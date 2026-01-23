Inside the Turpin's Nightmare: New Diane Sawyer Special Features First Interviews with Three Turpin Siblings
Three of the 13 Turpin siblings have come forward to share their story for the first time in a new ABC special.
ABC is set to air a new Diane Sawyer special event featuring an interview with the Turpins – three siblings who lived through a house of horrors.
What's Happening:
- The story of the Turpin family first shocked the world in 2018 — 13 children between the ages of 2 and 29 were saved from a California house of horror after 17-year-old Jordan Turpin made a daring escape into a completely unknown world and called 911. The siblings suffered a lifetime of atrocious abuse and imprisonment at the hands of their own parents.
- Diane Sawyer was the first to bring viewers inside the experience when she interviewed two of the Turpin daughters in 2021, including the sister who risked her life to save her family.
- Now, three more Turpin siblings — who have never spoken before — are coming forward to tell the stories of their past and the shocking story of what happened when half of the siblings entered the foster care system. For the first time, we hear the brand new story of how the horror, unbelievably, happened to them a second time in a foster home where they were supposed to be safe and how they ended up having to rescue themselves for a second time.
- The Turpins: A New House of Horror – A Diane Sawyer Special Event airs Thursday, February 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
