Two Tracks from Holidays in Hollywood at Disney Jollywood Nights Hit Streaming Services

Find out "What the Holidays Mean" by streaming these tracks from the popular show.

Two tracks from the Holidays in Hollywood show at Disney Jollywood Nights are now available to stream wherever you listen to music.

What's Happening:

  • The Holidays in Hollywood show is one of the most popular elements of Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios – and not merely for the inclusion of Kermit and Miss Piggy.
  • This star-studded holiday extravaganza also includes appearances from characters such as Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse—accompanied by a talented cast of singers, dancers and jazz musicians.
  • Now, you can take the magic home with you, as select songs from Holidays in Hollywood are now available for streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.
  • Specifically, the two tracks featured are the show's theme "What the Holidays Mean" and the instrumental track "Banded Nutcracker."

Watch the Full 2025 Disney Holidays in Hollywood:

More Walt Disney World News:

