Get A First Look at New Merchandise For The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

And a whole lotta Figment! That was to be expected though.

With another festival just around the corner at EPCOT, we're getting a look at some of the special festival merchandise that will be available at the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is just around the corner, taking place at Walt Disney World from January 16th through February 23rd.

The festival, which began back in 2017, has become a fan-favorite, blending visual, performing, and culinary arts with photo ops, new menu items, and Disney Artists featured throughout the park.

The festival is also widely known for the Disney on Broadway experience at the America Gardens Theatre in The American Adventure pavilion that features different stars from different Disney theatrical productions each night of the festival.

With the festival only a few weeks away, now we’re getting our first look at the merchandise for the event.

Similar to years past, much of the new merchandise features Figment, the loveable dragon from the park’s Imagination pavilion.

As with basically every event (or just because it’s Wednesday, depending on who you ask), there is a new Spirit Jerson on approach, this one featuring vibrant shades of teal, purple, pink, and blue. Of course, it features Figment and the Festival of the Arts logo for 2026 as well.

The new Loungefly ear headband features Figment as well in a similar design to what’s featured on the Spirit Jersey. The bow in the middle, a shimmering purple, also features a Spaceship Earth medallion.

A vibrant blue baseball cap features Figment painting Spaceship Earth on the front, while the festival logo is featured on the side.

Perfect for next year’s holiday, an ornament celebrating the festival will also be available, featuring Figment painting Spaceship Earth and other elements.

A new Figment plush features the character wearing a paint-splattered artist’s apron that also features the festival’s logo. He is also sporting a beret and holding a paintbrush as well.

The same aesthetic of Figment painting carries over to a new Festival of the Arts Loungefly novelty bag. It can be worn as a purse or as a backpack, making it the perfect accessory for a day at the park.

A new Corkcicle water bottle will also arrive with the festival, celebrating all the forms of art that are featured at EPCOT during the festivities. The design features music notes, paint brushes, iconography indicating the World Showcase pavilions, and of course, Figment and the festival logo.

A mug features Figment as the handle, with the logo prominently featured on the cup itself.

For more information about visiting Walt Disney World during the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.





The Fan Favorite Festival:

Vying for the title of the shortest festival that EPCOT hosts - usually going head to head against the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays - the International Festival of the Arts could be the easy favorite for many because of what it offers.

It’’s a mix of art, food, and entertainment, with that variety appealing to many different types of visitors, like art lovers, Disney fans, foodies, families, couples. Everyone.

The festival isn’t just about observing, but guests can actually make art as well as watch the art being created, eat art-themed food, listen to music, and view galleries. It feels dynamic and participatory.

The festival isn’t just about observing, but guests can actually make art as well as watch the art being created, eat art-themed food, listen to music, and view galleries. It feels dynamic and participatory. The many characters from throughout Disney’s brands mixed with the global-style artistic inspiration make for a unique blend, differing from the typical rides and attractions experience at theme parks.

Because it runs for a short time in the winter (when Florida weather is often pleasant in the evenings) and is shorter, some find it a more of a “special event” in the park, compared to other months-long festivals that feel almost like permanent offerings at the park.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



