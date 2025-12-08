Lindsay Lohan Has Wild "Zootopia" Experience at Walt Disney World
Did we see a copy of "Freakier Fur-day" on Duke Weaselton's table? No really, did we?
Star of Freakier Friday, Lindsay Lohan, stopped by Walt Disney World and took in some fun with her fellow box office powerhouses - the stars of Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, one of the stars of Freakier Friday stopped by Disney’s Animal Kingdom where she stopped by the park’s newest attraction.
- Lindsay Lohan stopped by the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether 3-D film-based attraction at Walt Disney World, meeting with Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps nearby to celebrate the occasion.
- Lohan herself also shared a slew of photos from her family's trip to Walt Disney World on Instagram.
- Together, the group marks some box office power with Lohan’s film, Freakier Friday raking in some big numbers when it opened strong in early August of this year. The film has grossed over $152 million worldwide, surpassing all expectations.
- The film, a sequel to the 2003 hit, Freaky Friday, Freakier Friday reunited Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as mother and daughter Tess and Anna for more body swap shenanigans, this time added to when there is a four-way swap also involving Anna’s teenage daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) and Anna’s stepdaughter-to-be, Lily (Sophia Hammons).
- Meanwhile, Zootopia 2 is a global phenomenon, taking in almost nearly a billion dollars after its theatrical release late last month. The film is expected to break the $950 million mark today.
- In it, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- As for the park attraction, Zootopia: Better Zoogether, we all gather to celebrate Zoogether Day - the day that all the animals, predator or prey, come together to celebrate the special connection shared among living things. To celebrate, the Tree of Life theater is playing host to a special livestream viewing event hosted by Heidi Howler, checking in with the different biomes of Zootopia and all its residents as they get ready for a live performance by Gazelle. Of course, things go a bit awry and Nick and Judy are on the case, suspecting sabotage. The attraction is currently in Annual Passholder previews and officially opens on November 7th, 2025. You can read some of our early thoughts on the attraction now.
- Lohan’s film, Freakier Friday, is now available to stream on Disney+. For more information about visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
