New Mouthwatering Marvels Arrive at EPCOT's Le Cellier Steakhouse

Two savory items and one sweet item have joined the menu of the popular EPCOT restaurant.

One of EPCOT's premiere restaurants is introducing some new menu items that are sure to get foodies excited!

What's Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some new menu items that are now available at Le Cellier Steakhouse, located within the Canada pavilion at EPCOT.
  • Le Cellier has long been one of EPCOT's most popular table service restaurants, themed as a cozy cellar of a Canadian château, and featuring exquisite steaks and seafood specialties.
  • The new menu items available at Le Cellier are as follows:
    • The Wine Cellar’s Banana Split: Roasted banana frozen dessert, Bing cherries, chantilly, and walnut praline

  • Braised Lamb Shank: Black barley risotto, braised fennel, maple-glazed carrots, garden greens, and jus

  • Oysters Rockefeller

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com