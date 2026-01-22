"American Idol" Introduces New 'Ohana Round Filmed at Disney's Aulani Resort for Season 24

"American Idol" returns on a new night on Monday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
American Idol will introduce a new round of competition this season, taking place at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

  • The brand-new 'Ohana Round will take place at Aulani, adding a fresh element to the long-running show, with a stellar lineup of industry tastemakers.
  • This three-episode arc will follow on from the iconic Hollywood Week, with the brand-new ’Ohana Round designed as the ultimate focus group – blending peer respect, emotional support and professional insight before the competition moves on to America’s Vote.
  • In this new round, the top 30 hopefuls will perform for industry tastemakers — who collectively reach nearly 149 million followers — including:
    • Kaniyia Brown & Terry McCaskill (social media personality duo)
    • Anthony Gargiula (artist and music creator)
    • Loren Gray (singer and actress)
    • Shirley Halperin (co-editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone)
    • Evan Ross Katz (writer, podcast host and cultural commentator)
    • Cheryl Porter (singer and vocal coach phenomenon)
    • Kelly Sutton (country music personality and Grand Ole Opry announcer)
    • as well as their peers, family members and friends
  • By the end of the ’Ohana Round, only 20 contestants will advance in the competition.
  • American Idol returns for Season 24 on Monday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

