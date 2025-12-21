Work Begins Next Month to Restore Cinderella Castle to Its Original Color Scheme at the Magic Kingdom
Disney is wasting no time in beginning the work, and it seems as if there will only be minor impacts to guests.
The transformation of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom back to its historic color scheme will begin in January.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has confirmed timeline details on the transformation of Cinderella Castle to theme park reporter Scott Gustin.
- At Destination D23 earlier this year, Disney confirmed the original blue and grey color scheme would be returning to the castle.
- In 2020, Cinderella Castle was repainted for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, adding more light pink and gold hues to the typically blue and grey structure. The repainting was in addition to decorations for the 50th.
- Once the 50th anniversary ended, the new color scheme stuck around, leading many to hope for the original’s return, while others enjoyed the more colorful look.
- The updated paint will feature grays, creams, blues, and touches of gold aiming to enhance the castle’s architecture.
- Now, we know that Disney will begin to apply the updated color scheme to Cinderella Castle in January, beginning with the draining of the moat around the castle.
- Cranes will be on site, but will be lowered and out of sight by noon each day, with work expected to be completed by later in 2026.
- Beginning January 28th, temporary adjustments will be made to the Let the Magic Begin welcome show.
- Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire and Happily Ever After will continue to perform with only minor adjustments.
