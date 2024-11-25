Hallmark+ Brings Holiday Spirit to Reality TV with “Finding Mr. Christmas”

With its first reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, Hallmark+ brings the warmth, cheer, and romance of Hallmark holiday movies into an exciting new unscripted format. Hosted by Jonathan Bennett, the show invites ten contestants to compete for the chance to become Hallmark’s next holiday leading man, testing their acting skills, holiday spirit, and charm through a series of festive challenges.

Finding Mr. Christmas is a natural extension of Hallmark’s signature brand into reality TV, and Hallmark Media’s EVP of Programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, explained why this new venture is such an exciting opportunity during the TCA Summer Press Tour. “We really felt that reality programming was the perfect extension of the brand,” Daly shared, emphasizing how the series balances the competitive format with Hallmark’s trademark positivity. “We wanted to give our audience more of what they want to see, bringing Hallmark’s warmth and joy into a new, fun way.”

Jonathan Bennett, Hallmark fan-favorite and co-creator of Finding Mr. Christmas, was eager to bring his love for reality competition to the Hallmark brand. Reflecting on the format, he shared, “It’s almost like if Big Brother and RuPaul's Drag Race and Project Runway and Survivor and The Amazing Race all had a baby and made it Christmas.” He wanted to create a journey that wasn’t just about finding the perfect holiday actor but also about finding someone who embodies the heart of Hallmark. “They put themselves out there in ways that I wish I would have put myself out there when I was starting my career,” Bennett added, noting the authenticity and vulnerability the contestants bring to each challenge.

In true Hallmark fashion, the challenges on Finding Mr. Christmas aren’t just about the competition—they’re about celebrating the holiday season with heart and creativity. “We wanted Great British Baking Show more than a trainwreck,” said lead judge Melissa Peterman, underscoring the show's supportive and festive spirit. From untangling Christmas lights to designing ugly Christmas sweaters, each challenge was crafted to showcase the contestants' creativity, teamwork, and holiday spirit while staying true to Hallmark’s values of kindness and joy. Peterman, known for her humor and warmth, also brought a lighthearted approach to judging. She even proposed the catchphrase, “You just got Kringled!” as an elimination line, though it didn’t make it to the final cut.

At the heart of Finding Mr. Christmas is the quest for the next Hallmark holiday hunk, someone who embodies the warmth, charisma, and genuine charm that Hallmark viewers have come to love. “They were so vulnerable. They opened up their hearts, told their true life stories, and came together as a brotherhood,” Bennett said, reflecting on the camaraderie that formed among the contestants. The series not only highlights the competition but also showcases the friendships and bonds that develop, making it as heartfelt as any classic Hallmark movie.

With Finding Mr. Christmas, Hallmark+ brings audiences a fresh and festive reality series that’s as heartwarming as it is entertaining. It’s a celebration of holiday spirit, friendship, and the magic of becoming Hallmark’s next leading man—just in time for the Christmas season.

New episodes of Finding Mr. Christmas stream Mondays on Hallmark+.