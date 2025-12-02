Experiences Featuring Bluey and Bingo Also Coming to Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line
Disney's Animal Kingdom, the Disney Dream and the Disney Wish will be the places to have a blast with the dynamic duo!
Not to feel left out, Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line will be joining the Disneyland Resort in getting new experiences featuring Bluey in 2026!
What's Happening:
- Beginning in summer 2026, Bluey fans will want to head to Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom for the chance to play and dance with Bluey and Bingo!
- Here, you'll be able to play some of your favorite games from Bluey episodes with a fun animal twist, like butterfly keepy uppy.
- Grab the whole family and snap some pictures alongside your Blue Heeler pals to remember this one-of-a-kind adventure.
- Plus, as part of your wild excursion, step outside to discover an experience with animals native to Bluey’s home country of Australia.
- But that's not all, as you'll also be able to find Bluey and Bingo on select Disney Cruise Line domestic sailings in the new year.
- Spend some time meeting and interacting with Bluey and Bingo or get the whole family moving at the high-energy Wakey Wakey, a lively morning celebration. Or take part in Who’s Behind the Curtain, a family game show that ends in a dance party for all.
- The Pyjama Bash offers up freeze dancing, interactive games, and a special character appearance.
- The duo will be appearing on the Disney Dream starting in February 2026 and the Disney Wish starting in June 2026.
- The news comes just about a year after Disney first announced Bluey-themed offerings at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Cruise Line.
- Bluey began making appearances in January aboard select Disney Wonder sailings, but this is the first formal appearance from the Heeler family at the Disney Parks.
- Over at Disneyland, Bluey will take over the Fantasyland Theatre for a brand new experience called Bluey’s Best Day Ever!
