music by John Williams - John Williams

Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers

Best Instrumental Composition Test Track at EPCOT - "Opening" - composer Zain Effendi

