Hulu Reveals New Nikki Glaser Special As Part of Hularious Lineup
The new special comes after her second acclaimed performance as host of the Golden Globes
Hulu has announced another in their Hularious line-up, bringing a new hour from acclaimed comedian Nikki Glaser.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has announced that their first comedy special from comedian Nikki Glaser will premiere in April on the platform.
- The hour-long special, part of the Hularious comedy block on the streamer, will be titled Nikki Glaser: Good Girl, according to a new report from Deadline.
- It was reportedly filmed in front of a sold out crowd at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Glaser’s hometown of St. Louis.
- Glaser executive produced the new special, with Hamish Hamilton directing after working with Glaser on her HBO special, Someday You’ll Die.
- The new Hulu special comes after her second acclaimed performance as host of the Golden Globes. The aforementioned HBO special also garnered her an Emmy, Grammy, and Critic's choice nomination, as well as a WGA Award.
- Additionally, she’s set to co-write, produce and star in an original comedy inspired by the classic game MASH for Paramount and will star in, co-write and produce a new romantic comedy for Universal Pictures with Judd Apatow producing.
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl arrives on Hulu on Friday, April 24th.
What They’re Saying:
- Nikki Glaser: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fifth hour special, Good Girl. I put everything I had into this hour of material and luckily for me, so did everyone who worked on it with me. I truly saved the best for fifth… Good Girl was developed and honed for two years on the road at over 250 shows, and it was one of the best nights of my life to get to perform this show for the very last time in my hometown of St. Louis in front of family, friends, and fans. I already miss these jokes so I can’t wait for them to have a second life again in April.”
A Bit About Glaser:
- Nikki really got national exposure in the comedy scene when she appeared on the reality series, Last Comic Standing back in 2009, though she had started several years earlier.
- While she has had several specials, a short-lived Comedy Central series, and numerous appearances on Comedy Central Roasts, 2024 was largely the big breakout year for Glaser, with the mentioned award nominations and being named Comedian of the Year by the New York Times and one of the TIME100: Most Influential People of 2025, all leading up to her first role as host at the Golden Globes.
- Fans love her honesty and vulnerability, though critics sometimes find her material too explicit (but that’s kind of the point). Along with an open attitude about sex, she’s very open and candid about anxiety, OCD, therapy, and self-criticism which has made her especially relatable amongst fans.
