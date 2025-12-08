Photos: A Massive Selection of 2026 Merchandise Begins to Appear at Walt Disney World

We spotted these items at the Emporium and World of Disney.

With the new year just around the corner, Walt Disney World is already starting to show the rolled-over year on new merchandise that we’ll be seeing for quite a while. Mickey Mouse and his friends are commemorating 2026 across a range of products and styles such as shirts, hoodies, home decor, figures, and more. The theme features bright colors, playful icons like starbursts, and our favorite Disney Parks attractions.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Let's take a look at all the 2026 merchandise we could spot at the Magic Kingdom's Emporium and World of Disney at Disney Springs. Applicable Disney Store links are also included below.

Mickey Mouse 2026 Figure – $14.99

2026 Adult Hat – $32.99

2026 Youth Hat – $26.99

2026 Peterbilt Model 387 Hauler – $29.99

2026 Die Cast Bus – $17.99

Mickey and Minnie 2026 Youth Jacket – $49.99

2026 Baby Onesie – $21.99

2026 Baseball – $14.99

2026 Character Outline Hoodie – $69.99

2026 Disney Skyliner Figure – $22.99

2026 Beach Towel – $34.99

2026 Magnet – $11.99

2026 Coffee Mug – $19.99

2026 Backpack – $59.99

2026 Keychain – $16.99

2026 Character Autograph Book

2026 Pen – $9.99

2026 Photo Frame – $29.99

2026 Notebook – $24.99

2026 Mickey and Minnie Pin – $17.99

2026 Character Spinner Pin – $19.99

2026 Mystery Pin Collection – $22.99

2026 Glow Ears – $29.99

2026 Glow Lanyard – $24.99

2026 Photo Frame Ornament – $26.99

2026 Ear Ornament – $29.99

If you’d like to plan a visit to the Disney Parks in 2026, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.

More Walt Disney World News: