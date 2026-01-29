Explosive Allegations: "IMPACT x Nightline" Goes Inside the Drama of the Beckham Family Feud
"IMPACT x Nightline: End It Like Beckham" arrives Thursday, January 29 on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a current feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents, David and Victoria.
What's Happening:
- This week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries goes inside the Beckham family drama. Last week, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of former soccer superstar David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, posted an explosive statement on Instagram, accusing his parents of attempting to sabotage his marriage and putting public branding over family, confirming a family feud that has been brewing for months.
- Brooklyn claims his mother bailed at the last minute on designing his wife’s wedding dress and “hijacked” the couple’s first dance. In this episode of IMPACT x Nightline, wedding insiders reveal what really happened on the dance floor and why Brooklyn says distancing himself from his family has brought him “peace and relief.”
- The new episode breaks down the Beckham family feud and features new interviews with 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, podcast host and influencer Tefi Pessoa, TikTok content creator Chloe Kent, radio host Kiki Monique and more.
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Haley Sacks, author and podcast host
- Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-large, People Magazine
- Kelly Carter, ABC News contributor and Andscape senior entertainment reporter
- Megan Ryte, ABC News contributor
- Chris Connelly, ABC News contributor
- Victoria Murphy, ABC News contributor
- IMPACT x Nightline: End It Like Beckham arrives Thursday, January 29 on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- The truth lies outside in the second season of Hulu's hit series Paradise, which has just debuted a new trailer ahead of its February launch.
- Hulu has announced another in their Hularious line-up, bringing a new hour from acclaimed comedian Nikki Glaser.
- Relive the iconic love story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in FX's new anthology series Love Story, set to premiere just in time for Valentine's Day.
- The world of The Handmaid's Tale will officially continue this April with the release of the new spin-off, The Testaments.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now