Kickstart 2026 with Exclusive Disney Visa Cardholder Hotel Deals at Walt Disney World

Special rates are being offered at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2026.
What's Happening:
- Disney Visa Cardmembers can kick off the new year with savings, as some pretty good rates are being offered for 2-night or longer stays at selectDisney Resorts Collection hotels.
- This offer is valid most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 4th through February 10th, 2026.
- The special cardmembers rates are as follows:
- $99 per night: Disney's All-Star Sports Resort – Standard Room
- $199 per night: Disney's Coronado Springs Resort – Village – Standard Location
- $299 per night: Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Cars Family Suite
- $399 per night: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge – standard Savanna View
- $429 per night: Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa – 1-Bedroom Villa
- $449 per night: Disney's BoardWalk Inn – Resort View
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion, except for the 2026 Kids Dining Plan Offer.
- The offer excludes the following room types: The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort; Resort View, Resort View – King Bed, Water View and Water View – King Bed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge; Deluxe Studio and Deluxe Studio – Preferred Rooms at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa; all Deluxe Resort Suites; and all 3-Bedroom Villas.
- Those looking to stay on west coast at the Disneyland Resort can also make use of some Disney Visa Cardmember offers.
- If you're looking to book this offer or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs.
