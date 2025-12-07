New Hallmark Movie "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" Currently Filming at Walt Disney World

The film will star Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle, plus Bing-Bong himself Richard Kind!

If you're a fan of Hallmark Channel holiday movies and Disney Parks (And who isn't, on both counts?) you're going to want to check out a new entry entitled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, which is in production right now at Walt Disney World, and headed to the Hallmark Channel next year.

What's Happening:

A new Hallmark Channel original movie entitled Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is already in production at Walt Disney World. In fact, guests have already spotted filming taking place around the parks.

The movie will star Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Travis Van Winkle (Transformers), Richard Kind (Inside Out), Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible), Bryce Durfee (Last Man Standing), Taegan Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), and Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper). Patrick Renna from The Sandlot will have a cameo role.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is being written and directed by Ryan Landels, who previously gave us the Hallmark Channel holiday movies Santa Tell Me and Sugarplummed in 2024.

The movie will debut as part of Hallmark Channel's 2026 "Countdown to Christmas" programming event. Also watch out for co-branded merchandise released by Disney and Hallmark in support of the film.

Lacey Chabert took to social media with Mickey and Minnie Mouse to make the announcement.

Mistletoe meets pixie dust! We’re so excited to announce Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True starring Lacey Chabert! This magical @Hallmark original movie is coming to Hallmark Channel in 2026! @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/3W6eU2hAUd — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) December 7, 2025

What they're saying:

Hallmark's Chief Brand Officer Darren Abbott: "The partnership between Hallmark and Disney dates back decades, when a shared Kansas City connection and friendship between Hallmark’s founder, J.C. Hall, and Walt Disney himself led to our first-ever licensed products, including the very first greeting card featuring Mickey Mouse. We’re thrilled to expand our relationship beyond the products we create together and onto the screen with this heartwarming and joyful Christmas movie that embodies the very best of both brands."

"The partnership between Hallmark and Disney dates back decades, when a shared Kansas City connection and friendship between Hallmark’s founder, J.C. Hall, and Walt Disney himself led to our first-ever licensed products, including the very first greeting card featuring Mickey Mouse. We’re thrilled to expand our relationship beyond the products we create together and onto the screen with this heartwarming and joyful Christmas movie that embodies the very best of both brands." Disney's Vice President of Global Content Sally Conner: "Storytelling is at the heart of both Disney and Hallmark, and that magic shines even brighter during the holidays. We’re thrilled that Walt Disney World will serve as the immersive setting for a Hallmark holiday movie highlighting the cheerful festivities of the season. Across our theme parks, resorts, and beyond, countless unique stories unfold and new memories are made every day with our guests. This film is a wonderful way to share that joy and pixie dust with fans everywhere."

"Storytelling is at the heart of both Disney and Hallmark, and that magic shines even brighter during the holidays. We’re thrilled that Walt Disney World will serve as the immersive setting for a Hallmark holiday movie highlighting the cheerful festivities of the season. Across our theme parks, resorts, and beyond, countless unique stories unfold and new memories are made every day with our guests. This film is a wonderful way to share that joy and pixie dust with fans everywhere." Plot synopsis of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True: "In the film, Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to the magic of Walt Disney World, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance."

Did you hear the news? #WaltDisneyWorld magic meets @Hallmark holiday joy in an all-new movie coming in 2026! 🎬✨ pic.twitter.com/2jkWKzFJbn — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) December 7, 2025

More from Hallmark: