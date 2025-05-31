Hallmark Teases Bigger Surprises in "Finding Mr. Christmas" Season 2 at ATX TV Festival

Hallmark’s first foray into unscripted television has become a festive fan-favorite. At the 2025 ATX TV Festival, the creators and stars behind Finding Mr. Christmas gathered to reflect on the heartwarming hit and offer a jolly tease of what’s to come. Season 2 has already wrapped production and arrives this holiday season on Hallmark+. Host and co-creator Jonathan Bennett, joined by executive producer Ben Roy, lead judge Melissa Peterman, and Season 1 contestants Jonathan Wells and Blake Kelley, brought plenty of laughs, behind-the-scenes reveals, and genuine emotion to the panel, moderated by Damian Holbrook.

The idea for Finding Mr. Christmas came from Bennett’s love of both Hallmark movies and reality TV. “I love how Hallmark movies make me feel," he said. “And I’m obsessed with Christmas—and with reality—so it just made sense." Roy added that the idea came together so intuitively that when he called John with only the title, he immediately said, “Shut up, I know exactly what the show is."

Pitching it to Hallmark came with some risk. “They said, ‘We’re not doing reality,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, you are—you just don’t know it yet,’" Bennett recalled. The network eventually agreed, launching a show that felt like a natural extension of their scripted holiday brand.

What sets Finding Mr. Christmas apart from other reality competitions is the casting philosophy. “We’re not just looking for the best actor," Bennett explained. “We’re looking for the best Hallmark star. That means having kindness, charm, humor—you need to be someone the audience wants to root for."

Peterman agreed, adding that Hallmark men aren’t just eye candy. “They have a twinkle in their eye, a sense of humor. You want to watch them mow the lawn shirtless, but you also want to have a meaningful conversation with them."

Despite the high-stakes format, the Season 1 contestants quickly formed a tight-knit bond. Wells and Kelley—both first-time actors—spoke about how supported they felt during filming, even as they navigated the challenges of learning lines and performing under pressure.

“You were worried about going home, sure," Wells said, “but you were just as worried about a brother going home." The emotional connection extended beyond the show, with the cast still active in a group chat and planning in-person reunions. “It’s a fraternity," Peterman noted. “That part’s real."

Even a mid-season twist reinforced the theme of support. When contestant Daxton had to leave the competition due to a detached retina (an injury unrelated to the show), the producers gave the remaining cast the power to vote someone back in. “We love to compete," Kelley said, “but we hate to see someone leave for reasons outside the competition."

Filming took place over a whirlwind 12-day shoot, with each episode featuring a festive challenge, performance test, and elimination all within a single day. To make it all work, the production team conducted timed rehearsals with test actors ahead of filming to ensure the challenges were difficult but doable. The contestants, meanwhile, took preparation seriously. “They were doing push-ups, curls—you name it—right before scenes," Bennett laughed. “The mansion was basically a gym with tinsel."

While performances were judged on screen presence and emotional authenticity, Peterman said there was something intangible that made certain contestants shine. “You either have that it factor or you don’t," she said. “Jonathan walked into a room, and the air just shifted. That’s not something you can teach."

Festival attendees were treated to an exclusive first look at Season 2, which introduces a new group of hopefuls and promises bigger challenges, bigger personalities, and one particularly chaotic scene Bennett teased as “messy and insane… you’re not going to believe this is Hallmark." He also hinted at a brand-new twist to the competition format. “Season 1 set the bar. Season 2 has a surprise element we didn’t have before," he said. “Even the contestants didn’t see it coming."

Despite graduating into post-show success (Blake Kelley recently landed a national Toyota Tundra campaign), both he and Wells said they were excited to welcome the next wave of contestants. “We know what a huge opportunity this is," Wells said. “We’re rooting for all of them."