Walt Disney World Parking Cast Members Debut New Vehicle-Filled Costumes
Walt Disney World parking cast members are now donning a bright, new costume featuring a number of fun easter eggs.
Spotted today at Disney's Hollywood Studios, parking cast members are now wearing a new, bright green costume that features a ton of nods to various Disney vehicles – both from the parks and movies. Some classic cars included from movies include the iconic Herbie the Love Bug and Susie the Little Blue Coupe from the 1952 animated short of the same name.
Jumping to the parks, we find a safari vehicle from Kilimanjaro Safaris on the shirt.
Mr. Toad's motorcar from the extinct Magic Kingdom attraction Mr. Toad's Wild Ride can be found on the shirt.
A more modern Magic Kingdom attraction is also represented, in the form of a lightcycle from TRON Lightcycle / Run.
From the world of animation, you'll find Cruella De Vil's car from One Hundred and One Dalmatians and Vanellope's car from Wreck-It Ralph.
