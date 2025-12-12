Citizen Offering Complimentary Watch Engraving on Select Weekends at EPCOT This Holiday Season

These events will take place on December 13th-14th and 20th-21st.

As part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, Citizen sponsors the Spaceship Earth gingerbread display inside CommuniCore Hall. To make for an even more magical holiday experience, they are now offering complimentary watch engravings on select weekends.

What's Happening:

The official watch of Walt Disney World, Citizen has taken over the resort's New Year's countdown clock. As we head towards 2026, Citizen is offering complimentary watch engravings on two weekends at EPCOT.

In addition to sponsoring the Spaceship Earth gingerbread display inside CommuniCore Hall, Citizen will offer watch engraving events at the Port of Entry store in World Showcase.

This will giving visitors the chance to customize a timeless gift or commemorate their trip with something truly one-of-a-kind – combining nostalgia, craftsmanship, and the excitement of a park-wide countdown to 2026.

As for the returning 8-foot-tall gingerbread display inspired by Spaceship Earth... The geodesic sphere made up of hundreds of handcrafted gingerbread triangles even lights up and dances to music periodically throughout the day, just like its full-size counterpart!

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has brought a number of new and returning holiday favorites to the park this year. Check out our complete coverage from the event's opening day.

