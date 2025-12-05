100 Years of Magic: Two Walt Disney World Railroad Trains Celebrate a Century on the Tracks
2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Roger E. Broggie and Walter E. Disney!
Two of the Magic Kingdom's beloved trains — the Roger E. Broggie and Walter E. Disney — have marked their 100th birthdays this year, a milestone that was celebrated by the attraction's cast members.
What's Happening:
- Originally built in 1925, both trains spent decades in service long before arriving at Walt Disney World. They have been a part of the Magic Kingdom experience since the resort opened in 1971, bringing Walt's own fascination for railroads front and center to the east coast.
- Cast members celebrated these two iconic pieces of history by posing for a photo in front of the Walter E. Disney, with a fun appearance from conductor Mickey!
- Dedicated teams of cast members, such as Lou Berkheiser, have restored and maintained the Walt Disney World Railroad, bringing these engines back to life through years of thorough and precise refurbishment.
- Lou has been a Cast Member for more than 35 years and has “always had a love for trains,” finding magic in “carrying on one of Walt’s original passions.”
- The Roger E. Broggie — which returned to service in late 2023 — showcases the rare art of hand-painted detailing and gold leafing. Every stripe, number, and letter was carefully applied by hand, preserving an “authentic craftsmanship” rarely seen today.
- Currently, the Walt Disney World Railroad is only operating in shuttle mode from Main Street to Storybook Circus and back, due to the ongoing construction in Frontierland.
- Still, the Walt Disney World Railroad remains a shining example of how Disney continues to blend innovation with tradition — honoring the past while keeping the magic moving forward.
