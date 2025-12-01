Start the Year with Magic - Disney Store's 2026-Dated Merchandise Collection is Here

In just 4 weeks, we'll be entering a brand-new year, and this is the perfect time to introduce 2026-dated merchandise collections. Now that we've arrived at the last month of 2025, Disney Store is looking to the future with essential items to welcome this new year.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to say hello to 2026? Disney Store is unveiling the latest styles to celebrate the new year, and we can't wait to add these to our collection.

Mickey Mouse and his friends are commemorating 2026 across a range of products and styles such as shirts, hoodies, home decor, figures, and more.

The theme features bright colors, playful icons like starbursts, and our favorite Disney Parks attractions.

2026-Dated Merchandise is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $16.99-$34.99.

2025-Dated Merchandise

Minnie and Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland 2026 | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''EAR''esistibles Collectible – Walt Disney World 2026 | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament – Disneyland 2026 | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse 2026 Plush – 13'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2026 MagicBand+ | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament – Walt Disney World 2026 | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Ornament – Walt Disney World 2026 | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Ornament – Disneyland 2026 | Disney Store

2026 Family Vacation Apparel

Minnie Mouse ''Family Trip 2026'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Family Trip 2026'' T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store

Disney Princess ''Disney Vacation 2026'' Logo T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store

Toy Story ''Best Vacation Ever 2026'' T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Cruise Vacation 2026 T-Shirt for Kids – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fireworks ''Disney Family Trip'' 2026 T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Fireworks ''Disney Family Trip 2026'' T-Shirt for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Fireworks ''Disney Family Trip 2026'' Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fireworks ''Disney Family Trip 2026'' Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Disney Princess ''Disney Vacation 2026'' Logo Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Cruise Vacation 2026 Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Customized | Disney Store

Cyber Monday Tiered Savings - Up to 30% Off

Cyber Monday features Tired Savings. Take 20% Off $100+, 30% Off $150+, Plus, Free Shipping With Code: CYBER

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

Mickey Mouse Travel Watch Set by Citizen – Limited Edition – Exclusive | Disney Store

Free Mickey Mouse 2025 Limited Edition Ornament by Lenox | Receive a free hand-painted porcelain ornament with your $250+ purchase of Pandora items. While supplies last.

Fantasyland Castle Shooting Star Snake Chain Bracelet by Pandora – Disney Parks | Disney Store

Ultimate Toy Drive - Supporting Toys for Tots

Everyone is in full-on holiday mode and that means Disney Store’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots by inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Fans can donate through December 24th!

Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

Other Deals at Disney Store

$5 Personalization | Orig $10.95

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!



