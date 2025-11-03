Give the Gift of Magic to a Child in Need. Join Disney Store's Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Toys for Tots!

There are 13 gifts you can purchase online thought Disney Store that will be donated directly to Toys for Tots!

Now that the spooky season is over, we can focus on all things holiday magic, including Christmas. This is the season of giving and Disney fans everywhere are focusing on sharing joy with others by supporting Toys for Tots during the Ultimate Toy Drive. Disney Store has revealed this year’s assortment of toys that guests can purchase online to be donated to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.





(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)





What’s Happening:

Everyone is in full on holiday mode and that means shopDisney’s Ultimate Toy Drive is on now! Disney is continuing their longtime support of Toys for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.

and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. Disney fans across the country can give the gift of magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. In fact, guests don’t even have to leave home to share their donation, they just need to visit shopDisney!

As in previous years, Disney has selected 13 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program that fans can donate online now through December 24th.

that fans can donate online now through December 24th. Each toy is priced between $16.99-$54.99 and includes classic characters, Disney Princesses, Chewbacca, Munchlings and more.

Plush

A squeezable pal can make every day better! Share comfort and cuteness with a child this Christmas when you donate one of these friendly plush like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh.

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Plush – Fantasia – Medium 22'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cuddleez Plush – Large 23'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Big Feet Plush – Small 10'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Lucky Plush – 101 Dalmatians – Medium 12'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Ariel Plush Doll – The Little Mermaid – 14 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Playsets, Figures and Dolls

Encourage imagination and fun with awesome playsets that featuring beloved characters, princesses, heroes and more!

Playsets

Encanto Deluxe Figure Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Ramone's Body Shop On-the-Go Play Set – Cars – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Elsa Disney Once Upon a Story Mini Doll Play Set – Frozen – 5'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Action Toys

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Figure Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – 13'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Dolls

Tiana Classic Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Rapunzel Classic Doll – Tangled – 11 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

Moana Singing Doll – Moana 2 – Toys for Tots Donation Item | Disney Store

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning







