Xavier Ventures Beyond the Bunker in the Season 2 Trailer for Hulu's "Paradise"
The hit series returns for a second season on Monday, February 23.
The truth lies outside in the second season of Hulu's hit series Paradise, which has just debuted a trailer ahead of its February launch.
What's Happening:
- The trailer for Season 2 of Paradise has arrived as Hulu counts down to the show's return on February 23.
- In the new season, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins.
- Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans star in Paradise, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers appearing in recurring guest star roles.
- Season 2 of Paradise premieres Monday, February 23 with three episodes, followed by a new episode weekly on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Hulu subscribers can now enter for a chance to attend the Season 2 premiere of Paradise, thanks to the Hulu Perks program.
- Meanwhile, D23 is hosting a special screening event for Paradise's second season at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has announced another in their Hularious line-up, bringing a new hour from acclaimed comedian Nikki Glaser.
- Relive the iconic love story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in FX's new anthology series Love Story, set to premiere just in time for Valentine's Day.
- The world of The Handmaid's Tale will officially continue this April with the release of the new spin-off, The Testaments.
- ABC is set to air a new Diane Sawyer special event featuring an interview with the Turpins – three siblings who lived through a house of horrors.
