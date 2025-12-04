Explore All the Holiday Happenings at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin

The holiday season has arrived at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin with a variety of offerings, such as holiday dining, meet and greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus and spirited dancing holiday lights.

What's Happening:

Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with their special elf Kandy Kane, will entertain guests at Santa’s Holiday Hangout by the Swan pool on select nights. There will also be special holiday entertainment providing guests with laughter and fun photo opportunities.

Guests can revel in the magic of a Central Florida holiday season with the ideal home base at the iconic three-hotel complex offering special holiday dining, meet and greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus and spirited dancing holiday lights as part of this year’s celebrations.

Children can step into a whimsical world of creativity inside the Elves’ Magical Workshop, where friendly elves guide them through festive craft stations including ornament decorating, personalized gift bag assembly, stuffed-toy creation and complimentary cookie decorating, each designed to spark imagination and holiday cheer.

Each evening, the hotel’s outdoor causeway transforms into a dazzling musical spectacle with dancing illuminated palm trees synchronized to favorite holiday tunes – Santa's Dancing Lights Spectacular!

The elves are spreading Christmas cheer by helping guests decorate their rooms with a special “Deck the Halls” package, which includes a 6-foot pre-lit Christmas tree, tree topper, ornaments, tree skirt and Santa’s Stocking ( additional cost ).

Swan and Dolphin guests are on the nice list this year and can enjoy the SANTA rate starting at $239 per night (plus tax and resort service fee) for stays between Dec. 1- 24, 2025. When calling, make sure to ask for the SANTA rate.

Guests can also partake in six festive cocktails and imaginative sipper inspired by A Christmas Story when visiting the Swan and Dolphin.

To find out absolutely everything holiday-related happening at the Swan and Dolphin, check out the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Holiday Happenings Guidebook .