Explosive Allegations: "IMPACT x Nightline" Goes Inside the Drama of the Beckham Family Feud

"IMPACT x Nightline: End It Like Beckham" arrives Thursday, January 29 on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a current feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents, David and Victoria.

What's Happening:

  • This week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries goes inside the Beckham family drama. Last week, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of former soccer superstar David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, posted an explosive statement on Instagram, accusing his parents of attempting to sabotage his marriage and putting public branding over family, confirming a family feud that has been brewing for months.
  • Brooklyn claims his mother bailed at the last minute on designing his wife’s wedding dress and “hijacked” the couple’s first dance. In this episode of IMPACT x Nightline, wedding insiders reveal what really happened on the dance floor and why Brooklyn says distancing himself from his family has brought him “peace and relief.”
  • The new episode breaks down the Beckham family feud and features new interviews with 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, podcast host and influencer Tefi Pessoa, TikTok content creator Chloe Kent, radio host Kiki Monique and more.
  • Additional new interviews include the following:
    • Haley Sacks, author and podcast host
    • Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-large, People Magazine
    • Kelly Carter, ABC News contributor and Andscape senior entertainment reporter
    • Megan Ryte, ABC News contributor
    • Chris Connelly, ABC News contributor
    • Victoria Murphy, ABC News contributor
  • IMPACT x Nightline: End It Like Beckham arrives Thursday, January 29 on Disney+ and Hulu.

