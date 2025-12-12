With F-I-G-M-E-N-T, You Can See Things Differently: New New Figment Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World
Don't worry, this bus is not your imagination...
A new bus design featuring everyone's favorite lovable purple dragon Figment is now making its way around Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow. Horn of a steer, but a lovable fellow. From head to tail, he's royal purple pigment. And there, viola! You've got a Figment!
- Figment, the star of EPCOT's Journey into Imagination, is now appearing with wings and all on a new purple bus wrap at Walt Disney World.
- We spotted said bus on its way to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort earlier today.
- A prior Figment design introduced is similar to this one, but with just Figment's face instead of a wider view of him.
- Last year, Walt Disney World added 90 new buses to the growing bus fleet, which included designs inspired by Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Zootopia and Ratatouille.
- Other new bus wraps have featured character designs of Orange Bird, Chip ‘n’ Dale and 101 Dalmations.
- These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
- They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.
