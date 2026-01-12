Wackadoo! Popsicle Drops New Bluey Treats
The Heeler family makes a cool debut with a berry-flavored frozen treat perfect for "For Real Life" snacking.
Popsicle and BBC Studios are bringing the beloved Blue Heeler from the hit series Bluey to freezers across the country.
What’s Happening:
- Popsicle has launched a brand-new ice pop shaped like Bluey’s cheerful face.
- The treats feature a "burst of mixed berry flavor" combining strawberry and blueberry notes, perfectly fitting for Bluey’s signature colors.
- The Bluey pops are made with colors from natural sources, contain no artificial dyes, and are formulated with less sugar.
- The 6-count packs are rolling out to major retailers nationwide this month (January 2026) with an MSRP of $6.29.
What They're Saying:
- Lisa Vortsman, U.S. Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at The Magnum Ice Cream Company: "Bluey is a phenomenon that resonates deeply with kids and parents alike, and that made it the perfect partner for Popsicle. This collaboration is special because it creates more moments of joy for families by bringing a delicious Popsicle treat into an experience kids can enjoy. Bluey celebrates imagination, kindness, and family connection and those values align perfectly with what Popsicle has stood for across generations."
Bluey and Ice Cream:
- It's no surprise that Bluey gets her own ice pop, given the show's Season 2 episode titled Ice Cream.
- In the episode, Bandit buys Bluey and Bingo ice creams (Strawberry for Bluey, Mango for Bingo) during a trip to South Bank in Brisbane.
- The girls spend so much time arguing about licking each other's treats to make them "even" that the ice creams melt entirely.
- It’s a classic lesson in gratitude, though in the end, Dad (Bandit) sacrifices his own chocolate ice cream to save the day (somewhat ironic since dogs cannot eat chocolate).
- Next time you watch the Ice Cream episode, look closely at the background in the South Bank park scenes.
- You might spot a "Long Dog," the show's recurring easter egg hidden by the animators in almost every episode.
- If you haven't seen the episode yet, Bluey is currently streaming on Disney+.
