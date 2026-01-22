ABC to Exclusively Broadcast Marquee MLB Events This Season
The games will also be part of the ESPN App.
ESPN has announced a number of marquee events as part of their MLB Coverage this upcoming season that will be featured on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced that three marquee Major League Baseball regular season games will air exclusively on ABC during the 2026 season, as part of a new rights agreement.
- The ABC weekend schedule is highlighted by an exclusive matinee presentation of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game on Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. ET.
- In addition, the Chicago Cubs will make two appearances on ABC, including a Sunday, August 16 contest against their historic rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Sun. June 14 - 3:00 PM ET - Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants - ABC, ESPN App
- Sat. June 27 - 1:00 PM ET - New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox - ABC, ESPN App
- Sun. August 16 - 3:00 PM ET - St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs - ABC, ESPN App
- ESPN’s MLB coverage will continue to feature industry-leading production, expert analysis, and comprehensive storytelling. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
- ESPN will begin its new 30-game regular season slate on Wednesday, April 15 – Jackie Robinson Day – when it exclusively airs the New York Mets vs. reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers game at 10 p.m. ET.
The Regular Season:
- Revealed back in December, ESPN will host more Major League Baseball game selections for key dates throughout the 2026 regular season.
- Additionally, ESPN will exclusively air a special Memorial Day matchup on Monday, May 25, as the New York Yankees and American League M.V.P. Aaron Judge visit the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt, Jr. at 3:30 p.m. ET from Kauffman Stadium.
- These games join two previously announced matchups as key MLB dates for ESPN in 2026. On Thursday, July 16, the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB’s second-half opener, exclusively on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
- ESPN will also continue as the exclusive home of the MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life from Williamsport, PA., home of the Little League Baseball World Series presented by T-Mobile. The 2026 matchup features the Atlanta Braves vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m. ET.
- ESPN and Major League Baseball have one of sports media’s most prolific and longest standing partnerships, dating back to the 1990 season. The partnership has served as a hub of broadcast innovation throughout the years.
