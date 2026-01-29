Explosive Allegations: "IMPACT x Nightline" Goes Inside the Drama of the Beckham Family Feud

goes inside the Beckham family drama. Last week, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of former soccer superstar David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, posted an explosive statement on Instagram, accusing his parents of attempting to sabotage his marriage and putting public branding over family, confirming a family feud that has been brewing for months.

Brooklyn claims his mother bailed at the last minute on designing his wife’s wedding dress and “hijacked” the couple’s first dance. In this episode of IMPACT x Nightline, wedding insiders reveal what really happened on the dance floor and why Brooklyn says distancing himself from his family has brought him “peace and relief.”