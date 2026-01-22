"House" and "The Good Doctor" Executive Producer David Shore Adapting Brazilian Medical Drama "Under Pressure" for ABC
Shore is reuniting with two of his "Good Doctor" collaborators for the adaptation of Brazil's "Sob Pressão."
House and The Good Doctor's David Shore isn't done with hospital dramas yet, as he's now adapting a hit Brazilian series, Under Pressure, for ABC.
What's Happening:
- The news comes via Deadline, who notes that Shore is reuniting with Jessica Grasl and Garrett Lerner for the project, after the trio all worked on The Good Doctor together. Grasl and Lerner are writing the pilot script for the potential series, which is currently in the development stage for ABC. Shore has had good success with remakes before, as The Good Doctor was based on a South Korean series.
- The original series, titled Sob Pressão in Brazil and set at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, debuted in 2017 and ran for five seasons.
- The American version is set at All Saints Hospital, described by Deadline as "an under-staffed and under-resourced hospital in Savannah, Georgia. At the heart of the hospital is Cam, a surgeon and man of faith who cares deeply for his patients and community."
- There's also a "complicated " love triangle at the center, that promises "a twist that will leave the audience redefining their ideas of love, loss, and faith." (dang, that sounds like some twist!)
- Under Pressure comes from 20th Television, which is where Shore and his production company have an overall deal.
- There's a bit of an amusingly convoluted lineage for Under Pressure, which is being adapted from Sob Pressão, which was in turn based on a 2016 Brazilian film of the same name (and featured multiple cast members who were in both projects), while the film itself was based on a book by Márcio Maranhão. At this point, hopefully Maranhão is getting some nice royalties from all of these adaptations or adaptations of previous adaptations.
- Renata Brandão and Tereza Gonzalez, from Conspiração Filmes -- who produced the Braillian TV series -- are among the executive producers on the US version.
