Disney Expands Fort Wilderness’ Meadow Swimmin’ Pool To Reopen Mid-2026 with New Zero-Entry Pool
Fort Wilderness’ Meadow Swimmin’ Pool expansion brings twice the amount of splashin' fun when it reopens mid-2026!
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is turning up the fun and relaxation, with a major pool expansion that promises more room to splash, play, and unwind.
What’s Happening:
- For over half of this year and continuing through next year, construction has been underway near the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
- On the Walt Disney World website, Disney has shared that the pool is set to open mid-2026.
- While the existing Meadow Swimmin’ Pool and Wilderness Swimmin’ Pool remains open, guests may notice some construction activity and limited seating in the surrounding areas.
- Disney has posted clear signage for bus transportation and access to ensure everyone can still enjoy the pool areas safely.
- In addition to more pool space, the expansion introduces new ways for guests to stay active outdoors. A brand-new tennis court and two pickleball courts will be added, offering families and friends additional opportunities to enjoy friendly competition while soaking in the beauty of the resort’s natural surroundings.
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness has long been known for its immersive, nature-inspired lodging and recreational amenities, and these upgrades reinforce its reputation as a go-to destination for families who love combining outdoor adventure with Disney magic.
- While construction is in progress, guests are encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted signage, and enjoy all the amenities that remain fully operational. Once completed, the expanded Meadow Swimmin’ Pool area promises to deliver a refreshed, fun-filled experience for all ages.
