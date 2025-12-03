Careful, This New Swan and Dolphin Sipper is Fra-gee-lay
Must be Italian!
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin are getting into the holiday spirit with six new holiday cocktails and a very imaginative new sipper.
What's Happening:
- The official Instagram account for the Swan and Dolphin shared images of six new cocktails and an incredible new leg lamp sipper.
- Without necessarily saying it, this leg lamp sipper is clearly inspired by the leg lamp from the classic Christmas movie, A Christmas Story.
- While this may seem like an odd choice for a Disney-adjacent souvenir, there is a connection between A Christmas Story and the Magic Kingdom. The film was written and narrated by humorist Jean Shepherd, who also provided the voice of John in the current version of Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress.
- This is the second, rather excellent sipper from the Swan and Dolphin this year, following a pair featuring the iconic statues that sit atop the resort.
- The Swan and Dolphin did not give details on the six new festive drinks, but they are sure to add a little extra buzz to your holiday festivities.
