"American Idol" Introduces New 'Ohana Round Filmed at Disney's Aulani Resort for Season 24

American Idol will introduce a new round of competition this season, taking place at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

What's Happening:

The brand-new 'Ohana Round will take place at Aulani, adding a fresh element to the long-running show, with a stellar lineup of industry tastemakers.

This three-episode arc will follow on from the iconic Hollywood Week, with the brand-new ’Ohana Round designed as the ultimate focus group – blending peer respect, emotional support and professional insight before the competition moves on to America’s Vote.

In this new round, the top 30 hopefuls will perform for industry tastemakers — who collectively reach nearly 149 million followers — including: Kaniyia Brown & Terry McCaskill (social media personality duo) Anthony Gargiula (artist and music creator) Loren Gray (singer and actress) Shirley Halperin (co-editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone) Evan Ross Katz (writer, podcast host and cultural commentator) Cheryl Porter (singer and vocal coach phenomenon) Kelly Sutton (country music personality and Grand Ole Opry announcer) as well as their peers, family members and friends

By the end of the ’Ohana Round, only 20 contestants will advance in the competition.

American Idol returns for Season 24 on Monday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

