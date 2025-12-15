Photos: New Figment Squishmallow Bag Clip Has Arrived at EPCOT

Everyone’s favorite purple dragon is popping up in the most adorable way possible. A brand-new Figment Squishmallows bag clip has landed at EPCOT, giving fans a pint-sized way to carry a little imagination with them wherever they go.

We spotted the Figment Squishmallows bag clip at Creations Shop in EPCOT, and it’s already shaping up to be a must-have for Figment collectors. Featuring Figment’s signature bright purple hue, friendly smile, and ultra-soft Squishmallows design, the mini plush captures the beloved mascot’s playful spirit in perfectly pocket-sized form.

Designed as a convenient bag clip, this new accessory is ideal for attaching to backpacks, purses, belt loops, or even pin trading lanyards, making it an easy way to show off your EPCOT pride while on the go. Whether you’re strolling World Celebration or adding a whimsical touch to your everyday carry-on, Figment brings a spark of creativity wherever he hangs out.

The Figment Squishmallow bag clip retails for $16.99 and is currently available at Creations Shop at EPCOT. As with many Figment-themed releases, availability may be limited, so if you spot one, you may want to grab it before it flies off to another dreamer’s bag.





