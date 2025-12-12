Snowball Express 2025: Walt Disney World and the Gary Sinise Foundation Welcome Families of Fallen Military for Some Holiday Healing Magic
Since its debut in 2018, Snowball Express has invited more than 23,000 children and family members of fallen heroes to the resort.
Disney has once again teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation this holiday season to bring magical and healing memories to families of fallen U.S. military heroes.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared that Walt Disney World has once again teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation to help families of fallen U.S. military personnel celebrate the holidays.
- The organization's annual Snowball Express gathering brought more than 1,600 family members from over 90 cities around the United States, Europe, Guam and more.
- The multi-day event invited families to connect, heal and honor the legacy of the sacrifices of their loved ones through the magic of Disney.
- On the morning of December 9th, families participated in the Walk of Gratitude event.
- Taking place at daybreak, families walked down Main Street, U.S.A towards Cinderella Castle as Disney cast members cheered them on.
- Nearly 1,000 Disney VoluntEARS lined the streets at 5AM to honor the memories of the fallen heroes.
- Once reaching Cinderella Castle, families placed letters to their loved ones in a cauldron on the castle stage, which were then “sent up to heaven" in a special ceremony. Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and Mickey Mouse joined the stage for the unforgettable experience.
- Since 2018, Snowball Express has hosted more than 23,000 family members of fallen military and first responders.
- The origins of the Snowball Express retreat and its connection to Disney can be traced back to 2003. When U.S. Army Private First-Class Jesse Givens was about to be deployed to Iraq, he wrote his wife a letter wishing for his family to visit the Disney Parks if he did not return.
- In 2006, the wish was fulfilled when his family and other families of fallen soldiers visited Disneyland Resort.
- In 2007, Gary Sinise became involved when his band, the Lt. Dan Band, performed at the event.
- Fast forward to 2017, the Gary Sinise Foundation officially took over the program, with the first Walt Disney World retreat taking place in 2018.
- A second Snowball Express event will be held at the resort from December 13-16.
Disney Celebrates America:
- In honor of the semiquincentennial, Disney is hosting a massive celebration from now through July 4th on-screen, at the parks, and beyond.
- At both Disney California Adventure and EPCOT, a new version of Soarin’ will debut, taking guests across some of the United States most iconic locations.
- Soarin’ Across America is set to open on July 2nd at Disneyland and by Memorial Day at Walt Disney World.
- At Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, the nighttime spectacular Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky will have an extended run for 2026, hosting performances on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th.
- In an effort to honor military families, Disney donated $2.5 million to Blue Star Families, will host special movie screenings, offer new vacation deals for service members, and expand their veteran hiring programs.
- New specials on ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and more will also air to honor the nation’s milestone.
Read More Walt Disney World:
