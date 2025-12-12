With F-I-G-M-E-N-T, You Can See Things Differently: New New Figment Bus Wrap Debuts at Walt Disney World

Don't worry, this bus is not your imagination...

A new bus design featuring everyone's favorite lovable purple dragon Figment is now making its way around Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

  • Two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow. Horn of a steer, but a lovable fellow. From head to tail, he's royal purple pigment. And there, viola! You've got a Figment!
  • Figment, the star of EPCOT's Journey into Imagination, is now appearing with wings and all on a new purple bus wrap at Walt Disney World.
  • We spotted said bus on its way to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort earlier today.

  • A prior Figment design introduced is similar to this one, but with just Figment's face instead of a wider view of him.
  • Last year, Walt Disney World added 90 new buses to the growing bus fleet, which included designs inspired by Tiana's Bayou AdventureZootopia and Ratatouille.
  • Other new bus wraps have featured character designs of Orange Bird, Chip ‘n’ Dale and 101 Dalmations.
  • These buses feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
  • They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.

